Fungicides Market: Safeguarding Global Crop Production and Food Security

The Global Fungicides Market is a critical component of modern agriculture, supporting farmers in protecting crops from destructive fungal diseases. The market was valued at USD 24.57 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 35.25 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.2% between 2025 and 2030.

Market Overview

Fungal diseases are among the leading causes of crop loss globally, affecting cereals, fruits, vegetables, and other agricultural commodities. Fungicides are widely used as preventive and curative treatments, helping farmers minimize damage caused by pathogens such as rusts, mildews, blights, and molds.

Over the past few decades, the extensive use of synthetic chemicals in agriculture has raised concerns regarding soil degradation, environmental impact, and potential health risks. As a result, the industry has been increasingly investing in bio-fungicides, which are environmentally friendly alternatives derived from natural microorganisms or plant extracts.

Key Market Insights

Several important trends are shaping the fungicides market:

Cereals and grains accounted for approximately 35% of fungicide demand in 2024 , highlighting their vulnerability to fungal infections.

Chemical fungicides continue to dominate with around 75% market share , mainly due to their higher efficacy compared with current bio-fungicide alternatives.

The bio-fungicide segment has grown significantly since the COVID-19 pandemic , with global growth estimated at 16.1% between 2020 and 2024 .

Seed treatment accounts for around 14% of fungicide usage , offering long-term preventive protection.

Foliar spraying is the most widely used application method , representing approximately 70% of the total market .

Countries with large agricultural sectors, including India, consume substantial quantities of fungicides due to diverse crop production.

Market Drivers

Rising Global Food Demand

Population growth, particularly in developing regions such as South Asia, Southeast Asia, and Africa, is driving increased demand for agricultural production. Farmers must maximize yields while minimizing crop losses caused by diseases and pests.

Fungal infections can destroy large portions of crop harvests if left uncontrolled. As a result, fungicides remain essential tools for maintaining productivity and ensuring stable food supplies.

Reduced Crop Immunity and Emerging Fungal Strains

Modern agricultural practices often involve genetically modified or hybrid crops designed to increase yield and disease resistance. However, rapidly changing environmental conditions and evolving pathogens sometimes weaken crop immunity.

Meanwhile, fungal pathogens continue to evolve, becoming more aggressive and adaptable. Until long-term biological solutions are developed, fungicides remain a key short-term defense mechanism for farmers.

Market Restraints and Challenges

Increasing Resistance to Fungicides

Continuous use of the same fungicides over long periods can lead to fungal resistance, reducing the effectiveness of existing treatments. When pathogens adapt to certain chemicals, new active ingredients must be developed, which requires significant research and regulatory approval.

Environmental and Health Concerns

Excessive use of chemical fungicides can disrupt soil microbiomes and beneficial fungal populations, reducing soil fertility. Chemical residues may also accumulate in fruits and vegetables, raising concerns regarding human health risks.

Additionally, wildlife and beneficial insects may be affected by exposure to highly concentrated chemical formulations.

Market Segmentation

By Type

Synthetic Fungicides

Bio-fungicides

Synthetic fungicides remain the dominant market segment, as they provide faster and stronger disease control. Despite the recognition of nearly 970 bio-pesticide products in India, biological alternatives still represent around 10.66% of the pesticide market.

However, the bio-fungicide segment is expected to grow significantly due to environmental regulations and increasing awareness of sustainable agriculture.

By Active Ingredient

Major fungicide active ingredients include:

Dithiocarbamates

Benzimidazoles

Chloronitriles

Triazoles

Phenylamides

Strobilurins

Other Active Ingredients

Among these, triazoles are the most widely used fungicides due to their effectiveness across multiple crops and fungal species.

Strobilurins represent the second most popular class, particularly for cereals, grains, and vegetables.

By Treatment

Fungicides are applied through several treatment methods:

Seed Treatment

Soil Treatment

Foliar Spray

Chemigation

Post-Harvest Treatment

Seed treatment is widely used as a preventive measure, protecting crops during early growth stages.

Meanwhile, foliar spraying remains the most common application method, as it effectively controls infections after they appear on crops.

By Application

Cereals and Grains

Oilseeds and Pulses

Fruits and Vegetables

Other Crops

Cereals and grains represent the largest application segment, largely because they are highly susceptible to fungal diseases. In India alone, approximately 5 million tons of cereal production are lost annually due to fungal infections.

Regional Analysis

Asia-Pacific

The Asia-Pacific region dominates the global fungicides market, accounting for a major share of agricultural chemical consumption. The region also leads in foliar spray usage, representing around 61% of global demand.

China holds the largest market share at approximately 32%, driven by extensive crop production and large-scale agricultural practices.

Europe

Europe is a significant market driven by advanced agricultural technologies and strict crop protection standards. Among European countries, Spain represents the largest consumer, accounting for around 18% of the regional fungicide market.

Middle East and Africa

The Middle East and Africa region currently shows slower growth, with an estimated CAGR of around 2% through 2030. Limited agricultural infrastructure and smaller cultivation areas contribute to this slower market expansion.

Impact of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic negatively affected the fungicides market due to supply chain disruptions, manufacturing shutdowns, and transportation restrictions.

Border closures and labor shortages disrupted the supply of raw materials and chemical compounds, leading to reduced production levels. Fluctuating demand and price instability also affected the agricultural chemical sector during the early stages of the pandemic.

However, as agricultural production resumed globally, the market gradually recovered.

Latest Market Trends

The fungicides market is witnessing rapid technological advancements aimed at improving efficiency, safety, and sustainability.

Key innovations include:

Development of bio-based fungicides

Introduction of novel cell inhibitors

Use of nanotechnology for targeted delivery

Integration of AI models for disease prediction

Advanced fungal resistance management strategies

The adoption of agricultural drones is also transforming fungicide application. Drone-based spraying enables more precise foliar application, lower chemical consumption, and reduced environmental impact, improving the sustainability of crop protection practices.

Competitive Landscape

Major companies operating in the global fungicides market include:

Bayer AG

Syngenta

FMC Corporation

BASF SE

Nufarm

UPL Limited

Sumitomo Chemical

Dow Inc.

Rallis India Limited

American Vanguard Corporation

These companies invest heavily in research and development, product innovation, and sustainable agricultural technologies to strengthen their positions in the market.

Recent Industry Developments

In November 2024 , Dhanuka Agritech Limited acquired global rights to the active ingredients triadimenol and iprovalicarb , aiming to expand its presence across Asia, Latin America, and EMEA markets .

In August 2024, Syngenta launched new fungicide products Miravis Duo and Reflect Top in India. The Miravis Duo formulation uses ADEPIDYN technology, designed for crops such as tomato, chili, groundnut, and grapes.

Conclusion

The global fungicides market remains essential for protecting crop yields, ensuring food security, and supporting agricultural productivity. Despite environmental concerns and resistance challenges, fungicides continue to play a vital role in managing fungal diseases.