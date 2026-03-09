Global Plant-Based Organic Fertilizers Market is Projected to Reach USD 559.96 Million by 2030

The Global Plant-Based Organic Fertilizers Market was valued at USD 324.92 million in 2025 and is projected to reach approximately USD 559.96 million by the end of 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 11.5% during the forecast period from 2026 to 2030. The market is experiencing strong growth as the global agricultural sector shifts toward sustainable farming practices, driven by increasing awareness of soil health, environmental protection, and the long-term risks associated with synthetic fertilizers.

A key long-term driver of the plant-based organic fertilizers market is the growing demand for sustainable agriculture and environmentally friendly crop nutrition solutions. Conventional chemical fertilizers, while effective in boosting short-term yields, often degrade soil quality, reduce microbial activity, and contribute to environmental pollution. Plant-based organic fertilizers improve soil structure, enhance nutrient retention, and promote beneficial microbial activity, making them an essential component of regenerative agriculture practices aimed at improving long-term soil fertility and crop productivity.

The COVID-19 pandemic had a supportive impact on the market, as disruptions in global supply chains and increased consumer awareness of food safety encouraged the adoption of organic and locally produced agricultural products. Farmers increasingly turned toward plant-based organic fertilizers to enhance crop quality and meet rising demand for organic food products. This shift has continued post-pandemic, as consumers remain highly conscious of food quality, sustainability, and environmental impact.

In the short term, the market is being driven by favorable government policies, subsidies, and regulatory frameworks promoting organic farming and sustainable agricultural practices. Governments across North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific are encouraging farmers to adopt organic fertilizers through financial incentives, certification programs, and sustainable agriculture initiatives. A major opportunity lies in the integration of plant-based organic fertilizers with precision agriculture technologies, enabling efficient nutrient delivery, improved crop yield, and optimized farm productivity. Additionally, rising global demand for organic food products and increasing agricultural modernization in emerging economies present strong growth opportunities for market expansion.

Market Segmentation

By Type: Compost, Green Manure, Liquid Fermented Weeds, Mulch, Others

The mulch segment accounted for the largest share of the plant-based organic fertilizers market in 2025. Mulch is widely used as a natural soil covering derived from plant materials such as leaves, grass clippings, bark, wood chips, and pruned plant waste. It plays a critical role in enhancing soil fertility by adding organic matter and improving soil structure. As plant materials decompose, essential nutrients are released into the soil, supporting plant growth and improving crop yield.

Mulch also provides multiple agronomic benefits, including moisture retention, temperature regulation, and weed suppression. It protects soil from extreme weather conditions such as excessive heat and drought, which are becoming more frequent due to climate change. Additionally, mulch supports beneficial soil organisms such as earthworms and microorganisms, which contribute to improved nutrient cycling and soil health. The increasing focus on sustainable farming practices and soil conservation is driving the widespread adoption of mulch-based fertilizers globally.

By Crop Type: Cereals and Grains, Fruits and Vegetables, Oilseeds and Pulses, Others

The cereals and grains segment accounted for the largest share of the plant-based organic fertilizers market in 2025. Cereals such as wheat, rice, maize, and barley are staple food crops consumed globally, making their productivity essential for food security. Plant-based organic fertilizers play a vital role in enhancing nutrient availability, improving soil fertility, and supporting healthy crop growth in cereal production.

These fertilizers improve root development, increase nutrient uptake efficiency, and enhance plant resistance to diseases and environmental stress. Additionally, plant-based organic fertilizers offer a cost-effective and renewable alternative to synthetic fertilizers, reducing input costs and improving long-term soil sustainability. As global demand for food continues to increase due to population growth, the adoption of plant-based organic fertilizers in cereal production is expected to remain strong.

The fruits and vegetables segment is also witnessing significant growth due to rising consumer demand for organic produce. Organic fertilizers improve crop quality, enhance nutritional value, and reduce chemical residue levels, making them highly suitable for fruit and vegetable cultivation.

Regional Analysis

North America dominated the global plant-based organic fertilizers market in 2022, supported by strong government initiatives promoting organic farming, increasing investments in sustainable agriculture, and the presence of well-established organic food supply chains. The region has witnessed growing demand for organic agricultural products, driven by rising consumer awareness of health and environmental sustainability. Additionally, the presence of major market players such as The Fertrell Company, Sustane Natural Fertilizer, Inc., Midwestern BioAg Holdings, LLC, Perfect Blend, LLC, and The Espoma Company has contributed to regional market growth.

Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period from 2023 to 2030. Rapid population growth, increasing food demand, and expanding agricultural activities are driving the adoption of plant-based organic fertilizers in the region. Countries such as India, China, and Japan are witnessing increased investment in sustainable agriculture, supported by government initiatives and favorable policies. Additionally, rising consumer awareness regarding organic food products, improving agricultural infrastructure, and the presence of major market players such as Coromandel International Ltd., Tata Chemicals Ltd., and Bionature Lifescience Pvt. Ltd. are accelerating market growth in Asia-Pacific.

Europe represents another significant market due to strong environmental regulations and widespread adoption of organic farming practices. South America and the Middle East & Africa are emerging markets, driven by increasing agricultural modernization and growing awareness of sustainable farming methods.

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