Used Cooking Oil Market Size to Reach USD 15.2 Billion by 2035 with 6.1% CAGR Due to Rising Biodiesel Demand

The global used cooking oil industry has gradually emerged as an important component of waste management and renewable resource utilization. Generated from restaurants, food processing units, and households, used cooking oil is increasingly being collected and repurposed for applications such as biodiesel production, animal feed additives, and industrial products. The rising focus on sustainability, waste reduction, and alternative energy sources has created a favorable environment for the expansion of this sector. According to recent analysis by a market research company, the Used Cooking Oil Market was valued at USD 7.93 billion in 2024 and is projected to grow steadily over the coming decade, reaching approximately USD 15.2 billion by 2035.

Market Overview and Current Landscape

The industry has experienced notable structural changes as governments and organizations focus on proper disposal and recycling of cooking oil waste. The market is expected to grow from USD 8.42 billion in 2025 to USD 15.2 billion by 2035, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 6.1% during the forecast period. Increasing urbanization and the expansion of the global food service sector have contributed to larger volumes of used cooking oil generation. At the same time, regulatory frameworks related to waste management are encouraging systematic collection and recycling practices, strengthening the overall value chain.

Key Growth Factors Supporting Industry Expansion

Several factors are contributing to the steady growth of the used cooking oil industry. One of the most prominent drivers is the rising demand for renewable fuels such as biodiesel. Used cooking oil is widely considered a viable feedstock for biodiesel production because it provides a cost-effective alternative to virgin vegetable oils. This shift has encouraged energy producers and recycling firms to establish collection networks that ensure a steady supply of raw materials.

Another contributing factor is the increasing awareness of environmental sustainability. Improper disposal of used cooking oil can lead to water pollution, clogged drainage systems, and soil contamination. As a result, many municipalities and environmental agencies are implementing policies that encourage recycling and responsible disposal methods.

Emerging Industry Trends and Developments

A noticeable trend within the sector is the growing integration of digital technologies in waste collection and logistics. Companies are adopting tracking systems, data analytics, and mobile applications to streamline the collection process from restaurants and food processing units. These systems help ensure transparency and efficiency throughout the supply chain.

In addition, collaboration between energy companies and food service establishments has increased in recent years. Such partnerships help maintain consistent supply channels for used cooking oil, while also promoting environmentally responsible practices among commercial kitchens.

Opportunities Across Applications and Supply Chains

The industry also presents several opportunities for businesses operating in recycling, biofuel production, and waste management services. One important opportunity lies in the development of advanced biodiesel technologies that can convert used cooking oil into cleaner energy sources more efficiently. As the global energy landscape shifts toward low-carbon alternatives, these technologies are expected to gain further traction.

Another area of opportunity is the establishment of organized collection systems in emerging economies. Many developing regions generate large quantities of used cooking oil but lack structured recycling infrastructure. Investments in collection facilities, storage systems, and processing plants could significantly enhance resource utilization and open new revenue streams for industry participants.

Industry Updates and Notable Developments

Recent developments in the sector indicate that several companies are expanding their processing capabilities to meet the rising demand for recycled oil products. In some regions, local governments have introduced initiatives encouraging restaurants and hotels to register their used cooking oil output with certified collectors. These programs aim to prevent illegal reuse of degraded oil in food preparation and ensure safe recycling practices.

Additionally, ongoing discussions within environmental policy circles emphasize stricter monitoring of waste oils and greater incentives for renewable fuel production. Such developments are expected to support the industry’s long-term expansion while also improving environmental outcomes.

