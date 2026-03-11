The Global Agricultural Lighting Market is projected to reach USD 7.65 billion by 2030

According to the report published by Virtue Market Research in The Agricultural Lighting Market was valued at USD 4.1 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 7.65 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 13.3% during the forecast period.

The agricultural lighting market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing need for higher crop yields and sustainable farming practices. Farmers and growers are realizing that natural sunlight alone is often insufficient for optimal plant growth, especially in regions with limited sunlight or during off-seasons. Advanced lighting solutions, such as LED grow lights, allow for precise control over light intensity, spectrum, and duration, which enhances photosynthesis and accelerates plant development. The COVID-19 pandemic had a notable effect on the market as well. Supply chain disruptions, labor shortages, and temporary closures of greenhouses slowed down operations in 2020 and 2021. However, the pandemic also emphasized the importance of food security and self-sufficiency, prompting increased investments in controlled environment agriculture and indoor farming solutions where agricultural lighting plays a crucial role.

Segmentation Analysis:



By Lighting Type: LEDs, High-Pressure Sodium, Fluorescent

The agricultural lighting market by lighting type shows interesting patterns in adoption and growth. The largest in this segment is LED lights, which are popular because they save energy, last a long time, and can be tuned to help different plants grow better. Farmers and greenhouse operators prefer LEDs since they produce less heat and can be placed closer to crops without burning them. The fastest-growing during the forecast period is high-pressure sodium lights, which are still widely used for flowering plants and fruit crops. These lights are becoming more advanced, with better efficiency and higher light output than older models. Fluorescent lights are used in smaller farms or for seedlings, but they are slower in growth compared to LEDs and high-pressure sodium lights.

By Application: Greenhouses, Vertical Farming, Livestock Farming

The agricultural lighting market by application is shaped by how people use lights for crops and animals. The largest in this segment is greenhouses, where lights help plants grow faster and produce better fruits and vegetables all year round. Greenhouse operators use modern lights to control plant growth, improve colors, and increase the number of harvests per year. Fastest growing during the forecast period is vertical farming, which is becoming popular in cities with limited land. Vertical farms use stacked layers of plants, and artificial lighting is critical because sunlight cannot reach all layers equally. This method is attracting investments since it can produce fresh crops close to where people live, reducing transport costs. Livestock farming uses lights to influence animal behavior, like egg-laying in poultry, but it is smaller in comparison to greenhouse and vertical farming applications.

Regional Analysis:



The agricultural lighting market by region shows differences in demand and growth across the world. The largest in this segment is North America, where controlled environment agriculture and advanced greenhouse farming are very common. Farmers in the United States and Canada invest in LED lighting systems to grow vegetables, flowers, and fruits efficiently while keeping energy costs low. The fastest-growing region during the forecast period is Asia-Pacific, which includes countries with emerging urban farming markets, vertical farms, and high demand for year-round fresh produce. Regions like China, India, and Japan are adopting advanced lighting technology to improve yields and reduce dependency on sunlight. Europe is also significant, but it grows more steadily due to stricter energy regulations and higher initial costs of lighting equipment. South America and the Middle East & Africa are smaller in size for the market, but they show pockets of growth with greenhouses and small indoor farms.

