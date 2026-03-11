Agricultural Secondary Nutrients Market to Reach USD 10.2 Billion by 2035, Growing at a CAGR of 3.7% During 2025–2035

The Agricultural Secondary Nutrients Market is gaining significant traction as global agriculture transitions toward balanced fertilization and soil health management. Valued at USD 6.84 billion in 2024, the market is projected to expand from USD 7.09 billion in 2025 to USD 10.2 billion by 2035, reflecting a steady CAGR of 3.7% during the forecast period. The rising need to enhance crop productivity while maintaining soil fertility is a primary growth driver.

Secondary nutrients—primarily calcium, magnesium, and sulfur—play a critical role in plant metabolism, enzyme activation, and overall crop resilience. While primary nutrients such as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium receive considerable attention, secondary nutrients are increasingly recognized for their contribution to yield quality and long-term soil sustainability. As farmers adopt precision farming and sustainable agriculture techniques, demand for these essential nutrients continues to grow.

The competitive landscape is characterized by the presence of leading global and regional manufacturers focusing on innovation, partnerships, and product diversification. Key companies operating in the Agricultural Secondary Nutrients Market include Omnia Holdings, Nutrien, SABIC, Tessenderlo Group, The Mosaic Company, Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals, BASF, Coromandel International, Yara International, K+S Aktiengesellschaft, Haifa Group, and ICI Caldaie. These players are investing in advanced formulations and expanding their geographical footprint to strengthen market share.

Market growth is primarily fueled by the increasing global population and the resulting demand for higher agricultural output. Farmers are focusing on improving crop yield and nutritional quality, leading to increased adoption of balanced fertilizers containing secondary nutrients. Soil degradation and nutrient depletion, especially in intensively farmed regions, further drive the demand for calcium, magnesium, and sulfur-based products.

From a segmentation perspective, the Agricultural Secondary Nutrients Market is categorized by nutrient type, formulation, application method, crop type, and region. By nutrient type, sulfur accounts for a substantial share due to its vital role in protein synthesis and oilseed production. Calcium and magnesium also hold significant market shares, particularly in regions with acidic soils that require correction and balanced nutrient supply.

In terms of formulation, the market includes granular, liquid, and powdered forms. Granular formulations dominate due to ease of storage and transportation, while liquid formulations are witnessing rapid adoption in precision farming systems. Regarding application methods, broadcasting remains widely used; however, fertigation and foliar application are gaining popularity for their efficiency and targeted nutrient delivery.

Crop type segmentation highlights strong demand from cereals and grains, oilseeds and pulses, fruits and vegetables, and other specialty crops. Cereals and grains represent a major segment due to large-scale cultivation globally. Meanwhile, fruits and vegetables are driving demand for high-quality nutrient inputs to improve appearance, shelf life, and nutritional value.

Regionally, North America maintains a strong market presence due to advanced agricultural practices and high awareness regarding soil nutrient management. The United States and Canada are significant contributors, supported by technological innovation and government-backed agricultural programs. Farmers in these countries increasingly adopt precision agriculture tools to optimize nutrient usage.

Europe also represents a mature market, with countries such as Germany, the UK, France, Italy, Spain, and Russia emphasizing sustainable farming and environmental protection. Strict regulations on fertilizer usage have encouraged the adoption of balanced nutrient solutions that include secondary nutrients to maintain soil health while meeting productivity targets.

The Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to witness robust growth during the forecast period. Rapid population growth, expanding agricultural activities, and increasing awareness of soil fertility in countries such as China, India, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, Thailand, and Indonesia are driving demand. Government programs aimed at boosting farm productivity and reducing soil degradation are further strengthening the regional outlook.

South America, particularly Brazil, Argentina, and Mexico, is emerging as a promising market due to extensive cultivation of soybeans, maize, and sugarcane. Continuous cropping and large-scale farming have led to soil nutrient depletion, increasing the need for secondary nutrient supplementation. Meanwhile, the Middle East and Africa region, including GCC countries and South Africa, is gradually adopting advanced fertilizers to enhance crop output under challenging climatic conditions.

Looking ahead, opportunities in organic farming and sustainable agriculture initiatives are expected to create new growth avenues. Rising awareness about soil health and long-term productivity is prompting farmers to shift toward integrated nutrient management strategies. Expansion into emerging markets, coupled with technological advancements in nutrient application, will further accelerate market growth.

