The 5G Voice over New Radio (VoNR) Market is projected to reach a market size of USD 1.1 billion by the end of 2030

According to the report published by Virtue Market Research in The 5G Voice over New Radio (VoNR) Market was valued at USD 305.18 Million and is projected to reach a market size of USD 1.1 billion by the end of 2030. Over the forecast period of 2026-2030, the market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 25.1%.

The 5G Voice over New Radio (VoNR) market is growing as the world moves deeper into the 5G era. VoNR allows voice calls to run fully on a 5G standalone network without falling back to older 4G systems. One long-term market driver is the global shift toward standalone 5G infrastructure. Telecom operators are investing in full 5G core networks to deliver faster speeds, lower latency, and better reliability. As more countries expand 5G coverage, users expect high-definition voice, faster call setup, and smoother video calling. VoNR supports these needs by providing clearer sound quality and stable connections. Over time, as legacy networks are phased out, VoNR becomes essential rather than optional. The COVID-19 pandemic also influenced this market. During lockdowns, voice and video communication traffic increased sharply as people worked and studied from home. Telecom networks faced heavy pressure, which encouraged operators to upgrade infrastructure. Although supply chain disruptions slowed some 5G deployments in 2020, the long-term impact of the pandemic strengthened digital transformation. It pushed governments and telecom providers to prioritize resilient and future-ready networks, indirectly supporting VoNR adoption.

Segmentation Analysis:

By Network: Standalone, Non-Standalone

The 5G Voice over New Radio (VoNR) Market By Network includes Standalone and Non-Standalone models. Largest in this segment is Non-Standalone and Fastest Growing During The forecast period is Standalone. Non-Standalone networks currently hold the largest share because many telecom providers first built their 5G services on existing 4G core systems. This setup allowed faster rollout without replacing the entire backbone. It gave operators a way to introduce advanced data features while keeping voice services stable through older infrastructure.

By End-User: Healthcare, Automotive, Agriculture, Telecommunication, Public Safety, Retail & Consumer, Industrial, and Others

The 5G Voice over New Radio (VoNR) Market By End-User includes Healthcare, Automotive, Agriculture, Telecommunication, Public Safety, Retail & Consumer, Industrial, and Others. Largest in this segment is Telecommunication and Fastest Growing During The forecast period is Public Safety. The Telecommunication sector leads because telecom operators are the direct providers of VoNR services. They manage network infrastructure, billing systems, and service upgrades. Their investment decisions shape the scale of VoNR deployment. Public Safety is expected to grow rapidly as emergency response agencies require ultra-reliable and clear communication during disasters and security operations. VoNR can support mission-critical voice with strong encryption and lower delay.

By Device: Smartphones, IoT Devices

The 5G Voice over New Radio (VoNR) Market By Device includes Smartphones and IoT Devices. Largest in this segment is Smartphones and Fastest Growing During The forecast period is IoT Devices. Smartphones dominate because they are the primary tools for personal and business communication. Many flagship phones now support advanced 5G voice capabilities, allowing users to experience improved clarity and quicker call setup. As consumers upgrade their devices, smartphone-based VoNR usage increases naturally. On the other hand, IoT Devices are projected to expand at a faster pace. Connected sensors, wearable gadgets, smart meters, and industrial controllers are being equipped with communication modules that support voice alerts and remote monitoring.

By Deployment: Cloud-Based VoNR, On-Premises VoNR

The 5G Voice over New Radio (VoNR) Market By Deployment includes Cloud-Based VoNR and On-Premises VoNR. Largest in this segment is Cloud-Based VoNR and Fastest Growing During The forecast period is On-Premises VoNR. Cloud-Based VoNR holds the largest share because telecom providers prefer centralized management systems that allow flexible scaling. Cloud deployment helps operators adjust capacity during peak traffic and introduce software updates without physical hardware changes. It also supports remote monitoring and faster feature integration. However, On-Premises VoNR is expected to grow faster as enterprises seek greater control over private 5G networks. Large factories, research labs, and secure facilities often demand localized data processing to meet security and compliance needs. By installing VoNR infrastructure within their own premises, organizations gain tighter control over network performance and data privacy.

Regional Analysis:

The 5G Voice over New Radio (VoNR) Market By region including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa. Largest in this segment is North America and fastest growing during the forecast period is Asia-Pacific. North America leads because of early 5G commercialization, strong telecom investments, and high smartphone penetration. Major operators in this region continue expanding network coverage and enhancing service capabilities. Europe follows with structured regulatory frameworks and collaborative telecom initiatives. Asia-Pacific is growing at a faster rate due to rapid urbanization, large subscriber bases, and strong government support for digital infrastructure.

