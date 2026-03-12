Flour, Rice, and Malt Market Outlook to 2031: Driving Global Growth Through Innovation, Sustainability, and Consumer Demand

The flour, rice, and malt market is undergoing a significant transformation, shaped by changing consumer preferences, technological advancements, and sustainability initiatives. These staple ingredients, once seen as basic commodities, are now central to innovation in food, beverages, and commercial applications worldwide. From households seeking healthier alternatives to commercial enterprises driving product diversification, the market is poised for dynamic growth through 2031.

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key company profiles :

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Bunge Limited

Cargill

ConAgra Brands

Cryer Malt

Gomti Malts

Riceland Foods

The Malt Company

United Canadian Malt

Market Highlights by 2031

Market Size & Share: Flour, rice, and malt will continue to dominate staple food categories, with malt gaining increasing share in beverages and nutraceuticals.

Flour, rice, and malt will continue to dominate staple food categories, with malt gaining increasing share in beverages and nutraceuticals. Trends:

Rising demand for gluten-free and specialty flours.

Expansion of malt-based functional beverages.

Growing popularity of rice flour in bakery and confectionery.

Shift toward organic and sustainably sourced grains.

Analysis:

Household consumption remains the backbone of the market, driven by convenience and packaged product innovation.

Commercial applications are expanding rapidly in restaurants, bakeries, breweries, and food processing industries.

Technological innovations in milling and malting are improving efficiency and product quality.

Forecast:

By 2031, the market will see diversified growth across regions, with Asia-Pacific leading in volume and North America/Europe driving premium product innovation.

Global and Regional Insights

North America:

Strong demand for gluten-free and specialty flours.

Malt widely used in brewing and craft beer industries.

Household consumption remains stable, with premium product growth.

Europe:

Emphasis on organic, clean-label flour and rice products.

Malt demand supported by established beer and spirits industries.

Commercial applications expanding in bakery and confectionery.

Asia-Pacific:

Largest growth potential due to population expansion and rising incomes.

Rice flour widely used in traditional and modern food applications.

Increasing adoption of malt in functional beverages.

South & Central America:

Flour and rice remain dietary staples.

Malt demand growing in brewing and export markets.

Rising investment in food processing industries.

Updated Market News

Sustainability Push: Companies are investing in eco-friendly packaging and sustainable sourcing of grains to meet consumer expectations.

Companies are investing in eco-friendly packaging and sustainable sourcing of grains to meet consumer expectations. Trade Dynamics: Global trade relations and tariffs are influencing rice and flour exports, particularly in Asia and Latin America.

Global trade relations and tariffs are influencing rice and flour exports, particularly in Asia and Latin America. Innovation: New malt-based functional beverages and gluten-free flour blends are entering mainstream retail.

New malt-based functional beverages and gluten-free flour blends are entering mainstream retail. Digital Expansion: Online retail channels are reshaping consumer access to flour, rice, and malt products, making them more accessible worldwide.

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