Animal Genetics Market to Reach US$ 8.94 Billion by 2028 at 6.5% CAGR | The Insight Partners Report

According to The Insight Partners, The animal genetics market is expected to grow from US$ 6,132.64 million in 2022 to US$ 8,941.90 million by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR 6.5% during 2022–2028.

The animal genetics market has become an important segment of the global agricultural biotechnology and veterinary science industries. Animal genetics focuses on the study of genetic traits, inheritance patterns, and variations in animals to improve productivity, disease resistance, and overall breeding quality. By using advanced genetic technologies and testing methods, researchers and breeders can enhance livestock performance and ensure the sustainable production of animal-derived food products. As global demand for meat, dairy, and other animal-based products continues to grow, the adoption of animal genetics technologies is expanding rapidly across the livestock and veterinary sectors.

Animal genetics plays a crucial role in modern livestock management and breeding programs. Genetic analysis allows farmers and breeders to identify desirable traits in animals, such as faster growth rates, improved milk production, better feed efficiency, and resistance to diseases. Through technologies such as DNA testing, genetic trait analysis, and genomic sequencing, scientists can better understand the genetic structure of animals and develop breeding strategies that improve productivity and sustainability. These technologies are widely applied in livestock species including cattle, poultry, pigs, and companion animals.

One of the key factors driving the growth of the animal genetics market is the rising global demand for animal-derived food products. As the world population increases and consumer preferences shift toward protein-rich diets, livestock producers are focusing on improving animal productivity and breeding efficiency. Advanced genetic technologies help farmers produce healthier and higher-yielding animals, which ultimately contributes to increased food production and improved agricultural efficiency

Technological advancements in animal breeding and genomics are also contributing to the rapid development of the market. Techniques such as artificial insemination, embryo transfer, genomic selection, and genetic disease testing are widely used to improve breeding outcomes and maintain healthy animal populations. These technologies allow breeders to identify animals with superior genetic traits and selectively breed them to enhance herd quality. Such innovations are helping livestock producers achieve better productivity while reducing the risk of inherited diseases.

The animal genetics market can be segmented based on type, animal type, genetic material, and geographic region. Based on type, the market is divided into products and services. The services segment includes DNA typing, genetic trait testing, genetic disease testing, and other genetic analysis services. Among these, DNA typing services hold a significant share because they help identify specific genetic characteristics and assist in animal breeding programs. Genetic disease testing is also expected to grow rapidly as breeders increasingly focus on preventing hereditary diseases in livestock and companion animals.

By animal type, the market includes poultry, porcine, bovine, canine, and other animals. Livestock animals such as pigs, poultry, and cattle represent a major portion of the market due to their importance in food production. The porcine segment has historically held a large share of the market, while the bovine segment is expected to experience strong growth due to increasing demand for cattle genetic testing and breeding improvement programs.

Based on genetic material, the animal genetics market is categorized into embryo and semen. These materials are commonly used in breeding programs to improve genetic traits and productivity. Embryo transfer and artificial insemination techniques allow breeders to introduce superior genetic traits into livestock populations more efficiently, helping farmers produce animals with improved performance and health characteristics.

Regionally, North America holds a significant share of the global animal genetics market due to its advanced agricultural infrastructure, strong research capabilities, and widespread adoption of genetic testing technologies. Europe also represents a major market because of its well-established livestock industry and growing investments in agricultural biotechnology. Meanwhile, the Asia Pacific region is expected to witness substantial growth during the forecast period due to expanding livestock farming, increasing food demand, and growing awareness of advanced animal breeding technologies.

Overall, the animal genetics market is expected to grow steadily in the coming years. Increasing demand for high-quality animal protein, advancements in genetic technologies, and rising investments in livestock improvement programs are driving market expansion. As the agriculture and veterinary industries continue to evolve, animal genetics will remain an essential tool for improving animal health, increasing agricultural productivity, and supporting sustainable food production worldwide.

