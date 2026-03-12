Digital Mental Health Market Size Worth USD 69.44 Billion by 2030 at 20.3% CAGR – Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

It is common practice in the field of mental health to employ digital health technology systems for the purposes of providing curative, preventative, and sustaining care. It’s helpful because it gives people the choice to take a therapeutic approach in a digital setting. Digital mental health technologies make mental-health help more accessible and lower the threshold for starting to cope with mental health difficulties.

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Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2030 USD 69.44 Billion CAGR 20.3% Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Historical Data 2020 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Component, Disorder Type, Age Group and End User Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW) Key Market Drivers Increasing prevalence of mental disorders High demand of software among healthcare providers

Digital Mental Health Market Competitive Outlook:

The industry players are using business tactics to improve their market presence. To begin their investigation, they are deploying cutting-edge technologies to collect patient data. Market participants are also launching new products, entering into contracts, merging with or acquiring other companies, expanding their investment, and forming partnerships in order to increase their share of the worldwide market.

The MENTOR Network (US)

Brightline (US)

Talkspace (US)

CloudMD (Canada)

Universal Health Services, Inc. (US)

DarioHealth Corp. (US)

CareTech Holdings PLC (UK)

Ascension Seton (US)

North Range Behavioral Health (US)

Promises Behavioral Health (US)

Digital Mental Health Market Dynamics:

Market Drivers

The digital mental health field was growing rapidly even before the COVID-19 epidemic but stress and anxiety brought on by the health crisis have driven demand for virtual behavioral health services. The success of digital mental health entrepreneurs means that more people may access mental wellness than were theoretically able to do so before.

One of the major factors driving market expansion is the increasing prevalence of mental diseases around the world. The market has also been expanding for other reasons, such as the rising incidence of mental illness and the soaring need for digitalization in the medical industry. Also, significant prospects should arise in the market as a result of the formation of strategic alliances to deliver low-cost medical services.

The need for digital mental health solutions has been steadily expanding, however some countries in developing regions are unable to purchase them. Companies are forming partnerships to offer more cost-effective services, which is opening up significant new market space. Opportunities for market expansion are anticipated to be bolstered by partnerships between companies in the market to create innovative, low-cost offerings.

Digital Mental Health Market Segmentation:

By component

During the time period under consideration, the software industry has been gaining ground owing to the widespread adoption of mobile apps. Web-based software is gaining popularity because of the reliability with which it delivers information along with increased efficiency, convenience, and low cost. And now, because to the development of user-friendly apps, people have easier access to mental health services than ever before.

By End User

In particular, the patient market is expected to expand rapidly during the assessment time frame. Digital mental health tools, such mobile phones and computers, allow patients to speak with their doctors over the phone or via video chat. During the global pandemic of SARS-CoV-19, it gained in notoriety and utility. As a result of developments in technology, increased availability, and shifts in insurance reimbursement policies, digital mental health solutions have gained widespread popularity among patients around the world.

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Digital Mental Health Market Regional Analysis:

Increases in both the prevalence and understanding of mental health issues in the digital realm are driving demand in this area. The North American area, which includes both the United States and Canada, is expected to hold the largest share of the digital mental health market in 2021. The development of better digital mental health tools and the rising public awareness of these resources are both driving forces in the expansion of this sector. Furthermore, the increasing demand for digital mental health solutions in the region is attributable to the rising prevalence of mental disease. In addition, one in ten young people in the United States has experienced depression, which can have a negative impact on academic performance, employment performance, relationships with family and friends, and other aspects of daily life. As a result, the increasing prevalence of digital mental health issues is opening up promising new avenues for market expansion, which is further fueling the market.

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