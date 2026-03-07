Biomarkers Market Size Worth USD 88,605.25 Million by 2030 at 10.80% CAGR – Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

New York, USA, Oct. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Biomarkers Market Overview:

According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ Biomarkers Market Information by Product, Type, Application, Disease Indication, and Region – Forecast till 2030”, the market is anticipated to grow at CAGR of 10.80% throughout the evaluation period to reach a USD 88605.25 Million by 2030.

Biomarkers Market Scope:

Market expectations for biomarkers have been met because to their integration with important imaging and data management technologies, but this progress is not without its drawbacks. Clear imaging of cancer tumors and other disorders, with no radiation exposure during imaging with CT scans and MRIs, is made possible with the help of biomarkers.

Biomarker discovery and disease detection make use of omics, proteomics, and meta-bolomics technology. Biomarkers have numerous molecular uses, including but not limited to risk assessment, molecular diagnostics, illness detection, DNA fingerprinting, and others. With the rising need for a more cost-effective and efficient treatment dose, pharmaceutical companies are turning to biomarkers to study and find new medications. Validation and testing of medications, sample preparation, and assay creation all make use of biomarkers to streamline the drug research and development process.

Market Drivers

The need for in-depth diagnostic tests is growing as the prevalence of chronic and fatal diseases continues to rise. The vast expansion of the biomarker market is being fueled by the proliferation of biomarker suppliers, manufacturers, and service providers around the world. Recent developments in biomarkers, such as biomarker signatures, have improved the efficacy of treatment for neurological disorders. This has facilitated early diagnosis, rapid drug development, and non-invasive testing. New biomarkers are being found thanks to research efforts. Such discoveries and technical advances should propel the market to lucrative growth throughout the forecast period. Biomarkers are expected to play a larger role in the diagnosis of infectious diseases in the near future.

Market Restraints

The rate of expansion in the approaching time period may be slowed by the higher investment needed for research into biomarkers research and their discovery.

Market Segmentation:

Based On the Product

The consumables subsegment of the biomarker market was reported to have the highest market share, driving expansion in the biomarkers diagnostics industry as a whole.

by Type

In 2019, the safety biomarkers market generated the most revenue, while the efficacy biomarkers market grew at the fastest rate of all segments over the projected period. The increasing demand for accurate interpretation of DNA sequences, proteins, and nucleic acids, as well as recent advances in sequence profiling techniques and the multiplex biomarkers platform, will all contribute to a rise in the use of biomarkers in diagnostics.

By Application

The diagnostics application area recorded a CAGR of 10.63% throughout the forecast time frame. The rising prevalence and incidence of chronic diseases, the development of market-active enterprises, the increasing number of clinical trial candidates, and the demand for targeted treatment and diagnosis all contribute to the anticipated expansion of this application sector.

By Disease Indication

the market for neurological disorders grew at exponential CAGR during the forecast period. The potential of biomarkers to meet specialized healthcare requirements is largely responsible for this expansion.

Biomarkers Market Regional Analysis:

For this study, we split the Americas into two regions: North America and Latin America, and then within North America, we split the biomarkers market forecasts market into two more regions: the United States and Canada. Due to increasing diagnostic applications, positive R&D funding for biomarker research, and rising cancer rates, the Americas dominated the global biomarker market in 2019.

The biomarkers industry in Europe is widely recognized as the industry’s second-largest contributor to the global market. Increasing acceptance of biomarker-dependent diagnostic tests, a large patient pool to target, rising rates of lifestyle-related disease prevalence, and supportive government policies are all factors that should drive growth in the global market.

The rising number of contract research companies and the low cost of clinical trials, together with the increasing uptake of advanced medical imaging technologies, are all factors that are expected to increase Asia Pacific’s share of the biomarkers market.

Key regions like the Middle East and Africa are included in the biomarkers market in the MEA. The market in the Middle East and Africa is expected to change due to developments in healthcare infrastructure and the increasing prevalence of treatment options in the region.

