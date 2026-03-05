The Global Direct Air Capture (DAC) Systems Market is projected to reach a market size of USD 2,142 million by the end of 2030

According to the report published by Virtue Market Research in The Global Direct Air Capture (DAC) Systems Market was valued at USD 170 million in 2025 and is projected to reach a market size of USD 2,142 million by the end of 2030. Over the forecast period of 2026-2030, the market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 66%.

The Direct Air Capture Systems Market is growing because the world wants cleaner air and lower carbon levels. Many countries now promise to reach net zero emissions in the coming decades. This long-term climate goal is the strongest force pushing the market forward. Governments are setting carbon reduction targets, offering tax credits, and creating carbon pricing systems. Large companies are also making public climate pledges. They are looking for ways to remove carbon dioxide that is already in the air. Direct air capture systems help pull carbon from the atmosphere and store it underground or use it in products. During the COVID-19 pandemic, many projects were delayed as supply chains stopped and investments slowed. Travel limits and factory closures caused setbacks. However, the pandemic also made governments think more about resilience and green recovery plans. As economies reopened, climate-focused stimulus funding and sustainability goals brought fresh attention to carbon removal technologies.

Segmentation Analysis:

By Technology: Solid sorbent DAC, Electrochemical DAC, Liquid solvent DAC, Cryogenic and membrane-based DAC, Others

The Direct Air Capture Systems Market by technology shows a wide mix of methods that remove carbon dioxide in different ways. Solid sorbent DAC holds the largest share in this segment because it uses special materials that trap carbon on a solid surface and can be reused many times. These systems are easier to scale in modular units, which supports wider deployment across pilot and early commercial plants. Electrochemical DAC is the fastest growing during the forecast period as it uses electricity-driven reactions to capture and release carbon dioxide with lower material loss and flexible operation. Liquid solvent DAC remains important for large centralized facilities where chemical solutions absorb carbon from air streams.

By Energy Source: Renewable electricity, Low-carbon heat, Hybrid energy integration, Others

The Direct Air Capture Systems Market by energy source highlights how power supply shapes system efficiency and cost structure. Renewable electricity is the largest in this segment because many operators connect DAC units to solar and wind farms to ensure cleaner operation and stable long-term pricing. Using green power supports corporate climate reporting and aligns with environmental compliance frameworks. Hybrid energy integration is the fastest growing during the forecast period as developers combine renewable electricity with low-carbon heat sources to balance load demand and optimize performance. This approach allows facilities to run capture cycles even when one energy stream fluctuates. Low-carbon heat, including geothermal and industrial waste heat, plays a steady role in improving thermal regeneration processes within capture systems. Other energy options include grid electricity paired with offset mechanisms in early-stage projects where dedicated clean energy supply is still under development, enabling gradual transition toward fully integrated low-emission operations.

By Application: Carbon capture and storage, Carbon capture, utilization, and storage, Carbon management services, Industrial CO₂ supply, Others

The Direct Air Capture Systems Market by application reveals diverse end uses for captured carbon dioxide across industries. Carbon capture and storage is the largest in this segment as many governments support long-term underground storage projects to permanently remove atmospheric carbon. These projects often link with geological storage sites and monitored injection wells. Carbon capture, utilization, and storage is the fastest growing during the forecast period because companies are exploring ways to convert captured carbon into fuels, construction materials, and specialty chemicals that generate additional revenue. Carbon management services are expanding as consulting firms and technology providers offer monitoring, verification, and lifecycle assessment solutions to track carbon removal credits.

Regional Analysis:

The Direct Air Capture Systems Market by region shows varied levels of policy backing, investment flow, and industrial collaboration. North America is the largest in this segment due to strong financial incentives, tax credits, and active participation from energy and technology firms building commercial-scale facilities. Europe follows with supportive climate frameworks and cross-border research partnerships. Asia-Pacific is the fastest growing during the forecast period as countries in this region increase funding for carbon removal innovation and pilot installations to address rising emission levels. South America is observing gradual interest, particularly where renewable resources are abundant and suitable storage geology exists. The Middle East & Africa region is exploring opportunities linked to industrial diversification and integration with large-scale energy projects, creating new pathways for direct air capture adoption across emerging economies.

