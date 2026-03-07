Aesthetics Market Size Worth USD 320 Billion by 2030 at 13.92% CAGR – Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

New York, USA, Oct. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Aesthetics Market Overview

According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ Aesthetics Market Information by Procedure, End-User, and Region – Forecast till 2030”, the market size is anticipated to reach USD 320 Billion by 2030 at 13.92% CAGR during the forecast period 2022-2030.

Aesthetics Market Synopsis

Aesthetic is the process of treating and enhancing the appearance of an individual by addressing a variety of conditions, like excessive fat, skin laxity, scars, cellulite, wrinkles, moles, liver spots, unwanted hair, skin discoloration as well as spider veins. Traditionally, this process includes oral & maxillofacial surgery, dermatology, plastic surgery, and reconstructive surgery. Medical aesthetics comprises non-surgical and surgical procedures or in a few cases, the combination of both of these to foster the physical appearance of the person.

Furthermore, deformities that arise owing to trauma, accidents, and various congenital disorders are corrected with the use of a variety of aesthetic devices. Additionally, aesthetic procedures facilitate the reversal of the aging process to some level. With the surging focus on enhancing physical appeal and people increasingly showing interest in treatments and products that help them enhance their youth as well as beauty, the aesthetics industry will continue to thrive in subsequent years.

Market Drivers:

Manufacturers focused on developing highly advanced aesthetic devices has resulted in stronger demand for aesthetic treatments over the years. The emergence of technologically innovative products, like non-invasive liposuction and body contouring devices based on fat-freezing technology, should enhance the growth prospects of the worldwide market in the years ahead. The Aesthetic Society (U.S.) reveals that body fat reduction is one of the top five non-invasive procedures in the country, with 154,420 procedures conducted in 2021.

The rise in technological innovations along with companies’ high focus on business expansion should accelerate the growth of the worldwide market. To illustrate, in October 2022, Allergan Aesthetics, a global name in the medical aesthetics industry, set up its Shanghai Innovation Center to accelerate the development rate of the thriving industry by encouraging best practices among the top practitioners across China. The center is expected to provide efficient and high-quality training sessions online and offline to the healthcare professionals part of the country’s medical aesthetics sector, updating them with the latest aesthetics technology as well as products, and more.

Market Restraints:

Challenges in the form of unaffordability of the available treatments along with poor reimbursement regulations and policies in emerging regions will slow down the growth rate of the cardiovascular ultrasound treatment industry.

Another challenge will be the lack of skilled medical professionals and technicians in emerging countries. Also, the absence of an established, seamless supply chain can reduce the value of the worldwide market in the years to come.

COVID 19 Analysis

The COVID-19 outbreak’s notable impact has led to various repercussions on the health status of people across the world. The aftermath is linked with the significant social and economic burden on people worldwide. While the major policymakers are implementing new frameworks and industries are adopting advanced models of expansion to maintain their relevance, people are facing a series of mental trauma.

Around the world, the rising cases have spurred mental, and economic issues, especially among the elderly. Additionally, the younger populace has been dealing with challenges owing to loss of livelihoods and is opting for family care to address the repercussions. The focus is largely on the treatment of COVID-19 and the development of a vaccine, which steers attention away from other markets.

Aesthetics Market Segmentation

By Procedure

The major aesthetic procedures are nonsurgical aesthetic procedures as well as surgical aesthetic procedures.

By End-User

The industry end users are hospitals & clinics, dermatology clinics & cosmetic centers coupled with salons & spas.

Aesthetics Market Regional Insights

The worldwide market is led by the Americas, with North America emerging as the regional leader in the region. The North American market for aesthetics has grown immensely in the past couple of years, thanks to the rapid rise in the number of beauty treatments combined with the surge in anti-aging cosmetic surgeries. The growth of the Mexican market for aesthetics has been noteworthy as well, given the advances in the healthcare infrastructure, escalating interest in various cosmetic procedures, rise in skin disorders, and the soaring number of trained and certified cosmetic surgeons.

The Asia Pacific will be obtaining the fastest development rate in subsequent years, in response to the exploding patient base, continuous technical innovations, and the abundance of attractive opportunities for international companies. The striking expansion of the medical tourism sector in the region along with the soaring popularity of facial aesthetics should further facilitate market growth in the ensuing years.

