Global Crop Micronutrients Market Set to Flourish with Sustainable Farming Practices, Innovative Applications, and Regional Growth by 2031

The global crop micronutrients market is witnessing a surge in importance as farmers, agribusinesses, and policymakers recognize the critical role of micronutrients in ensuring crop resilience, yield quality, and soil sustainability. From zinc-enriched cereals to boron-infused fruits, micronutrients are no longer optional—they are essential for modern agriculture. This press release highlights the latest trends, regional insights, and forecasts shaping the crop micronutrients market through 2031.

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key company profiles:

Akzo Nobel N.V.

Aries Agro Ltd.

Baicor, LLC

BASF SE

Compass Minerals International, Inc

E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company

Nutrien Ltd.

The Mosaic Company

Western Nutrients Corp

Key Market Highlights (By 2031)

Market Size & Share

Chelated micronutrients are gaining traction due to higher efficiency and better absorption.

Non-chelated forms remain widely used, especially in traditional farming systems.

Zinc and iron dominate product demand, while boron and manganese are increasingly vital for specialty crops.

Trends

Rising adoption of foliar sprays for quick nutrient absorption.

Fertigation gaining popularity in precision farming practices.

Seed treatment emerging as a preventive measure against nutrient deficiencies.

Growing demand for micronutrients in organic farming and sustainable agriculture.

Analysis

Cereals and grains remain the largest crop segment, with micronutrients critical for yield stability.

Fruits and vegetables show strong growth, driven by consumer demand for nutrient-rich produce.

Oilseeds and pulses are increasingly adopting micronutrient applications to improve soil fertility.

Regional variations in product preference: zinc in Asia Pacific, boron in South America, iron in Europe.

Forecast

Asia Pacific expected to lead growth, driven by large-scale adoption in cereals and grains.

Europe focusing on sustainable farming and soil health, with strong demand for chelated forms.

North America investing in advanced application technologies like fertigation and foliar sprays.

South & Central America emerging as a promising region with increasing demand for boron and manganese.

Global Analysis

North America : Advanced farming practices and precision agriculture are driving demand for chelated micronutrients. Foliar sprays and fertigation are widely adopted, ensuring efficient nutrient delivery.

: Advanced farming practices and precision agriculture are driving demand for chelated micronutrients. Foliar sprays and fertigation are widely adopted, ensuring efficient nutrient delivery. Europe : Sustainability and soil health dominate the agenda. Chelated micronutrients are preferred, with strong emphasis on organic farming and eco-friendly practices.

: Sustainability and soil health dominate the agenda. Chelated micronutrients are preferred, with strong emphasis on organic farming and eco-friendly practices. Asia Pacific : The fastest-growing region, driven by population growth, food security concerns, and widespread adoption of zinc and iron in cereals and grains.

: The fastest-growing region, driven by population growth, food security concerns, and widespread adoption of zinc and iron in cereals and grains. South & Central America: Emerging demand for boron and manganese in fruit and vegetable cultivation. Soil applications remain common, but foliar sprays are gaining traction.

Updated Market News

Sustainability Push : Leading agribusinesses are investing in eco-friendly micronutrient formulations to align with global sustainability goals.

: Leading agribusinesses are investing in eco-friendly micronutrient formulations to align with global sustainability goals. Technology Integration : Precision farming and smart agriculture tools are enhancing micronutrient application efficiency.

: Precision farming and smart agriculture tools are enhancing micronutrient application efficiency. Organic Farming Growth : Rising consumer demand for organic produce is boosting adoption of natural micronutrient solutions.

: Rising consumer demand for organic produce is boosting adoption of natural micronutrient solutions. Global Trade Shifts: Changing trade policies and tariffs are influencing micronutrient supply chains, prompting localized production strategies.

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