3D Bioprinting Market Size Worth USD 1,923.02 Million by 2023 at 24.59% CAGR | Organ Transplantation Influencing 3D Bioprinting Industry, Says MRFR

Demand for Organ Transplantation Encouraging the Market Growth

Organ transplantation is one of the key factors highly influencing the 3D bioprinting market across the globe. The process of using bio-ink composed of human cells and tissues, 3D bioprinting has evolved over the years. The aim of developing function organs like ears, kidneys, and livers is gradually becoming a reality. A 3D printed replica kidney from axial3D, a UK-based 3D printed medical model company has facilitated a vital, crucial transplant operation, thereby improving the life of the organ donor. The increased prevalence of chronic diseases which demands tissue and organ transplant has ensured a burgeoning market for 3D bioprinting.

3D bioprinting is cost-economical which has further triggered its demand across the globe. There have been notable investments in 3D bioprinting through private and public means which has enabled the market to reach out to a wider range of audiences. For instance, the Finnish Funding Agency for Innovation, Tekes awarded funds to the University of East Finland in order to develop a fully functioning 3D brain which was to be used for research purposes. Several startup companies such as Cyfuse Biomedical and Nano 3D Bioscience have entered the market to open up new avenues for the market to expand. Prominent players are gaining entry in the global market by acquiring startups, which is further encouraging 3D bioprinting market growth.

Meanwhile, the dearth of skilled professionals and lack of awareness regarding the technology are some of the top barriers highly vitiating the market growth across the globe. The equipment used for bioprinting is still unaffordable in some of the emerging nations. This is likely to slow down the market growth in the long run.

Segmental Analysis

Laser-assisted bioprinting, inkjet 3D bioprinting, magnetic 3D bioprinting, and micro-extrusion bioprinting forms the technology-based segmentation of the global 3D bioprinting market. Micro extrusion bioprinting is extensively used by the researchers as a mode of an alternative to scaffold fabrication. The segment’s growth can be ascribed to the high cell densities due to the use of bio-inks in order to mimic matrices. The inkjet 3D bioprinting is predicted to occupy a significant share due to its high compatibility with the living cells.

The material segment comprises living cells, extracellular matrices, hydrogels, and others. Living cells command a major share due to its manufacture using in-air microfluidics. They play a major role in repairing damaged tissues. Moreover, the compatibility of living cells with biomaterials to form damaged microstructures is estimated to intensify the segment’s growth. Due to the manufacturer using natural and synthetic materials, the demand for hydrogels is relatively high in the 3D Bioprinting Market.

By application, the market constitutes of clinical and research applications. Among these, the segment for clinical applications is estimated to command a high demand due to organ transplantation. The shortage of organs has created ample scope for the market to expand. Due to the emerging field of regenerative medicine, the segment for research application is also estimated to occupy a significant spot.

The 3D Bioprinting market has been segmented into pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies and research organizations & academic institutes as per end-users. Pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies are highly dependent on technology to cater to the demands of the patients. With the emergence of personalized medicines, the segment can generate revenue for the market.

Regional Frontiers

The regions discussed in the report spans across Europe, America, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. Due to the constant development of the healthcare sector, a noticeable growth in the R&D activities, the rising budget for healthcare in Canada and the U.S., and the presence of a large patient population, America is likely to secure the top position. The development of 3D pills which can be customized as per the person’s body weight and age has created growth opportunities for the 3D Bioprinting market in this region.

The constant development in the healthcare sector, the presence of huge opportunities, and development in 3D printing has ensured the region to expand at a rapid pace. The APAC region is presumed to garner USD 507.18 million, grabbing a CAGR of 27.25% by the end of 2023. Funding from the government in order to accelerate the pace of printing technology has triggered its demand.

The European region is touted to touch a valuation of USD 649.91 million by the end of the appraisal period. Increased focus on health and wellness along with the increased demand for cosmetic surgery are creating huge opportunities for the 3D Bioprinting market in this region.

