Automotive Base Oil Market: Industry Analysis and Growth Outlook (2024–2030)

The Automotive Base Oil Market was valued at USD 10.51 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 12.41 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 2.4% during the forecast period (2024–2030). Base oils serve as the primary component in the formulation of automotive lubricants and play a vital role in maintaining engine performance, reducing friction, and improving the durability of automotive components.

Industry Overview

Base oil is a key raw material used in the production of lubricants for automotive engines, marine machinery, and industrial equipment. These oils form the foundation of lubricant formulations, typically accounting for 70–90% of engine oil composition, with the remainder consisting of performance-enhancing additives.

In the automotive sector, base oils are used extensively in engine oils, transmission fluids, gear oils, and hydraulic lubricants. The growing complexity of modern engines and increasing performance standards have driven demand for high-quality lubricants, which in turn boosts the need for advanced base oils.

While the rising adoption of electric vehicles may reduce the demand for certain automotive lubricants over time, lubricant usage during vehicle manufacturing and maintenance is expected to continue supporting the base oil market.

Emerging economies such as China, India, and Indonesia are becoming key manufacturing hubs for base oil production due to:

Abundant raw material availability

Lower infrastructure costs

Affordable labor

Expanding industrial sectors

These factors encourage global manufacturers to expand production facilities in developing regions.

Impact of COVID-19 on the Automotive Base Oil Market

The COVID-19 pandemic significantly disrupted the automotive base oil industry. Transport restrictions and lockdown measures led to supply chain interruptions, reduced industrial production, and declining automotive sales worldwide.

The global automotive sector experienced severe operational disruptions, particularly due to halted component supplies and factory shutdowns. Major automakers such as Ford Motor Company, General Motors, Stellantis (formerly Fiat Chrysler Automobiles), Honda Motor Company, and Tesla temporarily suspended production during the pandemic.

Manufacturing operations were further impacted by workforce limitations due to social distancing requirements. As a result, the production of passenger and commercial vehicles declined significantly during 2020 and 2021, which directly reduced demand for automotive lubricants and base oils.

Although the industry has gradually recovered, economic uncertainties and changes in consumer spending patterns continue to influence the pace of recovery.

Market Drivers

Rising Demand for Premium Automotive Lubricants

Advanced engine technologies operate under high temperatures, pressure, and mechanical stress, requiring superior lubrication solutions. High-quality base oils improve the stability, viscosity, and performance of lubricants used in modern engines.

Premium lubricants are widely used in:

Passenger vehicles

Diesel trucks

Light-duty commercial vehicles

Stationary engines

As base oils constitute the majority of engine oil formulations, the growing demand for high-performance engine oils is driving the expansion of the automotive base oil market.

Strong Growth Potential in BRIC Countries

Emerging economies—Brazil, Russia, India, and China (BRIC)—offer significant growth opportunities for lubricant and base oil manufacturers. These countries collectively represent a large share of the global population and are experiencing rapid economic and industrial development.

According to estimates from the World Bank, approximately 41% of the world’s population resides in BRIC nations. Governments in these countries are investing heavily in infrastructure and economic development to meet growing domestic demand.

Rising industrialization, expanding automotive manufacturing, and increasing foreign investments are expected to strengthen related industries, including automotive lubricants and base oil production.

Market Restraints

Volatility in Crude Oil Prices

The base oil industry is heavily dependent on crude oil since most base oils are derived from refined mineral oils. Therefore, fluctuations in crude oil prices directly impact production costs and profit margins for manufacturers.

Between 2008 and 2014, crude oil prices surged beyond USD 100 per barrel, with West Texas Intermediate (WTI) reaching approximately USD 120 per barrel and Brent crude oil reaching nearly USD 140 per barrel. However, crude oil prices dropped sharply in 2015, creating instability in the market.

Such volatility makes it difficult for base oil manufacturers to maintain stable pricing and profitability.

Market Segmentation

By Type

The automotive base oil market is segmented into:

Group I

Group II

Group III

Group IV

Group V

Group II Base Oil

The Group II segment held the largest market share in 2021 and is expected to continue dominating the market during the forecast period in both value and volume.

Group II base oils offer several advantages:

Higher purity levels

Improved oxidation stability

Lower sulfur content

Better viscosity performance

These oils are widely used in applications such as:

Gas engine oils

Marine engine lubricants

Trunk piston engine oils

Due to their strong performance and relatively lower cost, Group II oils are increasingly preferred over other base oil categories.

Regional Analysis

The automotive base oil market is segmented into the following regions:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

North America

North America is expected to experience stable growth due to its well-developed automotive and industrial sectors. Increasing transportation activity and the easing of travel restrictions after the pandemic have revived vehicle sales and boosted demand for automotive lubricants.

Asia-Pacific

The Asia-Pacific region is projected to witness strong growth due to expanding automotive manufacturing and industrial machinery production.

Countries such as China, India, Japan, and South Korea are major contributors to the region’s growth. Rapid urbanization, increasing vehicle ownership, and growing manufacturing sectors are driving lubricant consumption.

The Asia-Pacific base oil market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.3% between 2022 and 2030, reaching a value of over USD 5 billion by 2030.

Europe

The European market is influenced by strict environmental and fuel efficiency regulations introduced by the European Union. For example, policies require passenger vehicles to maintain CO₂ emissions below 130 grams per kilometer, encouraging the development of high-efficiency lubricants derived from advanced base oils.

Key Companies in the Automotive Base Oil Market

Major companies operating in the market include:

Chevron Corporation

Exxon Mobil Corporation

Shell plc

Ergon Inc.

Neste Oyj

Nynas AB

S-Oil Corporation

Sepahan Oil Company

Repsol S.A.

Sinopec Limited

BP plc

Evonik Industries

H&R Group

Saudi Aramco

SK Lubricants

These companies focus on technological advancements, product innovation, and regional expansion to strengthen their market positions.

Notable Industry Development

In August 2019, ExxonMobil Chemical Company, a division of Exxon Mobil Corporation, expanded the distribution of its Group IV/V synthetic base stocks in Mexico, Central America, and the Caribbean through Synergy Additives Company S.A. de C.V.. This strategic move strengthened the company’s presence in the regional lubricant market.

Conclusion

The Automotive Base Oil Market is expected to grow steadily as the demand for high-performance lubricants continues to rise across the automotive industry. Growth in emerging economies, technological advancements in engine design, and increasing automotive production will continue to drive market expansion.

However, challenges such as fluctuating crude oil prices and the gradual shift toward electric vehicles may moderate long-term growth. Despite these challenges, the market will remain an essential component of the global automotive and lubricant industries.