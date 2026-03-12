India Vertical Farming Market Projected to Reach USD 654.05 Billion by 2035
The India Vertical Farming Market is experiencing rapid growth due to the rising need for food security, sustainable agriculture, and urban farming solutions. Valued at USD 7.48 Billion in 2024, the market is projected to reach USD 654.05 Billion by 2035, reflecting strong adoption of technology-driven farming practices.
Market Overview & Forecast
- Market Size 2024: USD 7.48 Billion
- Market Size 2025: USD 10.05 Billion
- Market Size 2035: USD 654.05 Billion
- CAGR (2025–2035): To be calculated based on detailed forecast
- Base Year: 2024
- Market Forecast Period: 2025–2035
- Historical Data: 2019–2023
- Market Forecast Units: USD Billion
- Report Coverage: Revenue Forecast, Market Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends
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Competitive Landscape
Key players in the India Vertical Farming Market focus on innovation, smart farming technologies, and sustainability:
- CropOne Holdings
- AeroFarms
- Plenty Unlimited Inc.
- Infarm GmbH
- Bowery Farming
- Farmbox Greens
- Vertical Harvest
- Future Farms
- Agricool
- Spread Co., Ltd.
- Iron Ox, Inc.
- BrightFarms, Inc.
- Sky Greens Pte Ltd
- Urban Crop Solutions
- Kalera
Key Market Drivers
- Rising Population Demand: Increasing urban population drives need for high-yield farming solutions.
- Higher Productivity: Vertical farming provides greater yield per square meter than traditional methods.
- Sustainable Practices: Reduction in water and land use supports environmental goals.
- Technological Advancements: Adoption of hydroponics, aeroponics, and IoT-enabled farming systems.
- Government Support: Initiatives promoting modern agriculture and smart farming technologies.
Key Market Opportunities
- Expansion of vertical farming in urban centers and high-density regions.
- Development of AI-enabled and IoT-integrated farming systems.
- Investment opportunities in hydroponics, aeroponics, and climate-controlled agriculture.
- Growing adoption in commercial food production and supermarkets.
- Opportunities in research and development for sustainable crop varieties and energy-efficient systems.
Market Trends & Dynamics
- Increasing integration of IoT and AI for real-time monitoring and automation.
- Expansion of indoor vertical farms in metropolitan areas.
- Adoption of renewable energy sources for vertical farming systems.
- Rising consumer preference for locally grown and pesticide-free produce.
- Development of modular, scalable, and compact vertical farming solutions.
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Market Segmentation
By Farming Type:
- Hydroponic Systems
- Aeroponic Systems
- Aquaponic Systems
- Other Controlled-Environment Agriculture
By Application:
- Leafy Vegetables
- Fruits
- Herbs & Spices
- Others
By End User:
- Supermarkets & Retail
- Restaurants & Hotels
- Food Processing Companies
- Individual Consumers
By Region (within India):
- Northern India
- Southern India
- Western India
- Eastern India
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Geographical Insights
- Northern India: Leads with adoption in urban agri-tech hubs and industrial farming regions.
- Southern India: Growth driven by technology startups and commercial vertical farming initiatives.
- Western India: Expansion supported by industrial-scale farming and infrastructure development.
- Eastern India: Moderate growth due to rising awareness and government support for modern farming practices.
Future Outlook
The India Vertical Farming Market is set for exponential growth over the next decade, driven by urbanization, technological adoption, and demand for sustainable agriculture. With projected growth to USD 654.05 Billion by 2035, vertical farming is expected to play a pivotal role in ensuring food security, reducing environmental impact, and supporting modern agricultural practices across India.
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