Active Steering Systems: Steering the Future of Smart Mobility

The global automotive industry is undergoing a major transformation driven by electrification, automation, and advanced driver assistance technologies. At the center of this shift is the Active Steering System Market, which was valued at USD 1.32 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 2.30 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 9.7% during 2025–2030. These systems are becoming increasingly vital as vehicles evolve from purely mechanical machines into intelligent, electronically controlled mobility platforms.

What is an Active Steering System?

Active steering systems enhance vehicle control by electronically adjusting the steering ratio based on driving conditions. Unlike traditional steering mechanisms that rely solely on mechanical input, active steering integrates electronic control units (ECUs), sensors, and actuators to dynamically optimize steering response.

This technology allows vehicles to deliver precise control at low speeds, making parking and tight maneuvering easier, while also providing stable and smooth steering at high speeds. As a result, active steering significantly improves vehicle stability, driver comfort, and overall safety.

Automakers are increasingly integrating these systems to meet rising consumer expectations for comfort, safety, and intelligent driving features. Moreover, active steering is becoming a key component in advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and future autonomous driving platforms.

Key Market Insights

Passenger vehicles dominate the active steering system market, accounting for nearly 70% of total adoption in 2024. Luxury and premium vehicle manufacturers are leading the adoption curve as active steering is often bundled with high-end safety and comfort packages.

Commercial vehicles hold approximately 25–28% of the market share, with adoption driven by the need to reduce driver fatigue and improve maneuverability, particularly in heavy trucks and buses.

Market Drivers Accelerating Growth

Rising Adoption of ADAS Technologies

One of the most important growth drivers is the rapid expansion of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS). Features such as lane-keeping assist, automated parking, and highway pilot systems require highly responsive steering mechanisms.

Active steering systems enable these technologies to operate with greater precision, allowing vehicles to maintain lane positions, execute smooth lane changes, and navigate tight spaces more effectively. As governments worldwide push for stricter vehicle safety standards, active steering is increasingly viewed as a critical component for accident prevention and driver support.

Market Challenges and Restraints

Despite its advantages, the active steering system market faces several challenges. One of the primary barriers is high system cost. Active steering technologies require advanced sensors, electronic control units, and actuators, significantly increasing vehicle manufacturing costs.

As a result, these systems are currently more common in luxury and premium vehicles, while adoption in budget and mid-range vehicles remains limited, particularly in price-sensitive markets.

Opportunities for Future Expansion

The rapid growth of the electric vehicle market presents significant opportunities for active steering technologies. EVs require advanced electronic control systems that integrate naturally with electric power steering and steer-by-wire solutions.

As governments continue to incentivize EV adoption and automakers invest heavily in electric platforms, active steering systems are expected to become a standard feature in next-generation electric vehicles.

Market Segmentation

By Type

The market is segmented into Electric Power Steering (EPS), Hydraulic Power Steering, and Electro-Hydraulic Power Steering.

Electric Power Steering is currently the fastest-growing segment due to its strong compatibility with electric and hybrid vehicles. EPS systems improve fuel efficiency by eliminating constant engine power consumption, making them attractive for modern vehicle platforms.

Hydraulic Power Steering still holds a significant share of the market because of its long-standing use in conventional vehicles and commercial fleets. However, its market share is gradually declining as manufacturers shift toward more efficient electronic systems.

By Application

The market is divided into passenger vehicles and commercial vehicles.

Passenger vehicles represent both the largest and fastest-growing segment, driven by rising demand for advanced driving features and enhanced comfort. Luxury brands have already standardized active steering in many models, and the technology is gradually expanding into mid-range vehicles.

Commercial vehicles are also adopting active steering systems to improve maneuverability and reduce driver fatigue, particularly in long-haul transportation.

Regional Market Trends

Europe remains the largest regional market, supported by strict safety regulations and the strong presence of premium automakers that actively invest in advanced steering technologies.

Meanwhile, Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing market, fueled by expanding vehicle production and rising disposable incomes. Countries like China, India, and Japan are increasingly integrating advanced automotive technologies as part of their push toward cleaner and smarter mobility solutions.

Impact of COVID-19 on the Market

The COVID-19 pandemic initially slowed the active steering system market due to global supply chain disruptions, semiconductor shortages, and factory shutdowns. Vehicle production dropped sharply during lockdowns, delaying the adoption of advanced steering technologies.

However, the pandemic also accelerated the automotive industry’s focus on digitalization, safety, and automation, which indirectly boosted demand for ADAS and intelligent vehicle systems.

By late 2021, the market began to recover strongly, supported by renewed investments in electric vehicles, autonomous driving technologies, and smart vehicle platforms.

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Competitive Landscape

The active steering system market is highly competitive, with leading automotive technology suppliers investing heavily in research and development.

Major companies operating in the market include:

Bosch

ZF Friedrichshafen AG

JTEKT Corporation

Nexteer Automotive

NSK Ltd.

Hyundai Mobis

Thyssenkrupp AG

Showa Corporation

Mando Corporation

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

These companies are focusing on innovation in electronic steering technologies, software integration, and autonomous driving compatibility to strengthen their market positions.

Recent Industry Developments

Several automotive companies have recently introduced new technologies that highlight the growing importance of advanced steering systems.

In 2025, Stellantis unveiled its STLA AutoDrive autonomous driving system capable of hands-free and eyes-off operation at speeds up to 60 km/h, with plans to extend functionality to higher speeds.

During the same year, Rivian launched an Enhanced Highway Assist software update enabling hands-free steering, braking, and acceleration across approximately 135,000 miles of highways in North America.

Meanwhile, Zeekr introduced its luxury electric SUV, the Zeekr 9X, featuring the G-Pilot system designed to support Level 3 autonomous driving capabilities.

The Road Ahead

As the automotive industry continues to move toward electric, connected, and autonomous vehicles, active steering systems will play an increasingly critical role in vehicle control and safety.

With advancements in steer-by-wire technology, AI-driven steering algorithms, and ADAS integration, steering systems are evolving from mechanical components into digitally intelligent mobility technologies.

Over the next decade, active steering is expected to become a core feature in next-generation vehicles, helping deliver safer, more efficient, and more comfortable driving experiences.