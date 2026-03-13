Structural Steel Market Size to USD 242.3 Billion by 2035 | CAGR 6.20%

The structural steel market continues to be a cornerstone of global development, valued at USD 125 billion in 2024 and projected to reach USD 242.3 billion by 2035.

GLOBAL SUPPLY CHAIN & MARKET DISRUPTION ALERT

As of March 13, 2026, the structural steel industry is facing a period of intense pricing pressure and logistical recalibration. Following the military escalations and subsequent closure of the Strait of Hormuz in late February, the global energy market has seen significant volatility, directly impacting the energy-intensive Electric Arc Furnace (EAF) and Blast Furnace production routes.

Key 2026 Disruption Impacts:

Energy Surcharges: With crude oil and natural gas prices experiencing sharp spikes this month, steel mills in Europe and Asia have begun implementing emergency energy surcharges, increasing the ex-factory price of heavy sections by an estimated 9–13% .

Maritime Gridlock: The rerouting of vessels around the Cape of Good Hope has extended the lead time for iron ore and metallurgical coal shipments to major Asian hubs by 15 to 22 days .

Logistical Costs: Carriers have introduced “Conflict Surcharges” and seen war-risk insurance premiums climb, leading to a 200% increase in freight rates for intercontinental steel trade compared to January 2026 levels.

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Market Overview & Growth

Current Market Size (2024): USD 125 Billion.

Projected Market Size (2035): USD 242.3 Billion.

Growth Rate (CAGR): 6.20% (2025–2035).

Decarbonization Milestone: In early 2026, the market has seen a 18% increase in the adoption of “Green Steel” (hydrogen-reduced iron) for high-profile commercial projects in the EU and North America, as developers aim for LEED Platinum certifications.

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KEY MARKET INSIGHTS

The structural steel industry was valued at USD 132.8 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach approximately USD 141.2 billion by the end of 2026.

The 2026 landscape is defined by the “Modular Construction Revolution.” As labor shortages continue to challenge the global building sector, developers are pivoting toward prefabricated steel frames that allow for a 35% faster assembly time compared to traditional reinforced concrete. Additionally, the rise of “Hyper-Scale” data centers and renewable energy infrastructure (specifically offshore wind tower foundations) is creating a massive volume pull for Heavy Sectional Steel, offsetting the cooling demand in the high-rise residential sector.

Key Market Segments

By Product

Heavy Sectional Steel: The largest segment by volume; essential for industrial warehouses, bridges, and skyscraper skeletons.

Light Sectional Steel: Seeing rapid growth in residential framing and modular housing units.

Rebar: Critical for infrastructure projects, though facing competition from fiber-reinforced alternatives in specific corrosive environments.

By Construction Type

Industrial: Dominating the 2026 outlook due to the global trend of “Reshoring” manufacturing facilities and the expansion of automated logistics hubs.

Commercial: Focused on high-efficiency, multi-use office spaces that utilize large-span steel designs for interior flexibility.

Residential: Steady demand in emerging economies, specifically for low-cost, steel-framed urban housing initiatives.

By End Use

Infrastructure: The primary driver of growth, fueled by government-backed bridge and transit revitalization programs in India, the US, and Southeast Asia.

Buildings: Shifting toward “Circular Construction” where steel components are designed for future disassembly and reuse.

Energy: High demand for specialized steel grades for oil & gas pipelines and sustainable energy grids.

Regional Insights

Asia-Pacific: Accounts for over 48% of the global market in 2026, led by China’s massive infrastructure outlays and India’s burgeoning industrial corridors.

North America: Projected to see a 5.8% CAGR , bolstered by the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA) and a surge in domestic semiconductor fab construction.

Europe: Leading in the production and implementation of low-carbon structural steel, despite the current energy-related production hurdles.

Drivers & Challenges

Driver: The move toward Lightweighting and Pre-fabrication in the global construction industry to mitigate rising on-site labor costs.

Driver: Surge in Renewable Energy Infrastructure , requiring vast amounts of structural steel for solar racking and wind turbine supports.

Challenge: Extreme Raw Material Volatility (scrap metal and iron ore) exacerbated by the 2026 geopolitical crisis in the Middle East.

Challenge: Increasing pressure to meet Zero-Carbon Mandates, forcing traditional mills to invest heavily in expensive EAF technology.

More Related Insight

FAQ (Frequently Asked Questions)

What was the structural steel market size in 2024?

The market was estimated at USD 125 billion.

What is the projected value of the industry by 2035?

The structural steel industry is projected to reach USD 242.3 billion.

What is the expected growth rate (CAGR)?

The industry is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.20% from 2025 to 2035.

Why is modular construction favoring structural steel?

Steel provides the high strength-to-weight ratio and dimensional precision required for factory-built modules that must be transported and stacked with perfect alignment.

How is the 2026 shipping crisis affecting steel delivery?

The closure of the Strait of Hormuz has led to 3-week delays in raw material arrivals and a significant spike in maritime insurance, raising the landed cost of imported steel by up to 20%.