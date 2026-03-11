Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices Market Set to Expand at 9.73% CAGR During 2026–2033

According to BMI; The Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices market size is expected to reach US$ 7.39 billion by 2033 from US$ 3.52 billion in 2025. The market is estimated to record a CAGR of 9.73% from 2026 to 2033.

The Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices Market Forecast is steadily growing; with the rise in Hypertension and Cardiovascular Disease rates along with the global increase in Health Awareness, more people are adopting this type of monitoring. Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices, including Manual Sphygmomanometers, Digital Upper Arm Monitors, Digital wrist monitors, and Ambulatory Blood Pressure Monitors, have become an essential tool in the early detection and control of Hypertension, which is one of the major risk factors for Heart Attack, Stroke, and Kidney Disease.

Key Market Drivers

The Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices Market is underpinned by a powerful and reinforcing set of epidemiological, technological, and behavioral growth drivers. Hypertension affects an estimated 1.3 billion adults globally and remains dramatically underdiagnosed and undertreated across both developed and developing markets, creating an enormous and persistent demand for accessible, accurate, and user-friendly blood pressure monitoring solutions. Rising rates of obesity, physical inactivity, stress, and unhealthy dietary habits are driving a structural increase in hypertension prevalence across all age groups, including younger populations, significantly expanding the addressable market for monitoring devices.

Growing clinical and public awareness of the direct link between uncontrolled blood pressure and serious cardiovascular events — including stroke, myocardial infarction, heart failure, and chronic kidney disease — is motivating more frequent and proactive blood pressure monitoring among at-risk individuals. The accelerating global adoption of home healthcare models and telehealth services is driving strong consumer demand for reliable, easy-to-use digital blood pressure monitors that enable patients to track and share readings with their healthcare providers remotely. Rapid innovation in connected and smart blood pressure monitoring technology — including Bluetooth-enabled devices, app-integrated platforms, AI-driven hypertension management tools, and cuffless wearable monitors — is creating premium market segments with enhanced patient engagement and clinical value. Additionally, favorable government health initiatives targeting hypertension screening, detection, and management in both high-income and emerging market countries are providing structural policy support for sustained growth in blood pressure monitoring device adoption.

Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices Market News and Key Development:

The Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices market is evaluated by gathering qualitative and quantitative data post primary and secondary research, which includes important corporate publications, association data, and databases. A few of the key developments in the blood pressure monitoring devices market are:

In September 2025, Sky Labs has launched CART BP, a ring-type personal blood pressure monitor designed for everyday use. Worn on the finger, CART BP enables 24-hour blood pressure monitoring, including during sleep. The device has been approved by Korea’s Ministry of Food and Drug Safety (MFDS) and was developed based on the clinically validated technology of CART BP pro, Korean startup Sky Labs’ professional model adopted by hospitals as an ambulatory blood pressure monitoring (ABPM) device.

In April 2025, BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company has launched a new advanced hemodynamic monitoring platform with predictive, artificial intelligence (AI) based algorithms that can help clinicians proactively address blood pressure instability and optimize blood flow to help avoid potential life-threatening situations during procedures.

Segments Covered

By Device: The Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices Market spans Digital Blood Pressure Monitors, Ambulatory Blood Pressure Monitors, and Accessories. Digital Blood Pressure Monitors — encompassing upper arm and wrist cuff-based electronic devices — represent the largest segment by volume, driven by widespread adoption across home healthcare settings and primary care facilities globally. Ambulatory Blood Pressure Monitors are the clinically preferred standard for hypertension diagnosis and treatment evaluation, providing continuous 24-hour blood pressure measurement data that captures diurnal patterns and white-coat or masked hypertension phenomena that single-point readings cannot detect.

By Connectivity: The market is segmented into Non-Connected Monitors and Connected/Smart Monitors. Connected and smart monitors represent the fastest-growing connectivity segment, propelled by deepening smartphone penetration, consumer appetite for integrated digital health management, and the clinical value of longitudinal blood pressure data sharing between patients and healthcare providers. Non-connected monitors retain substantial market presence, particularly among older patient demographics and in healthcare settings where simplicity and reliability are prioritized over data connectivity features.

By End User: The Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices Market serves Hospitals & Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Home Healthcare Settings, and Others. Home Healthcare Settings represent both the largest and fastest-growing end-user segment, driven by the global trend toward patient self-management of chronic conditions, growing consumer health awareness, and the expanding availability of accurate and affordable home blood pressure monitoring devices. Hospitals and clinics remain essential end-user settings for clinical-grade ambulatory monitoring, professional diagnosis, and treatment monitoring of hypertensive patients requiring specialist oversight.

Market Leaders & Key Company Profiles

Philips Healthcare

GE Healthcare Technologies Inc.

Welch Allyn

SunTech Medical, Inc

American Diagnostic Corporation

GF Health Products Inc

Spacelabs Healthcare Inc

Beurer GmbH

