Controlled Release Drug Delivery Market Expected to Expand at 10.08% CAGR During 2026–2033

In the medical field worldwide, Controlled Release Drug Delivery Market Size systems have become a part and parcel of modern therapeutics considering that governments and health authorities are focusing on better management of chronic diseases and patient adherence. Health authorities point out that the aforementioned drug delivery technologies which are capable of releasing the drugs at predetermined rates so as to keep the therapeutic levels are indispensable for treatment of chronic ailments such as diabetes, heart and brain diseases, etc., besides improving drug availability and patient compliance over the situation of traditional method of dosing. Researchers and clinical study centers like the U.S. National Institutes of Health (NIH) are supporting a large number of clinical trials and R&D projects on controlled-released formulations and advanced delivery mechanisms and the projections show continued research investment to the year 2025.

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The Controlled Release Drug Delivery market size is expected to reach US$ 108.85 billion by 2033 from US$ 50.47 billion in 2025. The market is estimated to record a CAGR of 10.08% from 2026 to 2033

As per the Journal of Controlled Release, the peer-reviewed research work has been very continuous and energetic in the area of drug delivery system from 2025 to 2025 which shows the scientific community’s high level of participation. Also, the regulatory agencies are showing the same signal: the reports of yearly new drug therapy approvals from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the years 2025 and 2023 indicate a large amount of new therapies (including long-acting and extended-release formulations) coming into the market which points to the fact that regulators are focusing on advanced delivery methods to improve patients’ needs. These official and clinical sources when taken together indicate that controlled release drug delivery technologies have been in the forefront and changing rapidly during the period 2025-2025 with the integration of such techniques into treatment regimes and the continued support of health authorities through innovation.

Controlled Release Drug Delivery Market Drivers and Opportunities:

Demand for Precision and High-Throughput in Lab Workflows

Liquid handling systems have gained a major driver for their adoption with the growing need for precision, efficiency, and high-throughput laboratory workflows in public health, clinical diagnostics, and scientific research institutions. Government-backed laboratory automation projects and reports are indicating that the use of liquid handling robots in laboratory automation systems is going to become a standard in modern workflows that will minimize human errors and improve reproducibility. To illustrate, the global market for lab automation systems (including liquid handlers) was valued at about US-$6.7-billion in 2025, which was totally a result of the very high demands imposed on the drug discovery and clinical diagnostics workflow areas. This demand trend for liquid handlers continued into 2023 and 2025 due to the fact that laboratories around the world were increasingly adopting robotics and automation to perform such tasks as PCR setup, ELISA, and next-generation sequencing workflows with much higher accuracy and lower manual variability.

Segments Covered

By Technology: Wurster Technique, Coacervation, Micro Encapsulation, Implants, Transdermal, Targeted Delivery, and Other Technologies.

By Release Mechanism: Polymer Based Systems, Micro Reservoir Partition Controlled Drug Delivery Systems, Feedback Regulated Drug Delivery Systems, Activation-modulated Drug Delivery Systems, and Chemically Activated.

By Application: Metered Dose Inhalers, Injectable, Transdermal and Ocular Patches, Infusion Pumps, Oral Controlled-Drug Delivery Systems, and Drug-Eluting Stents.

Personalized Medicine and Genomics Workflows

Liquid handling systems are presented a significant chance above all within the personalized medicine, genomics, and complex biopharma applications that continue to expand. Officially, laboratories’ automation market insights indicate that institutions around the globe are investing more in technologies like ultra-low volume dispensers, complex sample preparation, and high-throughput genomic analysis which mainly the growing demand for individualized treatment protocols and population-level disease surveillance is responsible for this trend. In the year 2025 the wider laboratory automation systems industry was already billion dollars worth and one of the factors for this situation was the need for high-precision liquid handling in genomic and proteomic assays. The number of automated liquid handling units that were installed across pharmaceutical research, diagnostics, and academic labs was over 82,000 in the year 2023. The modular and scalable systems that support various workflows like single-cell analysis and precision oncology sample prep attracted strong demand. This trend of adoption continued in 2025 as laboratories were demanding more and more flexible platforms that could work with micro- and nanoliter volumes for personalized drug screening, biomarker discovery, and clinical assay development.

Controlled Release Drug Delivery Market News and Key Development:

The Controlled Release Drug Delivery market is evaluated by gathering qualitative and quantitative data post primary and secondary research, which includes important corporate publications, association data, and databases. A few of the key developments in the Controlled Release Drug Delivery market are:

In November 2025, Biogen Inc. has completed the acquisition of Alcyone Therapeutics, a clinical-stage biotechnology company known for its innovative CNS therapy delivery solutions, such as the ThecaFlex DRx™ drug delivery system.

In November 2025, Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. announced the successful completion of its acquisition of Elektrofi, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company with a proprietary ultra-high concentration microparticle formulation technology for biologics, branded Hypercon.

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