The Global Peanut Oil Market is projected to reach a value of USD 3.47 billion by 2030.

The Global Peanut Oil Market was estimated to be worth USD 2.83 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach a value of USD 3.47 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period 2026-2030.

The Peanut Oil Market has grown steadily over the years because people want cooking oils that are both tasty and useful. One strong long-term driver is the rising focus on healthier eating habits. Many households now look for oils that contain good fats and support heart health. Peanut oil is rich in monounsaturated fats and vitamin E, which makes it attractive to families and food businesses. It also has a high smoke point, so it works well for frying and deep cooking without breaking down quickly. As urban populations increase and packaged food sales expand, demand for reliable and stable edible oils continues to rise. This steady shift in food habits has built a strong base for the market across many regions.

A clear opportunity in the Peanut Oil Market lies in expanding into premium and value-added product segments. Consumers are showing interest in cold-pressed, organic, and non-GMO edible oils. Health-conscious buyers are willing to pay a higher price for oils that are perceived as natural and minimally processed. Packaging innovation also opens new doors. Smaller bottles, easy-pour designs, and eco-friendly containers attract modern households. In addition, emerging markets in Asia, Africa, and parts of Latin America present growth potential due to rising incomes and urbanization. As more people move to cities and adopt packaged food habits, the need for quality cooking oil increases. Companies that focus on branding, safety certifications, and clear labeling can capture this expanding customer base.

Segmentation Analysis:

By Type: Refined, Unrefined

Largest in this segment is Refined and Fastest Growing During The forecast period is Unrefined. The Peanut Oil Market by type shows clear differences in how each product is used and valued. Refined peanut oil holds the largest share because it has a light color, mild smell, and longer shelf life. It goes through filtering and heating steps that remove impurities, making it stable for large-scale cooking and industrial use. Many food processors and snack makers prefer refined oil because it stays consistent in taste and quality. Unrefined peanut oil, however, is expected to grow at the fastest pace during the forecast period. It keeps more natural flavor and nutrients since it is less processed. Health-aware shoppers are exploring oils that feel closer to their original farm state. Small batch producers and specialty stores often promote unrefined varieties as traditional and authentic.

By Application: Personal Care Products, Food, Pharmaceutical, Others

Largest in this segment is Food and Fastest Growing During The forecast period is Personal Care Products. The Peanut Oil Market by application covers a wide range of uses beyond the kitchen. The food segment remains the largest because peanut oil is widely used in frying snacks, preparing sauces, and making ready-to-eat meals. Food manufacturers value its smooth texture and compatibility with spices. Bakeries and packaged meal brands include it in recipes that require stable fat content. Personal care products are projected to grow the fastest during the forecast period. Peanut oil is added to massage oils, hair treatments, and skin creams because of its moisturizing nature.

By Packaging: Glass Containers, Plastic Containers, Cartons, Plastic Pouches, Others

Largest in this segment is Plastic Containers and Fastest Growing During The forecast period is Plastic Pouches. The Peanut Oil Market by packaging reflects changing shopping habits and storage needs. Plastic containers account for the largest share because they are lightweight, durable, and easy to transport. Retailers prefer them for bulk display, and households find them convenient for daily pouring. They also reduce breakage risk during shipping compared to glass. Plastic pouches are expected to grow the fastest during the forecast period. These pouches are cost-effective and use less material, which appeals to budget buyers and environmentally aware consumers. Many brands now offer refill packs in pouch form, allowing customers to reuse larger containers at home. Glass containers remain popular in premium stores due to their clean appearance, while cartons and other formats serve specific distribution channels. Even though plastic containers dominate current sales, flexible pouches are expanding rapidly as brands experiment with compact and travel-friendly solutions.

Regional Analysis:

Largest in this segment is Asia-Pacific and fastest growing during the forecast period is North America. The Peanut Oil Market by region shows varied demand patterns shaped by culture and industry structure. Asia-Pacific holds the largest share because peanuts are widely cultivated and consumed in several countries across this region. Local cuisines often include peanut-based cooking methods, which supports steady domestic demand. Processing facilities are also well established, helping maintain strong supply chains. North America is projected to be the fastest growing region during the forecast period. Changing food preferences and rising interest in diverse culinary oils are encouraging new product launches. Europe maintains moderate demand driven by specialty food sectors, while South America and the Middle East & Africa show gradual expansion supported by urban retail growth. Although Asia-Pacific leads in overall volume, North America is advancing at a quicker pace due to evolving consumer tastes and expanding distribution networks.

Latest Industry Developments: