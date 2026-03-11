Global Cider Market Set to Transform with Organic Innovation, Flavored Experiences, and Expanding Retail Channels by 2031

The global cider market is undergoing a renaissance, blending tradition with modern consumer expectations. Once seen as a niche beverage, cider has now become a mainstream choice across diverse demographics. From organic apple orchards to flavored infusions, the industry is embracing innovation while staying true to its roots. This press release highlights the latest trends, regional insights, and forecasts shaping the cider market through 2031.

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key company profiles:

Anheuser-Busch Companies, LLC

Asahi Premium Beverages Pty Ltd.

Aston Manor

C and C Group plc.

Carlsberg Breweries A/S

Carlton and United Breweries

Diageo plc

Kopparbergs Brewery

RENEGADE WINES

Key Market Highlights (By 2031)

Market Size & Share

Expanding presence across premium and mass-market categories.

Organic cider gaining stronger market share due to sustainability and health-conscious trends.

Conventional cider remains dominant but faces competition from flavored and artisanal options.

Trends

Rising demand for flavored cider (berry, tropical, spice-infused).

Growth in online retail channels, making cider accessible to global audiences.

Increasing preference for eco-friendly packaging formats (cans, recyclable bottles).

Premiumization trend: consumers willing to pay more for artisanal and craft cider experiences.

Analysis

Supermarkets and hypermarkets continue to lead distribution, but online retail is the fastest-growing channel.

Convenience stores remain vital for impulse purchases, especially in urban markets.

Regional variations in flavor preferences: berry ciders in Europe, tropical infusions in Asia Pacific, and spiced blends in North America.

Forecast

Strong growth expected in Asia Pacific, driven by younger demographics and rising disposable incomes.

Europe remains the largest market, with cider deeply rooted in cultural traditions.

North America shows steady growth, supported by craft cider breweries and flavored innovations.

South & Central America emerging as a promising region with increasing adoption of flavored and organic ciders.

Global Analysis

North America : Craft cider breweries are reshaping the market, with flavored and artisanal options gaining popularity. Online retail platforms are expanding reach, especially among younger consumers.

: Craft cider breweries are reshaping the market, with flavored and artisanal options gaining popularity. Online retail platforms are expanding reach, especially among younger consumers. Europe : The traditional stronghold of cider, Europe continues to dominate with premium and organic offerings. Sustainability and eco-friendly packaging are key drivers.

: The traditional stronghold of cider, Europe continues to dominate with premium and organic offerings. Sustainability and eco-friendly packaging are key drivers. Asia Pacific : Rapidly growing market fueled by flavored cider innovations and rising health-conscious consumers. Online retail is a major growth enabler.

: Rapidly growing market fueled by flavored cider innovations and rising health-conscious consumers. Online retail is a major growth enabler. South & Central America: Emerging cider culture with increasing demand for flavored and organic options. Retail expansion is supporting accessibility.

Updated Market News

Sustainability Focus : Leading cider brands are investing in eco-friendly packaging and organic orchards to align with consumer expectations.

: Leading cider brands are investing in eco-friendly packaging and organic orchards to align with consumer expectations. Flavored Innovation : Tropical, berry, and spice-infused ciders are trending globally, appealing to adventurous palates.

: Tropical, berry, and spice-infused ciders are trending globally, appealing to adventurous palates. Digital Transformation : Online retail platforms are reshaping cider accessibility, offering subscription models and direct-to-consumer delivery.

: Online retail platforms are reshaping cider accessibility, offering subscription models and direct-to-consumer delivery. Premiumization: Craft cider breweries are elevating cider’s image, positioning it as a sophisticated alternative to beer and wine.

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