The On-Demand Network: The Growing Network as a Service (NaaS) Market

The traditional way of building and managing a corporate network, which involves buying and configuring a complex array of hardware, is being replaced by a more agile and flexible model. The Network as a Service (NaaS) Market represents this shift, providing a cloud-based model for delivering enterprise networking functions on a subscription basis. A comprehensive market analysis shows a rapidly growing sector, as businesses seek to consume network services in the same way they consume other cloud services, like IaaS and SaaS. Instead of owning and operating their network infrastructure, organizations can simply subscribe to the network functions they need from a NaaS provider. This article will explore the drivers, key concepts, benefits, and future of the Network as a Service market, which is bringing the agility of the cloud to the world of networking.

Key Drivers for the Adoption of Network as a Service

A primary driver for the NaaS market is the demand for greater business agility. In a traditional model, deploying a new branch office or reconfiguring the network can be a slow, manual process. With a NaaS model, a new site can be brought online quickly, and network policies can be changed and deployed from a centralized, cloud-based portal in a matter of minutes. The desire to reduce the complexity and operational burden of network management is another key driver. NaaS shifts the responsibility for managing and maintaining the underlying network hardware and software from the enterprise to the NaaS provider, freeing up the internal IT team to focus on more strategic initiatives. The shift to a more predictable, operational expenditure (OpEx) model, instead of the large capital expenditure (CapEx) required to purchase network hardware, is also a significant financial incentive for many businesses.

Key Concepts and How NaaS Works

Network as a Service is a cloud-delivered service that combines hardware, software, and managed services into a single, integrated offering. The NaaS provider typically deploys some lightweight hardware (often a small CPE device) at the customer’s sites, but the “brains” of the network—the control plane and the management functions—are all hosted in the cloud. Customers interact with the service through a self-service web portal, where they can monitor the health of their network, define security and application policies, and provision new services. The NaaS model can be used to deliver a variety of different network functions, including the Local Area Network (LAN), the Wireless LAN (WLAN), and, most commonly, the Wide Area Network (WAN), with NaaS being a key delivery model for modern SD-WAN and SASE (Secure Access Service Edge) solutions.

Key Benefits: Agility, Simplicity, and a Better User Experience

The benefits of adopting a Network as a Service model are significant. The most important is the increase in business agility, as discussed. The simplicity of the model is another major benefit. It provides a single point of contact and a single platform for managing the entire enterprise network, which is much simpler than dealing with multiple different hardware vendors and service providers. This also ensures that the network technology is always up-to-date, as the NaaS provider is responsible for rolling out new features and security patches. A NaaS can also lead to a better and more consistent user experience for employees. By using a software-defined approach, the NaaS platform can intelligently route traffic and optimize the performance of critical cloud applications, ensuring that employees have a fast and reliable connection regardless of where they are working.

The Future of NaaS: AI-Powered and Consumption-Based

The future of the Network as a Service market will be one of greater intelligence and a more flexible, consumption-based model. The NaaS platforms will increasingly incorporate AIOps (AI for IT Operations) capabilities. This will enable a more proactive and self-healing network, with AI that can predict potential performance issues, automatically perform root cause analysis, and even trigger automated remediation actions. The business model will also continue to evolve. While many NaaS offerings today are based on a fixed subscription per site or per user, the future will move towards a true, cloud-like consumption-based model, where a customer might pay based on the actual amount of bandwidth they consume. As businesses continue to embrace the cloud for all of their IT needs, consuming their network “as a service” will become the default model, making NaaS a foundational component of the modern digital enterprise.

