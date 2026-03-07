Endo and Exo-Peptidases Market: Rising Demand in Healthcare and Food Industries Driving Growth

The global Endo and Exo-Peptidases Market is witnessing steady growth as demand for enzyme-based applications expands across healthcare, food processing, and industrial biotechnology sectors. The market was valued at USD 1.02 billion and is projected to reach USD 1.5 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2030.

Endopeptidases and exopeptidases play a crucial role in protein hydrolysis processes and are widely used in pharmaceutical, medical diagnostics, food processing, and industrial applications. The growing prevalence of chronic diseases and increasing adoption of enzyme-based technologies are key factors supporting market expansion.

Industry Overview

Endopeptidases are enzymes that break peptide bonds within a polypeptide or protein chain. Also known as endoproteinases, these enzymes specifically cleave peptide bonds between non-terminal amino acids within the protein structure.

Endopeptidases belong to the hydrolase enzyme class, which catalyzes the hydrolysis of peptide linkages. These enzymes demonstrate high levels of chemo-selectivity, regio-selectivity, and enantio-selectivity, making them highly effective for various biochemical and industrial processes.

Common examples of endopeptidases include:

Pepsin

Trypsin

Chymotrypsin

Elastase

Thermolysin

Glutamyl endopeptidase

Neprilysin

Historically, these enzymes have been widely used in the food industry, particularly in:

Cheese production

Bread quality enhancement

Protein processing

Their ability to operate efficiently under mild reaction conditions makes them valuable tools in biotechnology and industrial applications.

Growing Diabetes Prevalence Supporting Market Growth

One of the key factors driving the growth of the endo and exo-peptidases market is the increasing prevalence of diabetes worldwide, particularly Type 2 diabetes.

According to the International Diabetes Federation (IDF), more than 463 million people globally were living with diabetes in 2019, and the number is expected to increase significantly over the coming years.

Certain enzyme inhibitors such as Dipeptidyl Peptidase-4 (DPP-4) inhibitors play an important role in diabetes treatment. These inhibitors help regulate blood glucose levels by promoting insulin release in the body.

However, potential side effects associated with DPP-4 inhibitor medications may pose challenges to market expansion during the forecast period.

Impact of COVID-19 on the Market

The COVID-19 pandemic disrupted the global endopeptidase supply chain, affecting manufacturing and distribution across multiple industries.

Governments worldwide imposed lockdown measures to limit the spread of the virus, which resulted in:

Production halts

Supply chain disruptions

Transportation restrictions

Infrastructure bottlenecks

These challenges temporarily reduced demand for endopeptidases across several applications.

The market consists largely of Tier I and Tier II manufacturers, whose production facilities are distributed across regions including Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Although the pandemic created short-term disruptions, the industry is expected to recover as global manufacturing and industrial activities gradually stabilize.

Market Drivers

Advancements in Medical Technology

Advancements in medical diagnostics and biotechnology are driving the adoption of endopeptidases in clinical applications. These enzymes are widely used in clinical pathology and diagnostic testing.

For example, the enzyme neprilysin is used in immunochemistry and plays an important role in diagnosing conditions such as:

Lymphomas

Leukemia

Veterinary diseases

Increasing demand for advanced diagnostic tools is expected to further drive market growth.

Rising Demand in the Food Industry

The food processing industry is another major consumer of endopeptidases. These enzymes are widely used in the production of:

Cheese

Bread

Fermented foods

Protein-based food products

The growing global food industry is increasing demand for enzyme-based processing technologies.

Endopeptidase enzymes are also widely used in industrial biotechnology, enabling environmentally friendly solutions in industries such as textile processing, where enzymes are used to improve fiber processing efficiency.

Market Restraints

Increasing Adoption of Vegan Diets

The growing popularity of vegan diets and plant-based food alternatives may limit the demand for certain enzyme applications, particularly those derived from animal sources.

In addition, technological advancements in enzymology, molecular biology, and enzyme screening techniques are creating alternative enzyme-based processes, which may also impact traditional enzyme markets.

These factors could slightly restrain market growth during the forecast period.

Market Segmentation

By Product Type

The global endo and exo-peptidases market is segmented into:

Pepsin

Trypsin

Chymotrypsin

Elastase

Among these, the pepsin segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR, driven by its widespread use in food processing and medical applications.

By Application

Key applications of endo and exo-peptidases include:

Food

Medicine

Textile

Fermentation

Others

The medical application segment is projected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period due to technological advancements in diagnostics and biotechnology.

Regional Insights

The global market is geographically segmented into:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Europe

Europe held a significant share of the global market in 2021. The presence of major enzyme manufacturers such as Novozymes, AB Enzymes, and DSM has strengthened the region’s market position.

High consumption of enzymes in the food processing industry also contributes to regional market growth.

Asia-Pacific

The Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period. Expanding food processing industries and increasing healthcare investments are driving enzyme demand in countries across the region.

Competitive Landscape

The endo and exo-peptidases market includes several leading enzyme manufacturers and biotechnology companies. Key players operating in the market include:

Novozymes

DuPont

AB Enzymes

DSM

Aum Enzymes

BASF

Chr. Hansen

Kemin

Yiduoli

Sunhy Group

These companies focus heavily on research and development, strategic collaborations, and product innovation to maintain a competitive advantage in the market.

Recent Industry Developments

Several strategic acquisitions and partnerships have taken place in the enzyme industry in recent years.

In 2020 , Novozymes expanded its presence in the North American probiotics market by acquiring Microbiome Labs .

In 2020, Chr. Hansen Holding A/S completed the acquisition of UAS Laboratories LLC, strengthening its probiotic and enzyme product portfolio.

These developments highlight the growing focus on expanding enzyme-based solutions across healthcare and industrial biotechnology sectors.

Future Outlook

The Endo and Exo-Peptidases Market is expected to grow steadily over the coming years as demand for enzyme-based solutions continues to expand in healthcare, food processing, and biotechnology industries.

Advancements in enzyme engineering, rising global health concerns, and expanding industrial biotechnology applications will play a significant role in shaping the future of this market.

As research and innovation continue, endo and exo-peptidases are likely to become even more integral to modern medical diagnostics, sustainable industrial processes, and advanced food production technologies.