Risk Advisory Services Market (2025–2035) CAGR 5.68% – Growth, Trends, and Competitive Insights

The Risk Advisory Services Market is experiencing steady growth as organizations increasingly face complex challenges, including regulatory changes, cybersecurity threats, digital transformation risks, and environmental, social, and governance (ESG) considerations. Risk advisory services help businesses identify, assess, and mitigate potential risks while ensuring regulatory compliance and business continuity.

In 2024, the global market was valued at USD 29.54 billion, projected to reach USD 31.22 billion in 2025, and expected to expand to USD 54.26 billion by 2035, at a CAGR of 5.68% during the forecast period (2025–2035). Historical data (2020–2023) shows steady market growth, propelled by increasing globalization, technological adoption, and complex risk landscapes across sectors.

The base year (2024) reflects growing demand for specialized risk advisory services in areas such as cybersecurity, regulatory compliance, ESG assessment, and digital transformation support.

Revenue Forecast (2025–2035)

• Market Size 2024: USD 29.54 billion

• Market Size 2025: USD 31.22 billion

• Market Size 2035: USD 54.26 billion

• CAGR (2025–2035): 5.68%

This growth reflects increased investment in cybersecurity consulting, ESG advisory, regulatory compliance services, and AI-driven risk analytics, highlighting organizations’ efforts to mitigate complex global risks.

Competitive Landscape

The Risk Advisory Services Market is competitive, with key players focusing on service diversification, digital innovation, and global expansion to cater to evolving client needs.

Key Companies Profiled:

• Capgemini

• Oliver Wyman

• Kroll

• EY

• FTI Consulting

• Aon

• Protiviti

• Accenture

• Marsh McLennan

• Navigant Consulting

• Deloitte

• PwC

• Benfield Group

• Bain and Company

• Control Risks

These organizations are leveraging AI analytics, cybersecurity solutions, ESG advisory capabilities, and regulatory expertise to deliver comprehensive risk management solutions across diverse industries and geographies.

Key Market Dynamics

Regulatory Compliance Challenges: Organizations face stricter regulations globally, increasing the demand for advisory services that ensure adherence to legal and compliance frameworks.

Cybersecurity Threats: Growing cyberattacks and data breaches are prompting companies to seek expert guidance on risk mitigation and digital security strategies.

Technological Advancements: Integration of AI, machine learning, and analytics into risk advisory solutions enhances predictive risk assessment and operational efficiency.

Increasing Globalization: As businesses expand globally, cross-border regulatory and operational risks rise, fueling demand for risk advisory expertise.

Demand for Specialized Expertise: Companies require tailored advisory services for industry-specific and emerging risk categories, such as ESG, reputational, and digital transformation risks.

Key Market Opportunities

Cybersecurity Risk Management Expansion: Rising cyber threats necessitate enhanced advisory services for proactive security planning.

Regulatory Compliance Consulting Growth: Businesses require expert guidance to comply with evolving regulations globally.

ESG Risk Assessment Services: Increasing focus on sustainable and responsible business practices drives ESG-related advisory demand.

Digital Transformation Support Needs: Risk advisory services help organizations navigate technological change, system integration, and operational risks.

Integration of AI in Risk Analytics: AI-powered tools enable predictive risk modeling and faster, data-driven decision-making.

Market Segmentation

The Risk Advisory Services Market is segmented to provide detailed insights into services, industries, risk categories, client types, and regions:

By Service Type: Cybersecurity Risk Management, Regulatory Compliance Consulting, ESG Risk Assessment, Financial Risk Advisory, Operational Risk Management, Technology Risk Advisory, and Strategic Risk Consulting

Cybersecurity Risk Management, Regulatory Compliance Consulting, ESG Risk Assessment, Financial Risk Advisory, Operational Risk Management, Technology Risk Advisory, and Strategic Risk Consulting By Industry: Banking & Financial Services, Healthcare, Energy & Utilities, Manufacturing, Technology, Retail, and Government

Banking & Financial Services, Healthcare, Energy & Utilities, Manufacturing, Technology, Retail, and Government By Risk Category: Financial Risk, Operational Risk, Cyber Risk, Regulatory Risk, ESG Risk, Strategic Risk

Financial Risk, Operational Risk, Cyber Risk, Regulatory Risk, ESG Risk, Strategic Risk By Client Type: Large Enterprises, SMEs, Government Organizations

Large Enterprises, SMEs, Government Organizations By Region: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), South America, Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Regional Insights

North America: Leads the market due to high adoption of cybersecurity solutions, regulatory compliance services, and ESG risk advisory in the U.S. and Canada. Strong consulting infrastructure and technological integration drive demand.

Europe: Growth in Germany, UK, and France is driven by stringent EU regulations, corporate governance mandates, and increasing ESG compliance requirements.

Asia-Pacific (APAC): Fastest-growing region, led by China, India, Japan, and Australia, where digital transformation initiatives, emerging regulatory frameworks, and rising cybersecurity concerns are fueling demand.

South America: Moderate growth in Brazil and Argentina, supported by increasing awareness of regulatory compliance and risk management strategies.

Moderate growth in , supported by increasing awareness of regulatory compliance and risk management strategies. Middle East & Africa (MEA): Growth driven by GCC countries and South Africa, where companies are expanding risk advisory capabilities to address regional regulatory and cybersecurity challenges.

风险咨询服务市场 | Marché des services de conseil en risques | リスクアドバイザリーサービス市場 | Markt für Risikoberatungsdienste | 위험 자문 서비스 시장 | Mercado de Servicios de Asesoría de Riesgos

