Global Artificial Intelligence in Radiotherapy Market is Projected to Reach USD 1556.39 Billion by 2030

The Global Artificial Intelligence in Radiotherapy Market was valued at USD 668.9 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach a market size of USD 1556.39 billion by the end of 2030. Over the forecast period of 2026–2030, the market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 18.4%. The market is experiencing rapid expansion due to increasing adoption of advanced AI-driven technologies in oncology, growing cancer prevalence worldwide, and rising demand for precision-based treatment solutions. Artificial intelligence is transforming radiotherapy by improving accuracy, optimizing treatment planning, and enhancing workflow efficiency across healthcare facilities.

A key long-term driver of the artificial intelligence in radiotherapy market is the growing global burden of cancer and the increasing need for precise and personalized treatment solutions. Radiotherapy plays a critical role in cancer management, and AI technologies enhance treatment precision by analyzing large volumes of patient imaging and clinical data. AI enables radiation oncologists to design optimized treatment plans, reduce radiation exposure to healthy tissues, and improve overall treatment outcomes. As healthcare systems focus on improving survival rates and treatment efficiency, the adoption of AI-powered radiotherapy solutions is accelerating.

The COVID-19 pandemic had a significant impact on healthcare systems, highlighting the importance of automation and intelligent healthcare technologies. While temporary disruptions in cancer screening and treatment affected radiotherapy procedures, the pandemic accelerated the adoption of AI-driven automation solutions to improve workflow efficiency and reduce manual dependency. Healthcare providers increasingly implemented AI-based tools for remote monitoring, predictive maintenance, and automated imaging analysis, strengthening long-term market growth.

In the short term, increasing investments in healthcare digitalization and AI integration are driving market expansion. Healthcare providers are adopting AI-powered radiotherapy solutions to improve operational efficiency and reduce treatment planning time. A major opportunity exists in integrating AI with advanced imaging technologies such as MRI and CT to improve diagnosis and treatment precision. A key trend shaping the market is the development of automated and intelligent radiotherapy systems capable of real-time image analysis, dose optimization, and adaptive treatment planning.

Market Segmentation

By Application: Automating Equipment Maintenance, Auto Positioning, Emergency Prescreening, Dose Optimization, Automatic Image Slicing for MR, Others

Automating equipment maintenance represents the most dominant segment in the global artificial intelligence in radiotherapy market. Its leadership is driven by the growing need to improve equipment reliability, reduce operational downtime, and ensure uninterrupted patient treatment. AI-powered predictive maintenance systems can monitor radiotherapy equipment performance, detect early signs of component failure, and alert technicians before critical breakdowns occur. This proactive maintenance approach improves operational efficiency, reduces unexpected equipment failures, and lowers maintenance costs for healthcare providers.

Dose optimization represents the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period. Growth is driven by the increasing need for personalized radiotherapy treatment and improved patient safety. AI-based dose optimization enables radiologists to design patient-specific radiation protocols by analyzing individual patient characteristics, tumor size, and treatment history. These systems help minimize radiation exposure to healthy tissues while maximizing treatment effectiveness. The ability of AI to reconstruct high-resolution images from low-dose scans and optimize radiation delivery is accelerating adoption across healthcare facilities.

Auto positioning and automatic image slicing are also gaining traction as AI technologies improve workflow automation. These solutions reduce manual workload, enhance treatment accuracy, and improve overall operational efficiency in radiotherapy departments.

Regional Analysis

North America represents the most dominant region in the global artificial intelligence in radiotherapy market. The region’s leadership is driven by strong healthcare infrastructure, high adoption of advanced technologies, and significant investments in AI research and development. The presence of major technology companies and healthcare providers accelerates innovation and implementation of AI-powered radiotherapy solutions. Additionally, increasing cancer incidence and growing demand for precision medicine contribute to regional market growth.

Asia-Pacific represents the fastest-growing region during the forecast period. Rapid expansion of healthcare infrastructure, increasing healthcare investments, and growing adoption of advanced medical technologies are driving market growth in the region. Countries such as China and India are investing heavily in healthcare modernization and AI integration. Rising cancer prevalence and increasing awareness of advanced treatment technologies are further supporting market expansion.

Europe represents a significant market driven by strong healthcare systems, technological advancements, and growing adoption of AI-based medical solutions. Latin America and the Middle East & Africa represent emerging markets with increasing healthcare investments and growing adoption of advanced cancer treatment technologies.

