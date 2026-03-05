Event Insurance Market to Grow at 12.70% CAGR, Reaching USD 3,663.45 Million by 2035

The Event Insurance Market is witnessing robust growth, driven by an increasing focus on risk management, the surge in destination and large-scale events, and advancements in digital insurance solutions. Valued at USD 983.2 million in 2024, the market is forecasted to reach USD 3,663.45 million by 2035, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.70% between 2025 and 2035.

This significant growth reflects the rising awareness among event organizers, corporations, and individuals regarding the financial implications of event cancellations, weather disruptions, or liability issues. Event insurance has evolved into a crucial financial safety net, offering protection against unpredictable risks and ensuring smooth event execution.

Market Highlights

Market Size 2024: USD 983.2 Million

USD 983.2 Million Market Size 2025: USD 1,108.09 Million

USD 1,108.09 Million Market Size 2035: USD 3,663.45 Million

USD 3,663.45 Million CAGR (2025–2035): 12.70%

12.70% Base Year: 2024

2024 Historical Data: 2019–2023

2019–2023 Forecast Units: USD Million

USD Million Report Coverage: Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Market Trends

Key Market Drivers

Growing Demand for Risk Management: Increasing global event activities—corporate functions, concerts, sports tournaments, and weddings—have led to a higher demand for robust risk management strategies. Event insurance mitigates financial losses from cancellations or accidents, promoting greater security for stakeholders. Rising Event Cancellations and Unpredictable Conditions: Natural disasters, public health crises, and other unforeseen disruptions have underscored the importance of event insurance. The post-pandemic era has especially heightened awareness about financial protection against cancellations. Technological Advancements in Insurance Platforms: The rise of digital insurance platforms has simplified policy purchasing and claim processes. AI and analytics-driven underwriting are enhancing policy customization and improving customer experience. Customization of Policy Offerings: Insurance providers now offer tailored coverage plans that cater to specific event types, such as corporate conferences, music festivals, or destination weddings, boosting adoption across industries.

Key Market Opportunities

Increased Awareness of Risk Management: More event organizers now view insurance as a strategic requirement rather than an optional add-on.

More event organizers now view insurance as a strategic requirement rather than an optional add-on. Growth in Destination Events: The expanding popularity of international weddings, music festivals, and corporate retreats drives the need for global event coverage.

The expanding popularity of international weddings, music festivals, and corporate retreats drives the need for global event coverage. Rising Demand for Customized Coverage: Clients increasingly seek flexible, event-specific policies with diverse inclusions such as equipment protection and weather-related cancellation coverage.

Clients increasingly seek flexible, event-specific policies with diverse inclusions such as equipment protection and weather-related cancellation coverage. Expansion of Digital Insurance Platforms: Integration with event management software and digital distribution channels improves accessibility and user convenience.

Integration with event management software and digital distribution channels improves accessibility and user convenience. Integration with Event Planning Services: Partnerships between insurers and event planners enable seamless, bundled risk management solutions.

Segmentation Overview

1. By Type of Event:

Corporate Events

Weddings

Festivals

Sports Events

Others

2. By Coverage Type:

Event Cancellation Insurance

Liability Insurance

Property Damage Insurance

Others

3. By End User:

Individual

Corporate

Event Organizers

4. By Policy Duration:

Short-Term (Single Event)

Long-Term (Multiple Events)

5. By Region:

North America: Dominates the market due to a high volume of corporate and public events and greater insurance awareness.

Dominates the market due to a high volume of corporate and public events and greater insurance awareness. Europe: Strong growth in event tourism and cultural festivals enhances demand.

Strong growth in event tourism and cultural festivals enhances demand. Asia-Pacific: Rapidly expanding event industry in India, China, and Japan fuels market opportunities.

Rapidly expanding event industry in India, China, and Japan fuels market opportunities. South America & MEA: Increasing investments in entertainment and sports events bolster regional growth.

Competitive Landscape

The Event Insurance Market features a competitive ecosystem with key players investing in digital solutions, risk analytics, and strategic partnerships. Leading companies include:

Zurich Insurance Group

American International Group (AIG)

Chubb Limited

Beazley Group

CNA Financial Corporation

Lloyd’s of London

Travelers Companies Inc.

Berkshire Hathaway

Intact Financial Corporation

AXA XL

Aon plc

Munich Re

Willis Towers Watson

Hiscox Ltd

Marsh and McLennan Companies

These organizations are leveraging AI, big data analytics, and API integrations to enhance underwriting precision and streamline claims management, thereby improving customer trust and market reach.

Market Trends

Growing use of AI and data analytics in risk assessment and pricing.

in risk assessment and pricing. Rising adoption of instant digital claim settlement platforms .

. Partnerships between insurance firms and event management companies .

. Development of on-demand and short-term event coverage options .

. Increasing focus on sustainability and ESG-compliant insurance offerings for eco-friendly events.

Conclusion

The Event Insurance Market is on a strong upward trajectory, fueled by heightened awareness of event-related risks and the growing need for financial security. As global events become more complex and destination-oriented, insurers offering digital-first, customized, and comprehensive policies will capture a significant share of this expanding market. With a 12.70% CAGR from 2025 to 2035, the market is poised to evolve into a vital component of the global event management ecosystem.

