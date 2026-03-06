Dry Ice Market to Reach US$ 936.90 million by 2030 by 2032 at 6.0% CAGR (2025-2032)

New York USA– This solid form of carbon dioxide sublimates directly into gas at -78.5°C, providing residue-free refrigeration superior to traditional ice or mechanical systems.

From keeping seafood fresh during global shipments to enabling precise pharma cold chains, dry ice revolutionizes logistics and manufacturing with its efficiency and eco-profile.

Dry Ice Market Overview

The dry ice market is chilling its way to prominence, serving as the go-to cooling agent for preserving perishables, transporting vaccines, and cleaning industrial equipment.Dry ice comes in pellets, blocks, slices, and nuggets, produced mainly via liquid CO2 methods. Food & beverage leads applications for freezing and transport, followed by healthcare and industrial blasting.

Pellets dominate for versatility; Asia-Pacific surges with food exports. Liquid CO2 production holds majority share for efficiency.

Dry Ice Market Analysis

Market Size, Share, Trends, Analysis, and Forecast by 2031

Global dry ice market size was valued at US$ 587.68 million in 2022 and is expected to reach US$ 936.90 million by 2030; it is estimated to register a CAGR of 6.0% from 2022 to 2030.

Asia-Pacific captures 33.8% share, driven by food processing; North America follows at 30.2% via pharma logistics.

Europe advances sustainability; emerging regions grow with healthcare investments.

Trends include sliced formats for ease and dry ice blasting for green cleaning.

Analysis shows food & beverage at 39.2%; pellets lead type with healthcare rising.

Forecast emphasizes biologics transport and e-commerce fueling demand through 2031.

Market Drivers and Opportunities

Cold chain demands for vaccines and frozen foods accelerate dry ice use. Pharma biologics require ultra-low temps without residue.

Opportunities in dry ice blasting for eco-cleaning and last-mile delivery. Developing markets expand infrastructure.

Top Key Players

Polar Ice

Continental Carbonic Products Inc.

Sicgil India Limited

Linde PLC

Dry Ice UK Ltd.

Dry Ice Corp

Reliant Dry Ice

CryoCab

Praxair Technology, Inc.

ACP

Recent Developments

Hydrogen trucks debut for dry ice transport, cutting emissions. Acquisitions bolster Midwest supply; new plants double CO2 capacity.

Portable generators decentralize production; -70°C shippers launch for APIs.

Key Drivers Accelerating Growth

Pharma cold chains for vaccines/biologics dominate; food exports need residue-free cooling.

E-commerce meal kits; industrial blasting replaces abrasives.

Emerging Trends and Opportunities

Trends favor portable makers and AI-optimized chains. Blasting gains in manufacturing.

Opportunities in sustainable logistics and advanced therapies.

Dry Ice Market Future Outlook

By 2031, dry ice integrates into green supply chains, with Asia-Pacific leading. CAGR reflects resilient demand.

Innovations ensure scalability for global trade.

