Missile Market Forecast to Reach 75 Billion USD by 2035 Amid Rising Global Tensions

The Missile Market is experiencing steady growth, with the market size projected at 58.8 USD Billion in 2024 and expected to expand to 60.2 USD Billion by 2025. Analysts forecast the market to reach 75.0 USD Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 2.3% during 2025-2035. The upward trajectory reflects increasing defense budgets, technological advancements in missile systems, and heightened global security concerns. From 2019 to 2023, historical data indicates a strong foundation for market growth, driven by escalating regional conflicts and investments in precision-guided munitions across key military powers.

Key industry players are actively shaping the competitive landscape. Prominent companies such as Northrop Grumman, Lockheed Martin, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Rheinmetall, Saab, Israel Aerospace Industries, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited, Diehl Defence, BAE Systems, Thales Group, Textron, General Dynamics, Raytheon Technologies, Kongsberg Gruppen, Leonardo, and Korea Aerospace Industries are driving innovation through strategic alliances, research and development initiatives, and modernization programs. These companies are leveraging advanced technologies, including hypersonic capabilities, AI-enabled targeting systems, and long-range precision strike options, to meet evolving defense requirements globally.

Regionally, North America continues to dominate the missile market due to substantial defense expenditure by the US and Canada, supported by strong industrial bases and technological expertise. Europe, led by Germany, France, the UK, and Italy, maintains steady growth with modernization programs and defense collaborations under NATO frameworks. The Asia-Pacific region, driven by China, India, Japan, South Korea, and Southeast Asian countries like Malaysia, Thailand, and Indonesia, shows robust expansion fueled by regional security concerns, military modernization, and geopolitical rivalries. The Middle East & Africa (MEA) and South America are emerging markets as nations enhance defense capabilities in response to regional instability, terrorism threats, and strategic alliances formation.

Segmentation analysis highlights the market’s diverse offerings across application, type, launch platform, and range. Applications include strategic, tactical, and defense-focused uses. Missile types cover ballistic, cruise, and guided missiles, while launch platforms span land-based, naval, and air-launched systems. Range-based segmentation identifies short, medium, and long-range missiles to cater to various operational needs. These segments provide tailored solutions for modern defense requirements, supporting precision, reliability, and rapid deployment capabilities.

Growth factors driving the missile market include increasing defense budgets globally, integration of emerging technologies such as AI, hypersonic propulsion, and enhanced guidance systems, and rising demand for precision-guided munitions. Geopolitical tensions, particularly in volatile regions like the Middle East and Asia-Pacific, are further propelling procurement initiatives. Trends also indicate strategic modernization programs, collaboration between defense contractors, and regional alliances to address asymmetric threats and emerging security challenges.

The ongoing Iran-Israel and USA conflict is exerting a significant influence on the missile market. Military tensions in the region have accelerated defense spending and missile procurement programs, as nations seek to bolster deterrence and strike capabilities. The conflict has underscored the need for rapid response systems, precision targeting, and advanced missile defense shields, thereby creating both short-term demand spikes and long-term market opportunities across defense technology providers.

Market Forecast Summary: With a projected CAGR of 2.3% and an expected market size of 75.0 USD Billion by 2035, the missile industry is poised for sustained growth, driven by global security imperatives, technological evolution, and regional defense modernization efforts.

Which missile types are expected to see the highest demand in the next decade?

Ballistic and cruise missiles, along with precision-guided munitions, are forecasted to experience significant growth due to their strategic and tactical advantages. How are emerging technologies influencing missile market dynamics?

Technologies like hypersonics, AI-enabled guidance, and enhanced propulsion systems are improving range, accuracy, and survivability, driving higher procurement and modernization initiatives globally.

Escalating geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, particularly around the Strait of Hormuz and the Red Sea, are creating significant disruptions across global energy, chemicals, and logistics markets. Critical shipping corridors are under pressure, with major oil, LNG, petrochemical, and raw material flows at risk, triggering supply chain delays, freight cost surges, insurance withdrawals, and heightened price volatility. These disruptions are increasing operational risks and cost uncertainties for industries dependent on global trade routes and energy-linked feedstocks.

