Acrylic Acid Supporting High-Performance Polymers and Coatings

The acrylic acid market plays a crucial role in the global chemicals industry, as acrylic acid serves as a key raw material for the production of numerous polymers and chemical intermediates. Acrylic acid is primarily derived from propylene through catalytic oxidation and is widely used to manufacture superabsorbent polymers, acrylate esters, and other specialty chemicals. These materials are essential in a broad range of applications including adhesives, coatings, sealants, textiles, plastics, detergents, and personal care products. The versatility and strong performance characteristics of acrylic acid derivatives make them indispensable in both industrial and consumer product manufacturing.

As per Market Research Future analysis, the Acrylic Acid Market Size was estimated at 11.76 USD Billion in 2024. The Acrylic Acid industry is projected to grow from 12.22 USD Billion in 2025 to 17.9 USD Billion by 2035, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.89% during the forecast period 2025 – 2035.

Demand in the acrylic acid market is strongly supported by the expanding use of superabsorbent polymers in hygiene products such as diapers, adult incontinence products, and sanitary items. Additionally, acrylate esters derived from acrylic acid are widely used in paints, coatings, adhesives, and construction materials due to their durability, flexibility, and weather resistance. The growing construction sector, increasing demand for high-performance coatings, and rising consumption of hygiene products continue to influence the overall market landscape. Advancements in chemical processing and product innovation are also contributing to improved production efficiency and expanded application potential.

The market is influenced by factors such as fluctuations in raw material availability, energy costs, and environmental regulations affecting chemical manufacturing processes. Manufacturers are focusing on improving process efficiency, reducing emissions, and exploring bio-based alternatives to enhance sustainability and regulatory compliance. Continuous research and development efforts are aimed at improving product performance and expanding the range of acrylic-based materials used across multiple industries.

GLOBAL SUPPLY CHAIN & MARKET DISRUPTION ALERT

Escalating geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, particularly around the Strait of Hormuz and the Red Sea, are creating significant disruptions across global energy, chemicals, and logistics markets. Critical shipping corridors are under pressure, with major oil, LNG, petrochemical, and raw material flows at risk, triggering supply chain delays, freight cost surges, insurance withdrawals, and heightened price volatility. These disruptions are increasing operational risks and cost uncertainties for industries dependent on global trade routes and energy-linked feedstocks.

Access our real-time disruption analysis covering supply chain risks, price outlook scenarios, logistics impacts, and alternative sourcing strategies.

