The North America Personal Emergency Response Systems Market is projected to reach a market size of $13.64 billion by the end of 2030

According to the report published by Virtue Market Research in The North America Personal Emergency Response Systems Market was valued at $10.2 billion and is projected to reach a market size of $13.64 billion by the end of 2030. Over the forecast period of 2026-2030, the market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.98%.

The North America Personal Emergency Response Systems market is growing steadily as more people look for ways to stay safe and independent at home. One of the long-term drivers for this market is the aging population. Older adults often prefer to live in their own homes rather than moving to assisted living facilities, and personal emergency response systems help them feel secure. These devices allow users to alert medical services immediately in case of a fall or health emergency. The increasing number of senior citizens, combined with rising awareness about health and safety, is pushing the market forward. The COVID-19 pandemic also had a significant impact on the market. Lockdowns and social distancing made many families more concerned about the safety of their loved ones at home. Remote monitoring and emergency response services became more important during this period, leading to a rise in demand for devices that could connect seniors to medical help without in-person visits. Many providers also adapted quickly by offering online subscriptions and contactless installations, which helped the market maintain growth even during the pandemic.

Segmentation Analysis:



By Product Type: Mobile-Based PERS, Landline-Based PERS, Standalone PERS

The North America Personal Emergency Response Systems market by product type shows clear differences in adoption and growth. The largest in this segment is landline-based PERS, which continues to be widely used because it is simple to set up and reliable for users who prefer traditional home connections. Many older adults are accustomed to landline devices and find them easy to operate without smartphones or apps. On the other hand, the fastest-growing during the forecast period is mobile-based PERS. These devices allow users to stay connected while on the move, offering GPS tracking, mobile app integration, and enhanced safety for active seniors. Mobile-based devices are increasingly popular among users who live independently and want freedom from homebound monitoring.

By End-User: Homecare Agencies, Assisted Living Facilities, Direct-to-Consumer/Home-Based Users, Others

When analyzing the North America Personal Emergency Response Systems market by end-user, the largest in this segment is direct-to-consumer or home-based users. This group benefits from convenience, affordability, and the ability to receive immediate emergency assistance without going through institutions. Families increasingly prefer home-based solutions that allow seniors to maintain independence while staying protected. The fastest-growing segment during the forecast period is assisted living facilities. These institutions are adopting advanced PERS solutions to improve safety, reduce response times, and meet regulatory compliance. Integration with facility management software, staff alert systems, and monitoring dashboards is increasing adoption in this subsegment.

Regional Analysis:

In terms of regional analysis, the North America Personal Emergency Response Systems market remains dominant due to a large aging population, strong healthcare infrastructure, and high awareness about home safety solutions. The largest in this segment is North America itself, driven by widespread use of both landline and mobile-based systems in the United States and Canada. High disposable income, technology adoption, and government support for senior care further strengthen the market. The fastest growing during the forecast period is Asia-Pacific. Countries such as Japan, South Korea, and Australia are seeing rapid adoption due to growing elderly populations and increasing urbanization. Rising awareness about health monitoring and safety, combined with mobile network expansions and wearable device penetration, is fueling growth in this region. Europe follows closely, with moderate growth driven by regulatory standards for elderly care facilities. South America and the Middle East & Africa show emerging interest, mainly in urban areas, with smaller market sizes but potential for future expansion. Regional differences highlight how economic, technological, and demographic factors influence both adoption and growth rates.

