Global Nickel Cobalt Manganese (NCM) Market Overview
The Nickel Cobalt Manganese (NCM) Market was valued at USD 2.91 billion and is expected to reach USD 8.3 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 16.2% during 2024–2030.
NCM refers to a cathode material used in lithium-ion batteries, composed of nickel, cobalt, and manganese. These batteries are widely used in electric vehicles, consumer electronics, and energy storage systems because they provide high energy density, improved safety, and long cycle life.
REQUEST SAMPLE: https://virtuemarketresearch.com/report/nickel-cobalt-manganese-market/request-sample
Key Market Drivers
1. Growing Demand for Electric Vehicles
The rapid adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) is the major factor driving the NCM market.
Key reasons include:
-
Rising environmental concerns
-
Increasing fuel prices
-
Government support for clean energy transportation
-
Consumer preference for sustainable mobility
NCM batteries are widely used in EVs due to their high power density and thermal stability.
2. Government Regulations on Emissions
Governments worldwide are implementing strict emission regulations and promoting clean energy technologies.
Policies include:
-
Carbon emission reduction targets
-
Subsidies for EV manufacturing
-
Incentives for renewable energy adoption
These initiatives increase the demand for advanced battery technologies such as NCM.
Market Challenges
Despite strong growth potential, the NCM market faces several challenges:
1. Competition from Alternative Battery Chemistries
Alternatives include:
-
Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP)
-
Lithium Cobalt Oxide
-
Lithium Manganese Oxide
These alternatives may offer lower costs or better safety, creating competition.
2. Environmental Concerns
Cobalt mining has raised concerns about:
-
Environmental damage
-
Ethical mining practices
3. Raw Material Supply Issues
Nickel and cobalt are limited resources, leading to:
-
Price volatility
-
Supply chain disruptions
Market Opportunities
1. Development of High-Nickel Cathodes
New battery chemistries like:
-
NCM811
-
NCM955
reduce cobalt content while increasing energy density.
This helps:
-
Lower battery costs
-
Improve EV range
-
Enhance battery performance
2. Growth in Renewable Energy Storage
Energy storage systems for solar and wind power require efficient batteries. NCM batteries offer:
-
High efficiency
-
Long cycle life
-
High capacity
COVID-19 Impact on the Market
The pandemic affected the NCM market in several ways:
Negative effects:
-
Supply chain disruptions
-
Reduced automobile production
-
Delayed investments
Positive post-pandemic trend:
-
Increased demand for EVs
-
Strong government support for green energy
-
Recovery in battery manufacturing
Overall impact: Moderate with strong recovery after the pandemic.
Recent Market Developments
1. SolarEdge Battery Cell Production (2023)
SolarEdge Technologies started producing new NMC battery cells in South Korea, designed to improve energy storage solutions with up to 8,000 cycles lifespan.
2. Tata Group Gigafactory Investment (2023)
Tata Group announced a £4 billion battery gigafactory in the UK with a 40 GWh capacity to produce LFP and NMC batteries.
3. Maritime Battery System Launch
EST‑Floattech introduced an NMC battery storage system for maritime applications, supporting propulsion and onboard power systems.
BUYNOW:https://virtuemarketresearch.com/report/nickel-cobalt-manganese-market/enquire
Market Segmentation
By Product Type
Major NCM variants include:
-
NCM111
-
NCM333
-
NCM442
-
NCM532
-
NCM622
-
NCM811
-
NCM955
Leading segment: NCM622
Fastest growing: NCM811 and NCM955 due to higher nickel content and lower cobalt use.
By End-Use Industry
-
Automotive – Largest market
-
Consumer Electronics
-
Renewable Energy Storage
-
Aerospace
-
Medical
-
Others
The automotive industry dominates due to the growth of EV manufacturing.
By Region
Regions covered include:
-
North America
-
Europe
-
Asia-Pacific
-
South America
-
Middle East & Africa
Leading region: Asia-Pacific
Reasons:
-
Major EV manufacturing hubs
-
Growing consumer electronics market
-
Increasing renewable energy investments
CUSTOMISATION: https://virtuemarketresearch.com/report/nickel-cobalt-manganese-market/customization
Key Market Players
Major companies operating in the NCM market include:
-
BASF SE
-
Umicore
-
3M Company
-
Asahi Kasei
-
SolarEdge Technologies
-
Tata Group
-
Tanaka Chemical Corporation
-
EST‑Floattech
-
Xiamen TOB New Energy Technology Co., Ltd.
-
Johnson Matthey