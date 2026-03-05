Configure Price and Quote (CPQ) Solution Market 2025–2031: Trends, Growth Drivers & Strategic Insights for Enterprise Leaders

New York, US – A Configure Price and Quote (CPQ) solution is an advanced software platform that helps businesses automate and streamline their sales processes. It enables sales teams to accurately configure products or services, determine precise pricing, and generate professional quotes quickly and efficiently.

Configure Price and Quote (CPQ) Solution Market Size, Share and Analysis

The Configure Price and Quote (CPQ) solution market is set to experience significant growth from 2025 to 2031, driven by advancements in enterprise sales automation. This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the market landscape, focusing on key trends, challenges, and opportunities that are shaping the industry. The market is categorized by components such as software and services, deployment methods including cloud and on-premise solutions, enterprise size (SMEs and large enterprises), and various industry verticals, including BFSI, IT and telecom, healthcare, automobile, and retail.

Market Segmentation

Component : Software Service

: Deployment : Cloud On-Premise

: Enterprise Size : SMEs Large Enterprises

: Industry Vertical : BFSI (Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance) IT and Telecom Healthcare Automobile Retail

:

Market Analysis

The report provides a thorough breakdown of the CPQ market at global, regional, and country levels. Key statistics reveal the current market status of leading players, alongside insights into prevailing market trends and emerging opportunities. The market is projected to exhibit robust growth, with significant increases in market size anticipated from 2024 to 2031.

The report aims to assist various stakeholders, including technology providers, investors, and regulatory bodies, in understanding the evolving market dynamics. For technology providers, insights into potential growth opportunities enable informed strategic decisions. Investors benefit from comprehensive trend analysis regarding market growth rates and financial projections, while regulatory bodies can formulate policies that uphold market integrity.

Get Sample Report@ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00009547

Key Growth Drivers

Empowering Sales Teams with Seamless CPQ Integration: Organizations are increasingly adopting CPQ solutions to streamline their sales processes, enabling sales teams to configure products, generate quotes, and close deals more efficiently. Enhancing Customer Experience through Personalized Pricing: CPQ solutions allow businesses to offer customized pricing models, improving customer satisfaction and driving sales. Driving Efficiency with Automated Quote Generation: Automation of the quote generation process reduces manual errors and accelerates the sales cycle, leading to increased productivity.

Future Trends

AI-Powered CPQ Solutions Transforming Sales Processes : The integration of artificial intelligence in CPQ tools is revolutionizing how sales teams operate, providing predictive analytics and enhancing decision-making.

: The integration of artificial intelligence in CPQ tools is revolutionizing how sales teams operate, providing predictive analytics and enhancing decision-making. Seamless Integration of CPQ with E-Commerce Platforms : As e-commerce continues to grow, CPQ solutions are increasingly being integrated with online platforms to provide real-time pricing and configuration options.

: As e-commerce continues to grow, CPQ solutions are increasingly being integrated with online platforms to provide real-time pricing and configuration options. Rise of Subscription-Based CPQ Models for Recurring Revenue: Subscription-based pricing models are becoming popular, allowing businesses to generate recurring revenue streams while providing flexibility to customers.

Opportunities

Unlocking Efficiency: Streamlined CPQ solutions tailored for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) can unlock significant efficiencies and drive adoption in this segment. Empowering Sales Teams: Intuitive CPQ tools designed for enhanced productivity can facilitate better performance among sales teams. Customization at Scale: Tailored CPQ solutions for diverse industries will cater to specific needs, enhancing market penetration and customer satisfaction.

Get Full Copy of This Report @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00010813

Key Players in the CPQ Market

Apttus Corporation

Cincom Systems

ConnectWise, LLC

FPX

IBM Corporation

Infor

Oracle Corporation

PROS

Salesforce.com, Inc.

SAP

Future Outlook

The future of the CPQ solution market appears promising, with continuous advancements in technology and increasing demand for efficient sales processes. As organizations recognize the value of CPQ solutions in enhancing sales performance and customer satisfaction, investment in these technologies is expected to rise. Moreover, the ongoing trend towards digital transformation across industries will further propel the adoption of CPQ solutions, making them an essential component of modern sales strategies.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What is a CPQ solution?

A CPQ (Configure Price Quote) solution is software that helps businesses automate product configuration, pricing, and quoting processes, ensuring accurate proposals and faster sales cycles. Why is the CPQ market growing between 2025–2031?

Market growth is driven by increasing demand for sales automation, AI-powered pricing, cloud adoption, and integration with CRM and ERP systems. Which industries benefit most from CPQ solutions?

Key industries include manufacturing, technology, telecommunications, automotive, and enterprise services that require complex product configuration and pricing.

About The Insight Partners

The Insight Partners provides comprehensive syndicated and tailored market research services in the healthcare, technology, and industrial domains. Renowned for delivering strategic intelligence and practical insights, the firm empowers businesses to remain competitive in ever-evolving global markets.

Contact Information