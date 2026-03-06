Biotechnology Market Analysis: Growth, Trends & Forecast to 2031

According to The Insight Partners – The global biotechnology market was valued at US$ 299,219.03 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 966,683.82 million by 2031, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.6% during the forecast period. This remarkable growth trajectory reflects the sector’s pivotal role in transforming healthcare, agriculture, industrial processing, and environmental management. Biotechnology today is no longer confined to pharmaceutical applications. It has become a cross-industry engine of innovation, enabling breakthrough solutions for complex and rare diseases while simultaneously addressing pressing global challenges around food security and sustainability.

Key Market Drivers

One of the most transformative catalysts behind market expansion is the dramatic decline in genome sequencing costs. The cost of sequencing a human genome has plummeted from approximately US$ 1 million in 2007 to around US$ 600 today, a reduction that has democratized access to genomic data for pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies worldwide. This accessibility is accelerating drug discovery, targeted therapies, and the adoption of precision medicine. Government-backed programs such as the NHGRI’s Genome Sequencing Program and the Genome Technology Program are further supporting rapid advancements in next-generation sequencing (NGS), functional genomics, and SNP genotyping.

In North America, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services committed US$ 40 million in 2022 to strengthen biomanufacturing capacity for active pharmaceutical ingredients and essential medicines. Simultaneously, the U.S. Department of Defense launched its Tri-Service Biotechnology for a Resilient Supply Chain initiative, backed by over US$ 270 million over five years, to commercialize bio-based innovations in defense, fuels, and high-performance materials.

Get Sample PDF @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPHE100001316

Segment Analysis

By technology, DNA sequencing held the largest market share in 2023 and is expected to grow at the fastest rate through 2031. Its applications span healthcare diagnostics, forensic science, agricultural research, environmental analysis, and paternity testing. By application, industrial processing dominated in 2023 due to its role in drug discovery, recombinant protein production, and bio-based manufacturing across chemicals, food, textiles, and biofuels. The bioinformatics segment, however, is forecast to register the highest growth rate, driven by advances in data analysis, genomic assembly software, and AI integration.

Regional Insights

North America leads the global biotechnology market, with the United States serving as the largest country-level contributor. Robust R&D infrastructure, strong IP frameworks, government investment, and a rich ecosystem of academic institutions and innovation hubs in cities like Boston, San Francisco, and Toronto underpin this dominance. Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing region, with China, Japan, and India emerging as key growth centers. Supportive government policies, expanding biotech companies in developing economies, and rising healthcare demand are collectively fueling rapid market growth across the region.

Get Full Copy of This Report @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPHE100001316

Competitive Landscape

The global biotechnology market is characterized by intense competition, continuous innovation, and significant R&D investment. Key players including Novo Nordisk A/S, Moderna Inc., BioNTech SE, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, and Illumina are driving the competitive landscape through advanced therapeutics, sequencing platforms, and strategic partnerships. Companies such as Pacific Biosciences and Oxford Nanopore Technologies are further disrupting the space with next-generation sequencing platforms, while well-funded start-ups like CytoTronics, which raised US$ 9.25 million in seed funding in 2022, are bringing novel cell-based assay technologies to market.

Related Reports @

Gene Editing Market Size, Share, Growth

Blood Brain Barrier Technologies Market Outlook

Genetic Testing Services Market Trends, Revenue 2031

About Us –

The Insight Partners provides comprehensive syndicated and tailored market research services in the healthcare, technology, and industrial domains. Renowned for delivering strategic intelligence and practical insights, the firm empowers businesses to remain competitive in ever-evolving global markets.

Contact Us:

Contact Person: Ankit Mathur

E-mail: ankit.mathur@theinsightpartners.com

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

Also Available in : Korean |German |Japanese |French |Chinese |Italian |Spanish