Parenteral Opioid Use Disorder Treatment Market is Projected to Reach USD 6.8 Billion by 2030

The Parenteral Opioid Use Disorder Treatment Market was valued at USD 3.1 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 6.8 billion by the end of 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 16.95% during the forecast period from 2026 to 2030.

The market is witnessing sustained growth as healthcare systems worldwide intensify efforts to combat the opioid crisis through evidence-based medication-assisted treatment (MAT) strategies. Parenteral formulations—primarily long-acting injectable therapies—are gaining increasing acceptance due to their ability to improve treatment adherence, reduce misuse risk, and deliver consistent therapeutic outcomes. Rising awareness regarding opioid dependency as a chronic medical condition rather than a behavioral issue has further strengthened policy support and funding initiatives across multiple regions.

A key long-term driver of the market is the growing prevalence of opioid use disorder (OUD), fueled by both prescription opioid misuse and illicit opioid consumption. Governments and healthcare providers are focusing on expanding access to structured treatment programs, including supervised administration of injectable medications. Long-acting formulations reduce the burden of daily dosing and help address compliance challenges often associated with oral therapies.

In addition, the shift toward integrated addiction treatment programs that combine pharmacological therapy with psychological and social support services is enhancing patient outcomes. Parenteral therapies, particularly extended-release injections, are increasingly used in correctional facilities, rehabilitation centers, and community-based programs where controlled and sustained dosing is critical.

Regulatory approvals of extended-release injectable formulations have strengthened the clinical adoption of parenteral therapies. These treatments reduce diversion risks and improve retention in care programs, making them attractive to policymakers and healthcare institutions. Furthermore, public health initiatives aimed at expanding insurance coverage and reducing stigma associated with addiction treatment are supporting broader patient access.

In the short to medium term, technological advancements in drug delivery systems, including depot injections and implantable formulations, are reshaping treatment protocols. Pharmaceutical companies are investing in research and development to enhance bioavailability, extend duration of action, and minimize side effects. The increasing integration of digital health monitoring tools and telemedicine follow-ups is further improving patient engagement and treatment continuity.

Market Segmentation

By Drug Class: Buprenorphine, Methadone, Naltrexone

Buprenorphine represents the largest segment within the parenteral opioid use disorder treatment market. Its partial opioid agonist properties allow effective craving suppression while minimizing the risk of respiratory depression compared to full agonists. Long-acting injectable buprenorphine formulations have gained widespread acceptance due to their ability to improve adherence and reduce misuse. Strong clinical evidence supporting its safety profile, combined with increasing regulatory support and reimbursement coverage, reinforces its dominant position in the market.

Naltrexone is the fastest growing segment, particularly in its extended-release injectable form. As an opioid antagonist, naltrexone blocks the euphoric effects of opioids and prevents relapse after detoxification. Growing preference for non-opioid-based treatment options, particularly among patients seeking abstinence-focused recovery models, is accelerating adoption. Its monthly injectable format enhances compliance and reduces the risk of diversion, contributing to rapid growth in this segment.

By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies & Stores, Online Pharmacies, Others

Hospital Pharmacies account for the largest share of the market. Hospitals and specialized addiction treatment centers are primary points of care for patients initiating medication-assisted treatment. Parenteral formulations often require supervised administration, particularly during the early stages of therapy, making hospital-based distribution essential. The presence of trained healthcare professionals, access to diagnostic support, and integrated behavioral therapy services further strengthen this segment’s dominance.

Retail Pharmacies & Stores represent the fastest growing distribution channel. As regulatory policies evolve to improve accessibility and reduce barriers to treatment, more patients are receiving maintenance doses through outpatient settings. Expanding pharmacist training programs and collaborative care models are enabling retail pharmacies to dispense and, in some regions, administer injectable treatments. Increased awareness campaigns and decentralization of addiction treatment services are accelerating growth in this segment.

Regional Analysis

North America is the largest market for parenteral opioid use disorder treatments, driven by the high prevalence of opioid dependency and strong governmental response initiatives. The region has implemented extensive funding programs, public health campaigns, and expanded insurance coverage for medication-assisted treatment. The presence of leading pharmaceutical manufacturers and advanced healthcare infrastructure further supports regional leadership. Additionally, regulatory agencies have actively approved long-acting injectable formulations, facilitating broader clinical adoption.

Asia-Pacific is the fastest growing region, driven by rising awareness of substance use disorders, expanding healthcare infrastructure, and government initiatives aimed at improving mental health and addiction services. Emerging economies are investing in treatment centers and adopting international best practices for opioid dependency management. While the prevalence rates differ from Western regions, improved screening and diagnostic efforts are contributing to higher reported cases and treatment demand.

