Enterprise Knowledge Management for Artificial Intelligence Market

The Enterprise Knowledge Management (EKM) for Artificial Intelligence Market was valued at USD 4.2 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 10.45 billion by 2030, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20% during the forecast period (2026–2030). This market represents the convergence of traditional knowledge management systems with advanced artificial intelligence technologies, particularly generative AI and large language models.

Industry Overview

Enterprise Knowledge Management for AI refers to platforms and technologies that organize, structure, and deliver enterprise knowledge to artificial intelligence systems. Unlike traditional knowledge bases that rely heavily on manual tagging and keyword-based searches, modern systems leverage natural language processing, neural search technologies, and generative AI models to interpret and retrieve complex information from unstructured enterprise data.

Key Market Insights

Several key trends highlight the rapid evolution of the enterprise knowledge management for AI market:

According to McKinsey & Company , 88% of organizations reported using AI in at least one business function in 2025, up from 78% the previous year.

Large enterprises accounted for 69.2% of total market revenue in 2025 , driven by their need to manage massive volumes of legacy and operational data.

Natural Language Processing (NLP) technologies generated 38.3% of market revenue , acting as the core technology for interpreting unstructured enterprise content.

The Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI) sector held 26.7% market share in 2025 , largely due to the need for compliance automation and regulatory intelligence.

Global enterprise data generation reached approximately 402 million terabytes per day in 2025 , creating urgent demand for automated knowledge management systems.

Around 80% of Fortune 500 companies have implemented some form of generative AI-powered knowledge retrieval system within internal portals.

AI-driven knowledge management solutions have reduced information search times by approximately 40% for knowledge workers, improving productivity and operational efficiency.

Market Drivers

Adoption of Retrieval-Augmented Generation (RAG)

One of the most significant drivers of this market is the widespread adoption of Retrieval-Augmented Generation frameworks.

Enterprises deploying generative AI have discovered that standalone language models lack access to proprietary corporate data. Without enterprise-specific context, these systems can produce inaccurate or fabricated outputs.

RAG architectures address this issue by connecting large language models with enterprise knowledge repositories. By retrieving relevant data from internal systems and feeding it into AI models in real time, organizations can significantly improve the accuracy and reliability of automated responses.

This development has transformed knowledge management into a mission-critical layer of the AI technology stack.

Market Challenges

Data Quality Issues

A major challenge facing the market is the well-known “Garbage In, Garbage Out” problem. AI systems can process large volumes of data efficiently, but they cannot correct inaccurate, outdated, or inconsistent information.

Many enterprises possess decades of legacy data stored in inconsistent formats or poorly maintained repositories. Cleaning and structuring this data for AI systems requires significant effort and can delay implementation timelines.

Market Opportunities

Autonomous Knowledge Curation

One promising opportunity lies in the development of AI-driven knowledge maintenance systems. These solutions automatically update knowledge repositories by archiving obsolete documents, detecting inconsistencies between policies, and notifying subject matter experts when updates are required.

This capability significantly reduces manual administrative work and improves knowledge accuracy.

MARKET SEGMENTATION:

By Type

The enterprise knowledge management for AI market is segmented into:

Semantic Search

Vector Databases

Knowledge Graphs

Intelligent Document Processing (IDP)

Question Answering Systems

Vector databases represent the fastest-growing segment because they serve as the primary storage format for generative AI applications. Corporate documents must be converted into numerical embeddings before being processed by large language models.

Meanwhile, Intelligent Document Processing (IDP) remains the dominant segment due to the massive demand for digitizing contracts, invoices, and forms using technologies such as optical character recognition.

By Distribution Channel

Distribution channels in this market include:

Direct Sales (B2B)

Cloud Marketplaces

Value-Added Resellers

System Integrators

Cloud marketplaces offered by major providers such as Amazon Web Services, Microsoft, and Google represent the fastest-growing channel due to simplified procurement processes.

However, direct enterprise sales remain dominant because organizations require customized deployments and extensive security assurances.

By Organization Size

The market is divided into:

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

Large enterprises dominate the market due to their complex data ecosystems and significant investment capacity. However, SMEs represent the fastest-growing segment as cloud-based AI services make advanced knowledge management capabilities more accessible.

By Application

Major application areas include:

Customer Support and Service

Employee Onboarding and HR

Legal and Compliance

Research and Development (R&D)

Customer support remains the largest application segment, as AI-powered knowledge systems allow chatbots to provide accurate responses to customer inquiries, reducing support ticket volumes.

Meanwhile, R&D applications are growing rapidly, particularly in industries such as pharmaceuticals and engineering where AI-driven knowledge discovery accelerates innovation.

Regional Analysis

North America

North America leads the market with approximately 38.9% share in 2025. The region benefits from the presence of major technology companies and early adoption of generative AI technologies.

Asia-Pacific

Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing region, driven by digital transformation initiatives in countries such as China, Japan, and South Korea. Rapid enterprise digitization and large-scale data generation are accelerating AI knowledge management adoption.

Europe

Europe continues to grow steadily due to strong data governance frameworks and regulatory compliance requirements.

Middle East & Africa and Latin America

Middle East and Africa and Latin America are gradually adopting AI knowledge management platforms as organizations modernize IT infrastructure and invest in automation.

Latest Industry Developments

Several notable developments occurred in the enterprise knowledge management market during 2025:

In January 2025, NTT DATA launched a new Smart AI Agent platform designed to support collaborative AI agents using retrieval-augmented knowledge systems.

In December 2024, Nomura Research Institute partnered with Microsoft Japan to implement generative AI knowledge platforms across 100 enterprise projects.

In June 2025, Amazon introduced DeepFleet, a generative AI system designed to optimize robotic operations within logistics fulfillment centers.

Emerging Trends

Key trends shaping the future of this market include:

The rise of embedded AI copilots that proactively deliver contextual knowledge within enterprise applications.

Increasing adoption of governance-first architectures that ensure AI systems respect complex access control policies.

Development of permission-aware vector indexes that protect sensitive enterprise information during AI retrieval processes.

These advancements are transforming knowledge management into a foundational layer of modern enterprise AI systems.

Key Companies

Major companies operating in the enterprise knowledge management for AI market include:

OpenText

ServiceNow

SAP

Salesforce

Atlassian

Microsoft

IBM

Amazon Web Services

Google

Coveo

Lucidworks

Sinequa

NICE

Verint Systems

Conclusion

The Enterprise Knowledge Management for Artificial Intelligence market is rapidly evolving as organizations integrate generative AI into core business operations. With enterprises generating massive volumes of data, effective knowledge management platforms have become essential for enabling accurate AI decision-making.

Advancements in vector databases, semantic search, and knowledge graph technologies are transforming traditional knowledge systems into intelligent infrastructures capable of supporting autonomous AI agents and enterprise automation. As AI adoption accelerates globally, knowledge management platforms will play a central role in enabling reliable, scalable, and secure enterprise AI ecosystems.