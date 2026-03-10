Formic Acid Driven by Demand in Leather, Textile, and Agriculture Sectors

The Formic Acid Market is experiencing steady growth due to its extensive applications across industries such as agriculture, textiles, leather processing, chemicals, and pharmaceuticals. Formic acid is the simplest carboxylic acid and is widely valued for its preservative, antibacterial, and chemical processing properties. It is commonly produced through industrial chemical processes and used as an intermediate in various manufacturing activities. As industrial production and agricultural activities continue to expand worldwide, the demand for formic acid is expected to increase significantly.

As per Market Research Future analysis, the Formic Acid Market Size was estimated at 2.29 USD Billion in 2024. The Formic Acid industry is projected to grow from 2.508 USD Billion in 2025 to 6.234 USD Billion by 2035, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.53% during the forecast period 2025 – 2035.

One of the primary applications of formic acid is in the agriculture sector, particularly in animal feed preservation and silage treatment. Formic acid helps prevent the growth of harmful bacteria and mold in stored animal feed, ensuring that the nutritional quality of the feed is maintained over time. It is widely used in livestock farming to improve feed safety and storage efficiency. The increasing demand for high-quality animal nutrition and the growth of the livestock industry are contributing to the rising consumption of formic acid in agricultural applications.

The textile and leather industries also represent significant markets for formic acid. In textile manufacturing, it is used during dyeing and finishing processes to control pH levels and improve dye fixation. This helps achieve consistent color quality and enhances fabric performance. In leather processing, formic acid plays an important role in tanning operations, helping stabilize leather fibers and improve the final product’s durability and appearance. The continued expansion of textile manufacturing and leather goods production is supporting the demand for formic acid in these sectors.

