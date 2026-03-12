India Vertical Farming Market Projected to Reach USD 654.05 Billion by 2035

The India Vertical Farming Market is experiencing rapid growth due to the rising need for food security, sustainable agriculture, and urban farming solutions. Valued at USD 7.48 Billion in 2024, the market is projected to reach USD 654.05 Billion by 2035, reflecting strong adoption of technology-driven farming practices.

Market Overview & Forecast

Market Size 2024: USD 7.48 Billion

USD 7.48 Billion Market Size 2025: USD 10.05 Billion

USD 10.05 Billion Market Size 2035: USD 654.05 Billion

USD 654.05 Billion CAGR (2025–2035): To be calculated based on detailed forecast

To be calculated based on detailed forecast Base Year: 2024

2024 Market Forecast Period: 2025–2035

2025–2035 Historical Data: 2019–2023

2019–2023 Market Forecast Units: USD Billion

USD Billion Report Coverage: Revenue Forecast, Market Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends

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Competitive Landscape

Key players in the India Vertical Farming Market focus on innovation, smart farming technologies, and sustainability:

CropOne Holdings

AeroFarms

Plenty Unlimited Inc.

Infarm GmbH

Bowery Farming

Farmbox Greens

Vertical Harvest

Future Farms

Agricool

Spread Co., Ltd.

Iron Ox, Inc.

BrightFarms, Inc.

Sky Greens Pte Ltd

Urban Crop Solutions

Kalera

Key Market Drivers

Rising Population Demand: Increasing urban population drives need for high-yield farming solutions.

Increasing urban population drives need for high-yield farming solutions. Higher Productivity: Vertical farming provides greater yield per square meter than traditional methods.

Vertical farming provides greater yield per square meter than traditional methods. Sustainable Practices: Reduction in water and land use supports environmental goals.

Reduction in water and land use supports environmental goals. Technological Advancements: Adoption of hydroponics, aeroponics, and IoT-enabled farming systems.

Adoption of hydroponics, aeroponics, and IoT-enabled farming systems. Government Support: Initiatives promoting modern agriculture and smart farming technologies.

Key Market Opportunities

Expansion of vertical farming in urban centers and high-density regions.

Development of AI-enabled and IoT-integrated farming systems.

Investment opportunities in hydroponics, aeroponics, and climate-controlled agriculture.

Growing adoption in commercial food production and supermarkets.

Opportunities in research and development for sustainable crop varieties and energy-efficient systems.

Market Trends & Dynamics

Increasing integration of IoT and AI for real-time monitoring and automation.

Expansion of indoor vertical farms in metropolitan areas.

Adoption of renewable energy sources for vertical farming systems.

Rising consumer preference for locally grown and pesticide-free produce.

Development of modular, scalable, and compact vertical farming solutions.

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Market Segmentation

By Farming Type:

Hydroponic Systems

Aeroponic Systems

Aquaponic Systems

Other Controlled-Environment Agriculture

By Application:

Leafy Vegetables

Fruits

Herbs & Spices

Others

By End User:

Supermarkets & Retail

Restaurants & Hotels

Food Processing Companies

Individual Consumers

By Region (within India):

Northern India

Southern India

Western India

Eastern India

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Geographical Insights

Northern India: Leads with adoption in urban agri-tech hubs and industrial farming regions.

Leads with adoption in urban agri-tech hubs and industrial farming regions. Southern India: Growth driven by technology startups and commercial vertical farming initiatives.

Growth driven by technology startups and commercial vertical farming initiatives. Western India: Expansion supported by industrial-scale farming and infrastructure development.

Expansion supported by industrial-scale farming and infrastructure development. Eastern India: Moderate growth due to rising awareness and government support for modern farming practices.

Future Outlook

The India Vertical Farming Market is set for exponential growth over the next decade, driven by urbanization, technological adoption, and demand for sustainable agriculture. With projected growth to USD 654.05 Billion by 2035, vertical farming is expected to play a pivotal role in ensuring food security, reducing environmental impact, and supporting modern agricultural practices across India.

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