AI in Genomics Market is Projected to Reach USD 18.7 Billion by 2030

The AI in Genomics Market was valued at USD 4.2 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 18.7 billion by the end of 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 34.85% during the forecast period from 2026 to 2030.

The market is witnessing accelerated expansion as artificial intelligence becomes a foundational technology in genomic research, precision medicine, and biotechnology innovation. The convergence of next-generation sequencing (NGS), big data analytics, and advanced machine learning algorithms is transforming how genomic information is processed, interpreted, and applied across research and commercial applications. With the exponential growth in genomic datasets, AI-driven platforms are increasingly essential to extract meaningful insights efficiently and accurately.

A key long-term driver of the market is the rapid increase in genomic data generation coupled with the need for faster and more accurate analysis. Traditional computational methods struggle to process vast and complex genomic datasets within practical timeframes. AI technologies, particularly deep learning and machine learning models, enable automated variant detection, gene-disease association analysis, and predictive modeling, significantly reducing research timelines and costs. As precision medicine initiatives expand globally, the integration of AI into genomics pipelines is becoming indispensable.

In the short to medium term, advancements in cloud computing, high-performance computing (HPC), and data-sharing frameworks are enhancing collaboration between research institutions, biotechnology firms, and pharmaceutical companies. AI-powered genomic platforms are increasingly deployed via cloud-based architectures, enabling scalability, remote accessibility, and cost efficiency. Moreover, regulatory support for genomics-driven healthcare innovation and increased funding for life sciences research are reinforcing market growth.

A major opportunity lies in personalized medicine and targeted therapies. AI enables the identification of genetic markers associated with specific diseases, allowing pharmaceutical companies to design tailored drug treatments and companion diagnostics. In oncology, rare disease research, and hereditary condition screening, AI-driven genomics is playing a transformative role. As healthcare systems shift toward value-based care models, AI-supported genomic insights are expected to become central to preventive and predictive healthcare strategies.

One of the most notable trends in the market is the integration of multi-omics data—combining genomics, proteomics, transcriptomics, and metabolomics—into unified AI-driven analytical frameworks. This holistic approach enhances disease understanding and biomarker discovery. Additionally, AI is increasingly embedded into gene editing workflows, supporting CRISPR optimization, off-target prediction, and functional genomics studies. The transition from standalone sequencing tools to intelligent, automated genomic ecosystems positions AI in genomics as a critical pillar of future biomedical innovation.

Market Segmentation

By Offering: Software, Services, Consumables

Software represents the largest segment within the AI in Genomics Market. AI-driven bioinformatics platforms, genomic data interpretation tools, and cloud-based analytics solutions form the backbone of genomic analysis workflows. These platforms enable high-throughput sequencing data processing, variant calling, predictive modeling, and visualization. The scalability, recurring revenue models, and continuous algorithmic improvements associated with software solutions make this segment dominant. As genomic datasets continue to expand, demand for robust and automated AI software solutions remains consistently strong across pharmaceutical companies and research institutions.

Services are the fastest growing segment, driven by increasing demand for specialized expertise in AI model development, data integration, system deployment, and regulatory compliance. Many pharmaceutical companies and research bodies lack in-house AI capabilities and therefore rely on third-party service providers for customized genomic analytics solutions. Consulting, managed bioinformatics services, and collaborative research partnerships are expanding rapidly, particularly as smaller biotech firms seek scalable and cost-efficient AI implementation strategies.

By Technology: Machine Learning, Computer Vision

Machine Learning holds the largest share of the market, as it forms the core analytical engine behind genomic data interpretation. Machine learning algorithms are widely used for variant classification, disease risk prediction, gene expression analysis, and biomarker discovery. Supervised and unsupervised learning models enable continuous improvement in accuracy as more genomic data becomes available. The versatility and adaptability of machine learning across diverse genomic applications position it as the dominant technology segment.

Computer Vision is the fastest growing segment, particularly in applications involving imaging-based genomics, digital pathology, and microscopic analysis. AI-powered computer vision tools are increasingly used to analyze cell images, tissue samples, and sequencing outputs integrated with visual data. The growing adoption of automated imaging platforms in research laboratories and clinical diagnostics is driving rapid expansion in this segment. As imaging technologies become more integrated with genomic workflows, computer vision is expected to gain significant momentum.

By Application: Genome Sequencing, Gene Editing, Gene Mapping

Genome Sequencing represents the largest application segment, driven by the widespread adoption of next-generation sequencing technologies across research and clinical settings. AI enhances sequencing accuracy, accelerates variant detection, and reduces interpretation time. Large-scale national genomics initiatives, oncology research programs, and population health studies rely heavily on AI-powered sequencing analysis, making this segment the primary revenue contributor.

Gene Editing is the fastest growing application, supported by advancements in CRISPR technology and synthetic biology. AI plays a critical role in predicting gene-editing outcomes, minimizing off-target effects, and optimizing editing efficiency. As gene therapies gain regulatory approvals and clinical adoption increases, demand for AI-enhanced gene-editing platforms is expanding rapidly. The growing pipeline of genetic therapies targeting rare diseases and inherited disorders further accelerates growth in this segment.

By End-User: Pharmaceutical Companies, Research Bodies

Pharmaceutical Companies constitute the largest end-user segment due to their significant investments in drug discovery, biomarker identification, and precision medicine. AI-driven genomics platforms enable pharmaceutical firms to streamline clinical trials, identify patient subgroups, and accelerate target validation. The commercial incentives associated with faster drug development cycles and improved success rates drive substantial spending in this segment.

Research Bodies are the fastest growing end-user segment, fueled by increased government funding, academic collaborations, and public health genomics initiatives. Universities, research institutes, and non-profit organizations are increasingly adopting AI tools to support large-scale genomic projects. The expansion of global genomics databases and open-access research frameworks is contributing to rapid adoption among research bodies.

Regional Analysis

North America is the largest market for AI in genomics, driven by strong biotechnology infrastructure, advanced healthcare systems, and substantial research funding. The region benefits from the presence of leading pharmaceutical companies, AI technology providers, and genomic research institutions. Government initiatives supporting precision medicine, combined with high adoption of cloud computing and digital health technologies, reinforce North America’s leadership position in the market.

Asia-Pacific is the fastest growing region, supported by expanding healthcare infrastructure, increasing genomic research investments, and government-backed biotechnology initiatives. Countries in the region are rapidly adopting AI-powered healthcare technologies to address large population health challenges.

Latest Industry Developments