Global Sensors and Asset Tagging in Logistics Market is Projected to Reach USD 53.36 Billion by 2030

According to the report published by Virtue Market Research in The Global Sensors and Asset Tagging in Logistics Market was valued at USD 28.39 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach a market size of USD 53.36 billion by the end of 2030. Over the forecast period of 2026–2030, the market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 13.45%. The market is experiencing strong growth as logistics providers increasingly adopt advanced tracking technologies to improve supply chain visibility, enhance operational efficiency, and reduce losses associated with misplaced or damaged goods. Sensors and asset tagging technologies enable real-time tracking, monitoring, and management of assets, supporting efficient logistics operations across industries.

A major long-term driver of the market is the rapid expansion of global e-commerce and increasing demand for real-time logistics visibility. As shipping volumes increase and supply chains become more complex, logistics providers require advanced solutions to track goods across multiple locations and transportation modes. Sensors and asset tagging technologies provide critical data on asset location, condition, and movement, enabling businesses to optimize logistics operations, improve delivery accuracy, and reduce operational risks. These capabilities are becoming essential for modern supply chain management.

The COVID-19 pandemic accelerated the adoption of sensor-based tracking and asset tagging solutions as supply chains faced disruptions, delays, and increased demand for transparency. Logistics providers increasingly relied on real-time asset tracking to monitor shipments, manage inventory efficiently, and ensure continuity of operations. The pandemic highlighted the importance of digital logistics infrastructure, driving long-term investment in sensor and asset tagging technologies.

In the short term, increasing adoption of Internet of Things (IoT), cloud computing, and advanced analytics is driving market growth. A major opportunity exists in temperature-sensitive logistics, including pharmaceuticals and food transportation, where sensors enable real-time monitoring of environmental conditions. A key trend shaping the industry is the integration of connected logistics platforms with AI-powered analytics, enabling predictive insights, enhanced asset utilization, and improved supply chain efficiency.

Market Segmentation

By Component: Hardware, Solution, Services

Solution represents the most dominant segment in the sensors and asset tagging in logistics market. Solutions include asset tracking and management, warehouse management, freight management, fleet management, and connectivity management platforms. These solutions enable organizations to monitor asset location, optimize logistics workflows, and enhance supply chain transparency. The increasing adoption of real-time tracking technologies and connected logistics systems continues to drive strong demand for asset tracking solutions.

Services represent the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period. Services include professional services, managed services, and support services that help organizations deploy and maintain asset tracking systems. As logistics companies adopt advanced tracking technologies, demand for consulting, system integration, and maintenance services is increasing rapidly to ensure efficient implementation and operation.

By Deployment: Cloud, On-Premise

Cloud represents the most dominant segment in the sensors and asset tagging in logistics market. Cloud-based deployment enables logistics companies to access real-time tracking data from any location, improve scalability, and reduce infrastructure costs. Cloud platforms provide centralized data storage, seamless integration, and real-time analytics capabilities, making them highly suitable for modern logistics operations.

Cloud is also the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period. Increasing adoption of cloud computing, IoT-enabled logistics platforms, and digital supply chain management solutions is driving rapid expansion of cloud-based asset tracking systems. These platforms provide flexibility, improved accessibility, and enhanced operational efficiency for logistics providers.

By End-Use: Transportation & Logistics, Aviation, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Food & Beverage

Manufacturing represents the most dominant segment in the sensors and asset tagging in logistics market. Manufacturing companies rely on asset tracking systems to monitor raw materials, equipment, and finished goods throughout production and distribution processes. These solutions improve operational efficiency, reduce asset loss, and enhance supply chain management.

Food & Beverage represents the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period. Increasing demand for temperature-controlled logistics, food safety monitoring, and supply chain transparency is driving adoption of sensor-based asset tracking solutions. Sensors enable real-time monitoring of temperature, humidity, and environmental conditions, ensuring product quality and regulatory compliance.

Regional Analysis

North America represents the most dominant region in the sensors and asset tagging in logistics market. The region’s leadership is driven by strong adoption of connected logistics technologies, advanced digital infrastructure, and the presence of major technology providers. Logistics companies in the United States and Canada are increasingly deploying IoT-enabled tracking systems to enhance operational efficiency and improve supply chain visibility.

Asia-Pacific represents the fastest-growing region during the forecast period. Rapid growth in e-commerce, manufacturing, and logistics infrastructure in countries such as China, India, and Japan is driving strong demand for asset tracking solutions. Increasing adoption of IoT technologies and government initiatives supporting digital transformation are accelerating market growth in the region.

Europe also represents a significant market supported by strong investments in transportation infrastructure and growing adoption of digital logistics solutions. Latin America and the Middle East & Africa are emerging markets driven by increasing logistics modernization and growing demand for efficient supply chain management.

