The Global Commercial Seaweeds Market is projected to reach USD 16.8 billion by 2030.

The Global Commercial Seaweeds Market was valued at USD 11.54 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 18.11 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.8% during the forecast period (2025–2030). The market is experiencing significant expansion due to the increasing demand for sustainable food sources, natural agricultural inputs, and bio-based ingredients used in cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, and nutraceuticals.

Industry Overview

Seaweed refers to marine organisms that grow in oceans and are visible without the aid of microscopes. These organisms include various types of multicellular marine algae, primarily categorized as red, green, and brown seaweeds. Unlike traditional plant groups, these algae do not share a single evolutionary origin and are therefore considered a polyphyletic group.

Seaweed ecosystems play a crucial role in marine biodiversity and environmental sustainability. In addition to their ecological significance, seaweeds provide valuable nutrients and bioactive compounds that make them useful for a wide range of commercial applications.

Key Market Insights

Seaweed is widely recognized for its high nutritional value, making it an important ingredient in many global cuisines and functional food products. Rich in vitamins, minerals, antioxidants, and essential nutrients, seaweed is increasingly being adopted by health-conscious consumers seeking natural and nutritious dietary options.

The growing popularity of plant-based diets and sustainable food sources has further strengthened seaweed demand worldwide. As consumers prioritize environmentally friendly products, seaweed has gained recognition as a sustainable resource due to its minimal environmental footprint and rapid growth rate.

Market Drivers

Rising Demand for Natural Skincare Ingredients

One of the major drivers fueling the growth of the commercial seaweeds market is the increasing demand for natural and organic skincare products. Consumers are increasingly avoiding synthetic chemicals and shifting toward products derived from natural sources.

Seaweeds, also known as marine macroalgae, contain numerous bioactive compounds including vitamins, amino acids, fatty acids, minerals, and antioxidants. These compounds provide a range of skin health benefits, including anti-inflammatory, anti-aging, and protective properties.

Market Restraints and Challenges

High Cultivation and Production Costs

Despite its growing demand, the commercial seaweeds market faces certain challenges, particularly related to the high cost of seaweed cultivation and harvesting.

Rising levels of ocean pollution caused by industrial waste, plastics, and chemical contaminants have made harvesting algae from natural marine environments increasingly difficult. These environmental challenges raise production costs and affect the availability of high-quality raw materials.

However, governments and environmental organizations are actively supporting macroalgae farming initiatives to increase sustainable production and meet rising global demand, particularly within the food and agriculture sectors.

Market Opportunities

Growing Emphasis on Environmental Sustainability

Environmental sustainability is creating significant opportunities for the commercial seaweeds market. As awareness of climate change and environmental degradation grows, industries are exploring renewable and eco-friendly resources to reduce environmental impact.

Seaweed cultivation is considered a highly sustainable practice due to its rapid growth rate and ability to absorb carbon dioxide while releasing oxygen. Unlike traditional crops, seaweed farming does not require freshwater, fertilizers, or arable land.

The rising popularity of vegan and plant-based diets is also boosting demand for seaweed-based products. Consumers seeking cruelty-free and environmentally friendly alternatives are increasingly turning to seaweed-derived food ingredients, supplements, and cosmetics.

Market Segmentation

By Type

The commercial seaweeds market is segmented into:

Red Seaweed

Brown Seaweed

Green Seaweed

The red seaweed segment currently dominates the market due to its strong functional properties and high nutritional value. Red algae are widely used in the production of carrageenan, a natural food ingredient commonly used as a thickening and stabilizing agent in food processing.

Green algae are known for their high beta-carotene content, which is believed to play a role in disease prevention, including potential anti-cancer properties.

Meanwhile, brown seaweed is expected to witness substantial growth due to its increasing consumption in Asian countries such as China and Japan, where it is widely incorporated into traditional dishes.

By Form

Based on form, the market includes:

Flakes

Powder

Liquid

Among these, seaweed powder is widely used in both the food and cosmetics industries due to its convenience in transportation and storage. The powder form extends shelf life by removing water content and is often marketed as dietary supplements or cosmetic ingredients.

Liquid seaweed extracts are gaining popularity in agriculture and horticulture. These extracts contain macro- and micronutrients, amino acids, and plant hormones that stimulate plant growth, enhance crop yield, and improve resistance to environmental stress and pests.

By End-Use Industry

Key end-use sectors include:

Food & Beverages

Agricultural Fertilizers

Animal Feed Additives

Pharmaceuticals

Cosmetics & Personal Care

The food and beverage industry represents a major application area for seaweed products. As the global population grows, stakeholders are exploring seaweed biomass as a sustainable alternative protein source to meet increasing nutritional demand.

Seaweed’s antimicrobial properties also make it useful for food preservation and flavor enhancement.

The cosmetics and personal care segment is expected to grow significantly due to the rising demand for antioxidant-rich products such as moisturizing creams, shampoos, soaps, and skincare formulations.

Regional Analysis

Asia-Pacific

The Asia-Pacific region dominates the global commercial seaweeds market due to widespread consumption of seaweed in traditional cuisines across countries such as China, Japan, and Vietnam. Seaweed farming is highly developed in this region, making it the primary global production hub.

The increasing demand for seaweed in foodservice industries and the growing popularity of plant-based cosmetics are further driving regional market growth.

North America

North America is expected to experience significant growth during the forecast period. The increasing popularity of vegan and vegetarian diets in the United States and Canada is boosting demand for plant-based protein sources, including seaweed.

Growing consumer interest in functional foods and beverages is also encouraging food manufacturers to incorporate algae-based ingredients into their product offerings.

Advancements in algae cultivation and harvesting technologies are likely to support further market expansion in the region.

Impact of COVID-19 on the Market

The COVID-19 pandemic disrupted the commercial seaweed market due to the temporary shutdown of manufacturing facilities and supply chain interruptions. Many seaweed farmers experienced reduced demand and declining prices during the early stages of the pandemic.

However, renewed interest in health and wellness products has helped revive demand for seaweed-based foods and nutraceuticals. Research highlighting the potential health benefits of macroalgae compounds—including immune system support and disease prevention—has further stimulated global interest in seaweed products.

Latest Market Developments

A notable development occurred in September 2022, when the ICAR-Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute introduced Cadalmin™ LivPure extract, a nutraceutical product derived from seaweed designed to address non-alcoholic fatty liver disease. The product is produced using environmentally sustainable green technology and contains natural bioactive compounds extracted from selected seaweed species.

Key Companies in the Commercial Seaweeds Market

Leading companies operating in the global commercial seaweeds market include:

DuPont

J.M. Huber Corporation

Cargill, Inc.

Kerry Group

Acadian Seaplants Limited

Corbion N.V.

FMC Corporation

Ocean Harvest Technology Limited

Gelymar S.A.

Roullier Group

These companies are focusing on expanding their seaweed processing capabilities, developing innovative bio-based products, and strengthening supply chains to meet the rising global demand