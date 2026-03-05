Narrowband IoT Chipset Market Growth Outlook (2025–2035) | CAGR 50.87%

The global Narrowband IoT Chipset MarketSize was valued at USD 0.12 billion in 2024 and is expected to expand sharply, reaching USD 0.181 billion in 2025 before skyrocketing to USD 11.06 billion by 2035. This remarkable trajectory represents a stunning CAGR of 50.87%, making NB-IoT one of the fastest-growing IoT communication technologies worldwide.

As governments and enterprises increasingly deploy connected solutions for automation, safety, and efficiency, NB-IoT chipsets are gaining prominence due to their ability to support low-power, wide-area (LPWA) applications at extremely low operational costs.

Market Drivers Accelerating NB-IoT Chipset Growth

Several technological and economic factors are propelling this sector’s rapid evolution:

Growing smart city deployments across traffic monitoring, public lighting, and waste management.

across traffic monitoring, public lighting, and waste management. Industrial automation adoption , enabling predictive maintenance and smart asset management.

, enabling predictive maintenance and smart asset management. Expansion of utility-based IoT applications , including smart gas and water metering.

, including smart gas and water metering. Low power consumption , allowing devices to operate on small batteries for years.

, allowing devices to operate on small batteries for years. Deep indoor coverage , making it suitable for remote and hard-to-reach environments.

, making it suitable for remote and hard-to-reach environments. Strong telecom operator investments in NB-IoT infrastructure worldwide.

Key Industry Trends Shaping the NB-IoT Landscape

The market is evolving rapidly with various advanced trends:

Rising adoption of IoT-enabled healthcare wearables and remote monitoring modules.

Integration of NB-IoT with cloud platforms and AI analytics.

Increasing demand for asset-tracking solutions in logistics and cold chain management.

Growth in NB-IoT-powered smart agriculture machinery and soil monitoring systems.

Accelerated chipset innovations from global semiconductor leaders strengthening the ecosystem.

Future Outlook: Massive Potential Across Sectors

By 2035, large-scale adoption of NB-IoT chipsets will be fueled by the proliferation of low-cost IoT devices needed for:

Smart infrastructure development

Connected industrial environments

Efficient energy management

Enhanced security and surveillance systems

Environmental and pollution monitoring solutions

With ongoing 5G integration, NB-IoT is expected to evolve further, enabling ultra-reliable and massive-scale IoT deployments.

