Floor Standing Meat Grinder and Mincer Market to Reach $576.18 Million by 2030 Amid Rising Meat Consumption
by EP · March 10, 2026
The global Floor Standing Meat Grinder and Mincer Market was valued at USD 325.50 million in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 576.18 million by 2030, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.5% from 2024 to 2030.
Overview of Floor Standing Meat Grinder and Mincer
Floor-standing meat grinders and mincers are heavy-duty machines designed to grind and mince large quantities of meat efficiently. These machines are widely used in:
-
Butcher shops
-
Supermarkets
-
Meatpacking plants
-
Restaurants and commercial kitchens
-
Food processing facilities
Unlike tabletop grinders, floor-standing units offer greater stability, higher capacity, and continuous operation, making them suitable for industrial-scale meat processing. Their robust construction and powerful motors ensure consistent texture and quality in processed meat products.
Key Market Insights
Several trends highlight the growing demand for meat processing equipment worldwide:
-
The global processed meat market grew at a CAGR of 5.4% between 2016 and 2021, reaching a value of approximately USD 191.92 billion by 2021.
-
Rising consumer preference for convenient and ready-to-cook meat products is driving demand for meat processing equipment.
-
Processed meats offer lean protein, lower fat content, and improved nutritional value, increasing consumer interest.
-
Global meat prices surged in June 2022 due to limited supply, animal diseases, and higher production costs.
These factors collectively contribute to increased investment in efficient meat processing technologies such as floor-standing grinders and mincers.
Market Drivers
Increasing Global Meat Consumption
One of the most significant drivers of the floor-standing meat grinder and mincer market is the growing consumption of meat products worldwide.
With rising populations and increasing disposable incomes, particularly in emerging economies, demand for meat products such as beef, pork, poultry, and processed meats is steadily increasing.
Commercial food processors and restaurants rely on high-capacity meat grinders to efficiently process large volumes of meat, making these machines essential equipment in the food industry.
Growing Focus on Food Safety and Hygiene
Food safety has become a major concern for both consumers and regulatory authorities. Strict food safety regulations have increased the adoption of modern meat processing equipment designed to meet hygiene standards.
Floor-standing meat grinders and mincers are built with features that support sanitation and safety, including:
-
Stainless steel construction
-
Easy-to-clean components
-
Safety locks and protective mechanisms
-
Contamination prevention systems
These features help food businesses maintain high hygiene standards and comply with regulatory requirements.
Market Challenges
Stringent Regulatory Requirements
One of the key challenges in this market is complying with strict food safety and sanitation regulations. Since meat is highly perishable, maintaining product safety during processing is critical.
Manufacturers must ensure that their equipment meets regulatory standards related to:
-
Food-grade materials
-
Cross-contamination prevention
-
Sanitation and hygiene protocols
Meeting different regulatory requirements across regions can also be challenging for companies operating globally.
High Equipment and Maintenance Costs
Floor-standing meat grinders and mincers require significant capital investment, which can be a barrier for small businesses.
In addition to the initial purchase cost, companies must also consider:
-
Maintenance and servicing costs
-
Replacement of blades and parts
-
Operational expenses
These costs can strain budgets for small butcher shops or food processing businesses.
Market Opportunities
The floor-standing meat grinder and mincer market offers promising growth opportunities as consumer preferences evolve.
Increasing demand for specialty meat products, customized meat blends, and fresh meat preparation is encouraging businesses to adopt advanced processing equipment.
Additionally, the growing global food service industry, driven by urbanization and changing dietary habits, is creating strong demand for commercial kitchen equipment.
Technological advancements such as automation, smart controls, and IoT-enabled machines are also expected to enhance operational efficiency and productivity in the coming years.
Market Segmentation
By Type
-
Manual Meat Grinder
-
Electric Meat Grinder
The electric meat grinder segment dominates the market, accounting for approximately 67% of total market share. Electric grinders provide greater convenience and efficiency compared to manual models.
Electric grinders are also the fastest-growing segment, driven by increasing demand for time-saving kitchen appliances in both commercial and residential settings. Their ability to process different meat types quickly and efficiently contributes to their rising popularity.
By End User
-
Commercial Kitchens
-
Households
The commercial kitchen segment holds the largest share, accounting for more than 70% of the market. Restaurants, butcher shops, and meat processing plants require heavy-duty machines capable of handling large volumes of meat.
However, the household segment is the fastest-growing, fueled by the rising popularity of home cooking and increased interest in preparing customized meals at home.
Regional Analysis
North America
North America holds the largest share of the floor-standing meat grinder and mincer market, accounting for approximately 37% of global revenue.
The region’s dominance is driven by:
-
A well-established food service industry
-
High demand for meat-based cuisines
-
Strong presence of food processing companies
Consumers in North America also prefer advanced and electric kitchen appliances, further boosting market growth.
Asia-Pacific
The Asia-Pacific region is the fastest-growing market, with a CAGR exceeding 15%.
This growth is fueled by:
-
Rapid urbanization
-
Rising disposable incomes
-
Increasing adoption of Western-style cuisines
-
Expanding middle-class population
Countries such as China, India, and Southeast Asian nations are experiencing growing demand for efficient food processing equipment.
Impact of COVID-19 on the Market
The COVID-19 pandemic had a mixed impact on the floor-standing meat grinder and mincer market.
During the early stages of the pandemic, supply chain disruptions and restrictions on restaurant operations temporarily reduced demand from the food service sector.
However, the pandemic also led to a surge in home cooking and food preparation, resulting in increased demand for meat grinders for household use.
Manufacturers adapted by expanding e-commerce sales channels and remote service support, helping the market recover and grow.
Latest Industry Trends
The floor-standing meat grinder and mincer market is experiencing several technological and product innovation trends.
Manufacturers are developing machines with:
-
Adjustable grinding settings
-
Multiple attachments for different meat types
-
Enhanced safety mechanisms such as automatic shut-off systems
-
Energy-efficient designs
Sustainability is also becoming a key focus. Companies are working to develop energy-efficient machines, reduce manufacturing waste, and minimize meat wastage during processing.
Leading Companies in the Market
Major companies operating in the floor-standing meat grinder and mincer market include:
-
Hobart Corporation
-
BIRO Manufacturing Company
-
Butcher Boy Machines International
-
Treif USA
-
Sirman
-
Globe Food Equipment Company
-
Gourmia
-
Minerva Omega Group s.r.l
-
Weston Brands
-
Avantco Equipment
These companies focus on product innovation, automation technologies, and sustainability initiatives to strengthen their competitive positions in the global market.
Future Outlook
The floor-standing meat grinder and mincer market is expected to experience steady growth over the coming years as demand for processed meat products, commercial kitchen equipment, and advanced food processing technologies continues to rise.
With increasing emphasis on food safety, efficiency, and customized food preparation, floor-standing meat grinders and mincers will remain a crucial component of the global food processing industry.