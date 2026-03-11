Acrylic Fiber Market Size to USD 6.251 Billion by 2035 | CAGR 3.22%

The Acrylic Fiber Market is projected to reach USD 6.251 billion by 2035, growing from USD 4.552 billion in 2025. This represents a steady compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.22% during the forecast period. As of March 2026, the market is navigating a complex transition characterized by overcapacity in the upstream feedstock market and an aggressive shift toward circular textile economies.

Market Dynamics and Strategic Overview

In 2024, the market was valued at USD 4.41 billion. By 2026, the strategic focus has moved beyond simple cost-substitution for wool. The industry is now prioritizing High-Quality Blends (Wool, Cotton, and Lyocell) and Bio-based Polymers. These innovations are designed to enhance the “natural” hand-feel of synthetic textiles while addressing growing consumer scrutiny regarding microplastic shedding and chemical footprint.

The progression toward the USD 6.251 billion target is anchored by the “Affordable Luxury” trend in the Apparel sector. Acrylic fibers remain the primary material for knitwear, sweaters, and winter accessories in 2026, offering superior warmth-to-weight ratios compared to natural fibers. However, manufacturers are increasingly under pressure to adopt “Closed-Loop” recycling systems to comply with new global Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) mandates for textiles.

FEEDSTOCK & CAPACITY OVERFLOW ALERT (MARCH 2026)

As of March 11, 2026, the acrylic fiber value chain is experiencing a historic supply-side correction:

Acrylonitrile (ACN) Price Collapse: Following a massive wave of new capacity in China, ACN prices have hit near-record lows, oscillating between 7,700 and 9,000 CNY per ton in early 2026. This oversupply has temporarily widened profit margins for fiber producers, though downstream users are strongly resisting any price increases.

The “Value Discovery” Phase: In response to commodity price erosion, top-tier producers like Aksa Akrilik and Dralon are shifting focus to Electronic-grade and Technical-grade fibers. These high-end products are decoupling from the commodity price trend, maintaining premiums due to their use in specialized filtration and industrial safety gear.

Recycled Acrylic (rPAN) Premium: Despite the drop in virgin feedstock costs, Recycled Acrylic Fiber now commands a 10–15% price premium in 2026. This is driven by high demand from global fashion houses (UNIQLO, Zara, H&M) needing to fulfill sustainability certifications like GRS and Bluesign®.

Key Market Trends & Insights (2026 Update)

Apparel Dominance: Holds approx. 44% market share in 2026, with a surge in demand for blended yarns that combine acrylic’s insulation with cotton’s breathability.

Industrial Filtration Growth: The fastest-growing niche application ( ~5% CAGR ) as 2026 environmental standards require more durable, chemical-resistant filtration media in heavy industry.

Household Resilience: Outdoor furniture and high-durability carpets are sustaining demand in North America and Europe, where acrylic’s UV resistance is a key competitive advantage.

Sustainability Shift: Over 35% of global manufacturers have initiated the transition to bio-derived acrylic polymers or chemical recycling as of early 2026.

Market Segmentation Analysis

The Acrylic Fiber Industry is segmented to reflect the diverse needs of modern textile and industrial sectors:

By Form: Staple Fiber: The dominant segment (approx. 60% share ), favored for its versatility in ring- and open-end spinning for apparel. Filament Fiber: Used for high-luster decorative fabrics and specific industrial applications.

By Blending Type: Wool Blends: The traditional mainstay, providing “wool-like” performance at lower costs. Cotton & Others: High-growth segments for year-round casual wear and sustainable hybrid textiles.

By End-Use Industry: Apparel: Sweaters, hosiery, sportswear, and knitwear. Household Furnishing: Carpets, blankets, upholstery, and awnings. Industrial: Protective clothing, filtration media, and concrete reinforcement.

By Regional Focus: Asia-Pacific: The undisputed leader ( >55% share ), led by China, India, and South Korea’s massive textile manufacturing hubs. Middle East & Africa: Emerging as the fastest-growing region for new production capacity and industrial consumption.



