Acne Treatment Market Size Worth USD 13.1 Billion by 2030 at 4.63% CAGR – Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

New York, USA, Oct. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Acne Treatment Market Overview

According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ Acne Treatment Market Information By Application, and Region – Forecast till 2030“, the market expected to reach USD 13.1 billion by 2030 at 4.63% CAGR during the forecast period of 2022 to 2030.

Acne Treatment Market Synopsis

As part of the acne treatment, several drugs and ointments are applied to the affected regions to lighten their tone. A healthy, balanced diet is another important aspect of acne treatment, and the market for acne treatments has grown significantly due to this aspect. Millions of teenagers around the world are impacted by it. It is characterized by scarring, oily skin, blackheads, and pimples. There are two varieties of acne: non-inflammatory and inflammatory, the latter of which heals more slowly and may leave a permanent mark on the skin. Additionally, the market for acne treatments has seen significant expenditures due to the growing demand for better pharmaceuticals for the treatment of acne.

The appearance of acne negatively affects a person’s emotional, social, and general well-being. Acne may result in stigmatization and social marginalization. The emergence of better systemic treatment regimens in the last few years has helped increase the number of people who have access to acne therapy, even though its decreased severity has made it less popular. Oral contraceptives and antiandrogen treatments like cyproterone acetate, flutamide, or spironolactone are examples of hormonal therapy. These work by obstructing the hormone route in acne that boosts sebum production. Dermatologists choose hormone treatments because of the advantages they provide.

Market Drivers:

The growing desire for minimally invasive cosmetic treatment methods increased sedentary lifestyles and bad eating patterns, and the incidence of acne vulgaris in teenagers and adults has fueled demand and drive market expansion. Manufacturers have become aware of the rising incidence among teenagers and adults, increasing demand for treatments. The difficulty of successfully and safely treating acne is the main focus of drug development.

More understanding of acne therapy has resulted from increased usage of different acne treatment products, including antibiotics and retinoids. As a result, there was an increase in demand for efficient drugs. The global population is becoming more aware of acne products and accessible treatment choices due to the launch of numerous treatment goods like retinoids, isotretinoids, and antibiotics in topical and oral forms. Thus, it is anticipated that raising patient knowledge will spur market expansion. Due to the condition’s expanding prevalence worldwide, there is a growing need for efficient medications to treat it. As a result, major corporations are concentrating on developing unique medications to fulfill the market’s demand.

Market Restraints:

Despite the greater frequency of chronic acne worldwide, a few issues prevent the market for acne treatments from growing. One of them is a side effect of medications used to treat acne. Depending on your approach and the medication’s potency, acne treatments might have various side effects. The most frequent adverse effects of topical acne medications are dryness and skin irritation. Oral medicine side effects could potentially be more severe. Antibiotics may cause stomach trouble or make people feel faint and woozy. Additionally, using oral isotretinoin while trying to get pregnant can have serious negative effects. Babies whose moms used isotretinoin during pregnancy have reportedly experienced severe birth abnormalities.

Acne Treatment Market COVID 19 Analysis

Due to a decrease in the number of people seeking treatment globally, the ongoing epidemic has slowed the development of medications used to treat acne. Market leaders experienced significant revenue losses as a result of COVID-19. The sales of medications were also impacted by lower manufacturing, redistributing healthcare spending, interrupted supply networks, and other variables, particularly in 2020. To treat and isolate individuals with a COVID-19 infection, several clinics and hospitals have been converted into COVID-19 centers utilizing pandemic-designated hospital facilities. In addition, many patients are unable to access dermatologist offices and pharmacies to pick up medicines due to the lockdown. In this pandemic, telemedicine has emerged as a suitable and efficient method of providing patients with acne with essential dermatological services.

Acne Treatment Market Segmentation

By drug type, the market includes OTC and prescription. The market includes topical, oral, and injectable by route of administration.

By treatment, the market includes medication and therapeutic devices. The market includes hospitals & clinics, and specialty centers by the end user.

By acne type, the market includes moderate, mild, and moderate to severe.

Acne Treatment Market Regional Insights

The overwhelming portion of revenue came from North America. Due to expanding public awareness of various pharmaceuticals and increasing businesses entering the Asian market, Asia-Pacific is predicted to have the greatest CAGR. However, due to an increase in product launches, strong growth for acne therapeutics, an increase in healthcare spending, and a rise in awareness of recently developed therapeutics that can integrate multiple acne treatments in this region, Asia-Pacific is predicted to experience the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Germany dominates the European market for acne medications.

Healthcare spending has significantly changed due to people’s ability and willingness to spend on well-being. Additionally, the country’s access to acne treatment solutions is improved by the presence of manufacturing facilities. Players also work together on research projects to create efficient acne treatment options. Due to the region’s increased frequency of moderate to extreme acne and the growing awareness of the therapy, Latin America will have a significantly consistent CAGR over the projection period.

