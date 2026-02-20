Global 2-Iodopropane Market Projected to Reach USD 2.86 Billion by 2032, Driven by Pharmaceutical and Electronics Applications

The global 2-Iodopropane market is poised for significant growth, with projections indicating an increase from USD 1.84 billion in 2024 to USD 2.86 billion by 2032, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.65% during the forecast period .

Market Overview

2-Iodopropane, a versatile chemical intermediate, plays a crucial role in various industries. Its applications span pharmaceuticals, electronics, agrochemicals, and fine chemicals, contributing to its expanding market presence.

Key Market Drivers

Pharmaceutical Industry Growth: The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and the rising demand for pharmaceuticals are driving the need for 2-Iodopropane as an intermediate in the synthesis of active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs).

Electronics Sector Expansion: The rapid growth of the electronics industry, particularly in emerging economies, is creating new opportunities for 2-Iodopropane manufacturers. Its use as a solvent and cleaning agent in the production of electronic devices is anticipated to boost demand.

Agrochemical Applications: 2-Iodopropane is utilized in the production of crop protection chemicals, responding to the growing need for agricultural solutions.

Market Segmentation

By Grade:

Pharmaceutical Grade

Industrial Grade

By End-Use Industry:

Pharmaceuticals

Fine Chemicals

Agrochemicals

Cosmetics

Electronics

By Application:

Organic Synthesis Intermediates

Pharmaceutical Intermediates

Dye Intermediates

Others

By Distribution Channel:

Online Platforms

Distributors

Direct Sales

Regional Insights

Asia Pacific: Expected to be the largest market for 2-Iodopropane in 2024, driven by the increasing demand in the pharmaceutical industry and the rapid industrialization in countries like China and India.

North America: Holds a significant market share, supported by well-established pharmaceutical and chemical industries.

Europe: Experiences steady growth due to technological advancements and increasing demand for chemical intermediates