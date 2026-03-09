Global Defatted Rice Bran Market is Projected to Reach USD 912.07 Million by 2030

The Global Defatted Rice Bran Market was valued at USD 786.76 million and is projected to reach approximately USD 912.07 million by the end of 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 3% during the forecast period from 2026 to 2030. Defatted rice bran is a by-product obtained after extracting oil from rice bran. It is rich in protein, fiber, vitamins, and minerals, making it useful in food products, animal feed, and other industrial applications. Its nutritional value and sustainability benefits make it an important ingredient across multiple industries.

One major long-term market driver is the increasing global demand for sustainable and nutritious food ingredients. Consumers are becoming more health-conscious and are looking for foods that provide high nutritional value with lower fat content. Defatted rice bran contains high protein and fiber while having reduced fat levels, making it suitable for health-focused food products. During the COVID-19 pandemic, consumers paid more attention to health and nutrition, increasing the demand for functional foods and dietary supplements. This shift supported the demand for defatted rice bran in food and nutraceutical applications. Although supply chains were temporarily disrupted during the pandemic, the market recovered as food production and agricultural activities resumed.

A key short-term market driver is the increasing demand for cost-effective and nutritious animal feed. Defatted rice bran is widely used in animal feed because it improves digestion and supports healthy animal growth. Its affordability and nutritional benefits make it a preferred choice for livestock farmers.

An important opportunity in the market is the growing demand for plant-based and vegan food products. Defatted rice bran is a plant-based ingredient that provides essential nutrients, making it suitable for vegan and vegetarian food formulations. This creates new growth opportunities for food manufacturers.

A significant trend observed in the industry is the increasing use of defatted rice bran in nutraceuticals and functional food products. Manufacturers are using this ingredient to develop protein-rich snacks, cereals, and dietary supplements. This trend supports market growth as consumers focus on healthier lifestyles.

Market Segmentation

By Nature: Organic, Conventional

The largest segment in this category is Conventional defatted rice bran. Conventional rice bran is widely available due to large-scale rice production. It is cost-effective and easily accessible, making it the preferred choice for manufacturers. Its wide availability and lower price support its strong market position.

The fastest-growing segment during the forecast period is also Conventional defatted rice bran. Increasing demand for affordable and nutritious ingredients in food and animal feed is driving growth in this segment. However, the organic segment is also growing steadily due to rising consumer interest in organic products.

By Application: Food & Beverage, Animal Feed, Cosmetics & Personal Care, Biofuel, Pharmaceuticals & Nutraceuticals, Others

The largest segment in this category is Food & Beverage. Defatted rice bran is widely used in food products such as snacks, cereals, and nutritional supplements. Its high protein and fiber content make it suitable for health-focused food products. Increasing health awareness among consumers supports strong demand in this segment.

The fastest-growing segment is Animal Feed. Defatted rice bran helps improve animal digestion, growth, and overall health. Farmers prefer it because it is cost-effective and improves feed quality. Increasing demand for livestock production is driving growth in this segment.

Regional Analysis

The largest region in the global Defatted Rice Bran market is Asia-Pacific. This region produces and consumes large quantities of rice, making defatted rice bran easily available. Countries such as India, China, Indonesia, and Japan are major producers and exporters of rice. The availability of raw materials supports strong market growth in this region.

The fastest-growing region during the forecast period is also Asia-Pacific. Increasing population, rising health awareness, and expanding food and animal feed industries are driving demand for defatted rice bran. Growing industrial development and agricultural activities support market expansion.

North America and Europe also show steady growth due to increasing demand for functional foods and animal feed. South America and the Middle East & Africa are gradually adopting defatted rice bran in food and agricultural applications.

Latest Industry Developments