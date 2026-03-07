Failure Analysis Market: Growing Demand from Automotive and Electronics Industries Driving Global Expansion

The global Failure Analysis Market is experiencing steady growth as industries increasingly prioritize product reliability, safety, and quality control. In 2023, the market was valued at USD 4.73 billion and is projected to reach USD 8.18 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 8.14% during the forecast period from 2024 to 2030.

Industry Overview

Failure analysis is a systematic process used to identify the root cause of component or system failure. The primary objective is to understand the reasons behind a failure so that similar issues can be prevented in the future.

Failures can occur due to several reasons, including:

Manufacturing defects

Design errors

Assembly mistakes

Low-quality materials

Environmental stress

Operational faults

Quality control issues

Structural discontinuities in materials

Impact of COVID-19 on the Failure Analysis Market

The COVID-19 pandemic disrupted global supply chains, significantly affecting the failure analysis industry. Many countries imposed lockdowns to contain the spread of the virus, which led to the temporary closure of manufacturing and testing facilities.

The semiconductor industry was particularly impacted, as testing facilities across the Asia-Pacific region were forced to suspend operations. Semiconductor manufacturers depend heavily on these testing plants to identify defects in electronic components.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), approximately 1.3 million people die each year due to road accidents. Many accidents occur due to mechanical failures, product design flaws, or component malfunctions. Failure analysis helps identify these issues and implement corrective measures to prevent similar incidents in the future.

Government Regulations Supporting Market Growth

Government regulations related to vehicle safety and quality standards are another major factor driving market growth.

With the rapid expansion of the automotive industry—particularly in the Asia-Pacific region—governments have introduced strict regulations to ensure the reliability of automotive components.

Failure analysis helps manufacturers comply with these regulations by identifying defects in components before they are installed in vehicles. Additionally, failure analysis techniques are often used during accident investigations to determine the exact cause of component failure.

Market Restraints

High Cost of Failure Analysis Equipment

One of the primary challenges in the failure analysis market is the high cost of advanced analytical equipment.

Failure analysis tools such as electron microscopes and ion beam systems require significant capital investment, which can create barriers for smaller companies entering the market. In addition to installation costs, companies must also account for ongoing maintenance and operational expenses.

Despite these costs, failure analysis technologies often lead to long-term savings by improving efficiency, reducing labor costs, and preventing costly product failures.

Market Segmentation

By Technology

The failure analysis market is segmented into several advanced technologies used to detect defects in materials and electronic devices.

Key technologies include:

Secondary Ion Mass Spectrometry (SIMS)

Energy Dispersive X-ray Spectroscopy (EDX)

Chemical Mechanical Planarization (CMP)

Other advanced technologies

Secondary Ion Mass Spectrometry (SIMS) analyzes materials by sputtering their surface and examining the resulting ions to detect defects. Meanwhile, Energy Dispersive X-ray Spectroscopy (EDX) combines X-ray technology and spectroscopy to identify material composition and detect structural flaws.

By Equipment

Failure analysis relies on sophisticated equipment designed to examine materials at microscopic or atomic levels.

Major equipment used in failure analysis includes:

Scanning Electron Microscope (SEM)

Focused Ion Beam (FIB) Systems

Transmission Electron Microscope (TEM)

Dual Beam Systems

Among these, the Scanning Electron Microscope (SEM) is widely used due to its ability to produce highly detailed images of materials, enabling engineers to detect structural defects with precision.

By End-User Vertical

Failure analysis techniques are used across several industries, including:

Automotive

Oil & Gas

Defense

Construction

Manufacturing

Other industrial sectors

The automotive industry represents one of the largest end users, as manufacturers rely on failure analysis to investigate accidents and improve product reliability.

Similarly, the oil and gas sector uses failure analysis to investigate equipment failures and prevent operational accidents in drilling and production systems.

Regional Insights

The global failure analysis market is segmented into the following regions:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

North America

North America holds the largest share of the failure analysis market, primarily due to the presence of major automotive manufacturers and strong investments in advanced technologies.

The United States is home to major automobile companies such as General Motors and Ford, which heavily invest in failure analysis to improve vehicle safety and reliability.

The importance of failure analysis in the region became particularly evident after major incidents such as the Deepwater Horizon oil spill in 2010, which was caused by mechanical failure.

Additionally, infrastructure failures such as pipeline breakdowns, bridge collapses, and power grid failures have emphasized the importance of failure analysis in preventing future incidents.

The U.S. government has also introduced large infrastructure investment programs aimed at modernizing roads, transit systems, and airports, further driving demand for failure analysis technologies.

Competitive Landscape

The failure analysis market is highly competitive and includes several leading global companies specializing in analytical equipment and testing services.

Key companies operating in the market include:

Eurofins Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Oxford Instruments

Carl Zeiss

Leica Microsystems

Hitachi High-Technologies Corporation

Semilab

TESCAN ORSAY Holding

A&D Company Ltd.

Other prominent companies such as Exponent Inc., RoodMicrotec GmbH, and EAG Inc. also play significant roles in providing specialized failure analysis services.

These companies focus on technological innovation, strategic partnerships, and acquisitions to strengthen their market presence.

Recent Industry Developments

The failure analysis market has witnessed several notable developments in recent years.

In September 2021, semiconductor supply and quality services provider RoodMicrotec NV received DAkkS accreditation for its Qualification and Failure Analysis operations, strengthening its testing capabilities.

In the same year, MASER Engineering sold its stake to Eurofins Scientific, further expanding Eurofins’ global presence in failure analysis services.

Such strategic investments and acquisitions are expected to continue as companies seek to enhance their technological capabilities and expand their service offerings.

Future Outlook

The Failure Analysis Market is expected to witness strong growth in the coming years, driven by the increasing complexity of electronic devices, rising automotive safety requirements, and growing industrial automation.

As industries continue to prioritize product reliability, quality control, and safety, failure analysis will remain an essential tool for identifying defects and preventing costly failures.

Advancements in analytical technologies and increased investments in research and development are expected to further enhance the capabilities of failure analysis systems, supporting the market’s expansion through 2030.