CRAVELLE Launches CRAVE AI, a Premium AI Companion Platform Designed for Women’s Emotional Well-Being

Vertical large-model technology powers human-like, highly personalized interaction across smart hardware and subscription services—bringing recurring value to an industry long defined by one-time purchases.

HONG KONG, Feb. 12, 2026 — CRAVELLE today announced the launch of CRAVE AI, a premium, technology-forward AI companion platform built for women who expect more from intimacy, privacy, and personalization. Designed with a restrained, high-end aesthetic and a science-led product philosophy, CRAVE AI reframes “intimacy tech” from novelty hardware to an AI-first experience—where the core differentiation is human-like interaction, companionship, and customization at scale, and smart devices serve as a discreet, connected entry point.

From devices to a vertical AI engine that understands women

While much of the category has historically focused on product specs or targeted marketing, CRAVE AI is built around a different premise: women’s needs are contextual, emotional, and deeply individual—and technology should respond accordingly. CRAVE AI’s platform combines AI character interaction, speech synthesis, and connected device control into a single, integrated experience that adapts to the user’s preferences over time.

At the center is a purpose-built vertical model for close interaction—one that prioritizes companionship, emotional resonance, and personalization rather than generic chat. In the CRAVE AI app, users can explore interactive experiences, community content, and guided pathways that support self-discovery and confidence—without relying on mass-market, attention-driven tactics.

A modern business model for a category that lacked “repurchase”

CRAVE AI is designed around a sustainable, scalable commercial framework that aligns with how premium digital products are built today:

Hardware + Subscription : A connected ecosystem that continuously improves the experience and adds ongoing value.

: A connected ecosystem that continuously improves the experience and adds ongoing value. Premium unlocks: A “boutique content” approach, supported by subscription identifiers and virtual credits, enabling curated add-ons while maintaining discretion and control for the user.

For distributors and premium retail partners, this model creates a clearer path to recurring revenue—without sacrificing a high-end brand posture. CRAVELLE’s channel strategy is designed to support (1) strong initial hardware sell-through and (2) ongoing software-driven monetization that can lift customer lifetime value over time. This enables partners to participate in a category transition from “single transaction” to “relationship-driven” commerce, with repeat purchases coming from subscription renewals, curated premium unlocks, and ecosystem upgrades rather than discount-led replenishment.

Partner-ready merchandising and conversion support are built into the launch plan to help distributors educate consumers in a respectful, sophisticated way. This includes premium packaging, training materials for authorized sales staff, demo and display guidance (where permitted), and an education-first positioning that fits high-trust channels and compliance-conscious environments. In addition, CRAVELLE will support partners with structured go-to-market assets—such as localized product narratives, sell-in decks, and retail-ready content—so teams can communicate the value of “AI-enhanced companionship and personalization” clearly, without relying on provocative messaging.

Privacy, safety, and exclusive access by design

CRAVE AI is built exclusively and includes age responsibility disclosures and related requirements across its services. On the data side, CRAVE AI is designed with a privacy-minded approach intended to prioritize discretion, user agency, and responsible handling of personal information.

Founder perspective

“For too long, women’s needs have been spoken about in headlines, but ignored in design,” said a CRAVELLE founder. “We deeply empathize with how often women feel compelled to conceal their needs under the weight of judgment—until even being honest with themselves can feel out of reach—and CRAVE AI exists to offer a discreet, bias-free emotional refuge where every need is met with respect, not labels.”

Building the foundation for women’s long-term wellbeing innovation

CRAVELLE views intimate interaction as the first chapter of a broader roadmap. By establishing trust, personalization, and emotional intelligence in one of the most demanding human contexts, the company is laying the groundwork to extend CRAVE AI’s capabilities into longer-term directions related to women’s holistic wellbeing, including mind-body support and personal growth experiences.

Availability

CRAVE AI is available via its web and app ecosystem, with integrated features that include smart-device connectivity, AI interaction, and interactive experiences.

About CRAVELLE / CRAVE AI

CRAVELLE is the team behind CRAVE AI, a premium AI companion platform that blends immersive interaction, connected smart devices, and a privacy-minded approach to personalization. CRAVE AI’s services include AI companion chat, virtual interaction experiences, product purchasing, and community engagement.

