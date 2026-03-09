The Global IoT in Smart Utility and Energy Market is projected to reach a market size of $66.92 Billion by 2030.

In 2025, the Global IoT in Smart Utility and Energy Market was valued at $38.3 Billion and is projected to reach a market size of $66.92 Billion by 2030. Over the forecast period of 2026-2030 market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 11.8%.

The IoT in Smart Utility and Energy Market is growing because energy systems around the world are changing in a big way. One strong long-term driver is the global shift toward cleaner and smarter energy networks. Countries are adding solar panels, wind farms, and battery storage systems to reduce pollution and improve energy security. These new energy sources are not always steady, so utilities need smart tools to manage supply and demand. IoT devices such as smart meters, grid sensors, and connected transformers help companies watch power flows in real time. This makes it easier to balance electricity loads, avoid blackouts, and reduce waste.

One major trend observed in the industry is the integration of IoT with advanced analytics and cloud computing. Utilities are moving away from isolated systems and adopting unified digital platforms. Data collected from smart meters, grid sensors, and energy storage units is sent to cloud servers for deeper analysis. Machine learning models study usage patterns and predict peak demand hours. This helps utilities plan energy distribution more efficiently. Another part of this trend is the use of edge computing, where data is processed near the source instead of sending everything to a central server. This reduces delay and improves response time during emergencies. Partnerships between energy companies and technology providers are becoming more common as well.

Segmentation Analysis:

By Components: Platform, Solutions, Services

The IoT in Smart Utility and Energy Market by components includes platform, solutions, and services. Largest in this segment is Platform and Fastest Growing During The forecast period is Services. Platforms act like the brain of the system. They collect data from meters, pumps, valves, drilling tools, and grid lines, then arrange it in simple dashboards. These platforms allow utility managers to see live updates, compare past records, and send control signals without stepping into the field. Solutions, on the other hand, are ready-made toolkits designed for specific needs.

By Solution: Asset Monitoring Management, Safety & Security, Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA), Connected Logistics, Energy Management, Mobile Workforce Management, Others

The IoT in Smart Utility and Energy Market by solution includes asset monitoring management, safety and security, SCADA, connected logistics, energy management, mobile workforce management, and others. Largest in this segment is Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) and Fastest Growing During The forecast period is Energy Management. SCADA systems help operators control substations, pumping stations, and pipelines from a central room filled with digital screens. These systems send commands and gather signals every second, which keeps essential services stable. Asset monitoring tools check the health of machines such as turbines and drilling rigs.

By Services: Consulting, Integration and Deployment, Support and Maintenance

The IoT in Smart Utility and Energy Market by services includes consulting, integration and deployment, and support and maintenance. Largest in this segment is Integration and Deployment and Fastest Growing During The forecast period is Support and Maintenance. Integration and deployment services involve connecting sensors, gateways, and cloud software into one working structure. Engineers test signals, configure networks, and make sure each device speaks the same digital language. This stage often requires site visits, wiring adjustments, and system calibration, which makes it cost-intensive and therefore the largest revenue contributor. Consulting services help utilities plan digital upgrades, choose vendors, and design safe architectures.

By Application: Water and Wastewater Management, Oil & Gas Management, Electricity Grid Management, Coal Mining, Others

The IoT in Smart Utility and Energy Market by application includes water and wastewater management, oil and gas management, electricity grid management, coal mining, and others. Largest in this segment is Electricity Grid Management and Fastest Growing During The forecast period is Water and Wastewater Management. Electricity grid management uses smart sensors to balance supply and demand, detect faults, and improve voltage stability across transmission lines. Oil and gas management applies connected systems to monitor drilling equipment, pipeline flow, and storage tanks. Coal mining operations use IoT devices to track worker safety and underground air quality. Water and wastewater management deploys smart pumps and leak detection tools to reduce water loss and improve treatment plant efficiency. Growing concerns about water scarcity and urban expansion are pushing utilities to modernize aging pipelines and treatment facilities. This rising need for efficient water handling drives faster expansion in water and wastewater applications, while electricity grid management remains the dominant segment due to its wide infrastructure base.

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Regional Analysis:

The IoT in Smart Utility and Energy Market by region includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa. Largest in this segment is North America and fastest growing during the forecast period is Asia-Pacific. North America leads due to strong digital infrastructure and early adoption of smart meters and automated grid systems. Utilities in this region often invest in advanced analytics and secure communication networks. Europe follows with steady investments in sustainable energy and smart city programs. Asia-Pacific shows rapid growth as expanding urban areas demand efficient electricity, water, and fuel management systems. Governments in countries across this region are funding large infrastructure upgrades to meet rising population needs. South America and the Middle East & Africa are gradually adopting IoT tools in oil, mining, and water projects. Increasing industrial activity and modernization plans in Asia-Pacific are supporting its position as the fastest growing regional market during the forecast period.

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