RNA Sample Preparation Market Analysis: Trends, Growth Drivers, and Forecast to 2031

According to The Insight Partners – The global RNA Sample Preparation Market is on a steady upward trajectory, with projections pointing to robust expansion over the coming years. According to a comprehensive strategic report by The Insight Partners, the market is expected to register a CAGR of 6.5% from 2025 to 2031. This growth reflects the deepening integration of RNA science into genomics, diagnostics, and next-generation therapeutics — reshaping how laboratories and healthcare institutions approach biological research.

What Is RNA Sample Preparation?

RNA sample preparation refers to the collection of techniques and tools used to isolate, purify, and ready RNA molecules for downstream analytical applications such as sequencing, gene expression analysis, and clinical diagnostics. The process is foundational to a wide range of life science workflows, and any compromise in RNA quality can cascade into inaccurate research outcomes or flawed diagnostic results.

Key Market Drivers

Several converging forces are propelling the RNA sample preparation market forward.

First, the global rise in genetic diseases is creating pressing demand for advanced RNA analysis. The World Health Organization estimates that one in 10 people suffer from a genetic disease requiring diagnostics and effective treatment avenues — a sobering statistic that underscores the urgent need for reliable RNA extraction technologies.

Second, the rapid evolution of sequencing technologies is reshaping laboratory standards. Next-generation sequencing (NGS) platforms have become the gold standard for sequencing genomes and have significantly ramped up the demand for high-quality RNA extraction, due to their reliance on intact and error-free RNA samples to yield accurate results.

Third, RNA-based therapeutics are emerging as one of the most transformative areas in modern medicine. The rising focus on RNA-based therapies such as mRNA vaccines, RNA interference, and gene and cell therapy has been a major driver of market expansion, with the global market for mRNA therapeutics estimated to grow to $30 billion by 2026.

Market Segmentation

The report segments the RNA Sample Preparation Market across several dimensions. By product, the market covers workstations, reagents and kits, and consumables. By application, it spans research, clinical testing, and diagnostic testing. End users include hospitals and diagnostic centers, academic and research institutes, forensic laboratories, and contract research organizations. Geographically, the analysis covers North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South and Central America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Emerging Trends

Automation is arguably the most significant trend reshaping this market. The gradual acceptance and increased adoption of automation and high-throughput techniques for RNA extraction is a key trend, driven by the growing magnitude of studies and the need to minimize human error while reducing reagent costs.

Miniaturization is another notable development. Microfluidics technology is gaining momentum and is being integrated into most automated RNA preparative systems, owing to minimal sample volume requirements — particularly relevant when working with small clinical samples such as biopsies.

Growth Opportunities

The market presents several compelling opportunities. As the focus on personalized medicine and targeted therapies grows, there is increasing demand for RNA sample preparation solutions tailored to specific applications such as liquid biopsies and single-cell RNA sequencing. Additionally, the expansion of academic and research institutions in growing markets is creating rising demand for RNA sample preparation products and services.

Key Market Players

Key companies operating in this market include Thermo Fisher Scientific, Illumina, BD, F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Agilent Technologies, PerkinElmer, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Merck KGaA, DiaSorin, and QIAGEN.

Competitive Landscape: RNA Sample Preparation Market

The market is moderately consolidated, dominated by a handful of global giants alongside specialized biotech firms. Thermo Fisher Scientific and QIAGEN lead the pack, offering extensive RNA extraction portfolios with strong global distribution. Illumina drives demand through its NGS ecosystem, while F. Hoffmann-La Roche dominates the clinical diagnostics angle.

Strong challengers include Agilent Technologies, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Merck KGaA, and PerkinElmer, each competing through specialized reagents, automation solutions, and research-focused tools. BD and DiaSorin round out the field with their molecular diagnostics expertise.

